Introduction

When a former employee joins a competitor and client data appears to have moved with them, the employer should preserve access evidence before accusing anyone. Contract terms, system logs, the nature of the information and the employee’s authorised use all matter. A lawyer in Dubai can separate non-compete, confidentiality, privacy and potential criminal issues into a controlled response.

The immediate file should contain the exit checklist, employment contract, confidentiality terms, device return record, access logs and the specific data said to be missing or copied. Broad statements that every customer name is a secret are not enough. The company must identify what was protected and how the person obtained or used it.

Author Introduction

Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Dubai-based legal consultant who advises on UAE legal matters, including civil, commercial, criminal, family and property disputes. His role includes legal analysis, evidence assessment and coordination with appropriately authorised advocates where court representation is required.

Employment restrictions and information misuse are different issues

A non-compete clause concerns post-employment competition within its lawful scope. A confidentiality obligation concerns protected information. A person may join a competitor without misusing data, or misuse data without the non-compete clause deciding the whole matter. The commercial dispute assessment should keep those questions separate.

The restriction map should list each obligation, duration, subject and alleged breach. Lawyer in Dubai guidance should also distinguish company property from the employee’s general skill and experience. A wide allegation may be harder to prove and can distract from a specific, well-supported act.

Lawyer in Dubai review of the data and its protection

The company should describe the information at a practical level: client contacts, pricing, proposals, technical files or access credentials. It should record where the information was stored, who could use it and which controls existed. Data that was public or routinely shared without restriction may require a different analysis.

A cybercrime assessment should examine the access evidence without assuming that every download was unauthorised. Logs should be preserved in original format with system time, account identifiers and administrator notes. The investigator should record limitations, including shared credentials or incomplete retention.

Device return does not complete the evidence review

A returned laptop may contain relevant logs, synced folders and deletion records. It should not be reassigned or wiped before preservation decisions are made. Personal devices and accounts raise separate authority and privacy questions; an employer should not access them merely because work messages may exist.

Assessing possible fraud and breach of trust requires examining whether entrusted property or information was allegedly used outside the permitted purpose. A device custody record should state who collected, stored and examined each item. The legal characterisation must follow the evidence, not precede it.

Client contact needs measured and accurate wording

The company may need to protect accounts, reset credentials or confirm authorised contacts. A neutral notice can explain a personnel change and official channels without accusing the former employee. Clients should not be asked to supply confidential competitor communications unless collection is lawful and relevant.

The client communication plan and any solicitation terms should be reviewed alongside the contractual obligations. A lawyer in Dubai can also assess whether the client contract requires notice of a data incident. The company should not announce a breach until the factual and legal basis is established.

Preservation must come before broad monitoring

IT staff should preserve existing logs and make documented forensic copies where appropriate. New monitoring should have a lawful purpose, defined scope and authorised access. Searching every employee mailbox for clues can create privacy and employment concerns unrelated to the incident.

The preservation protocol should be checked against contractual obligations, privacy duties and the relevant civil law requirements. The record should identify who authorised the search, systems covered, search terms and material excluded. This makes the process easier to defend and reduces unnecessary exposure of unrelated personal information.

Remedies depend on proof and urgency

The company should identify the harm it seeks to stop: continued access, use of a client list, disclosure of pricing or retention of a device. A focused request is more credible than a demand that the former employee stop all competition. Evidence of actual contact, altered credentials or file transmission may affect urgency.

A remedy matrix can list contractual notice, platform action, civil protection and any criminal complaint for separate analysis. It should record evidentiary requirements and the risk of inconsistent positions. Settlement wording should address return, deletion, certification and preserved evidence without requiring destruction of material that authorities may need.

Prevention also matters. Access should follow role, departures should trigger timely credential changes, and the business should document what information it treats as confidential. These controls cannot rewrite the past, but they make future incidents easier to identify and explain.

Additional practical evidence

The former employee should also have a fair opportunity to respond through an appropriate channel. A preservation request can identify devices, accounts and categories of information without demanding deletion that would destroy evidence. The response protocol should record the request, reply, documents supplied and any disputed factual point. If the person says files were copied for an authorised handover or remained in an automatic backup, that explanation should be tested against logs rather than dismissed. The company can protect urgent systems while keeping the investigation neutral. Where a recruiter, consultant or new employer is involved, communications should be reviewed before any accusation is sent to a third party. A focused notice can preserve rights and request specific action without asserting guilt as an established fact.

Any settlement proposal should preserve lawful evidence and define the information covered. A return-or-delete certificate needs a realistic verification method, exceptions for legal retention and a deadline. It should not force either side to make a false statement about backups that cannot be edited immediately or about data the person never possessed.

Conclusion

Client-data concerns after an employee exit require proof of the information, authorised access, actual use and applicable restrictions. A lawyer in Dubai can separate non-compete, confidentiality, privacy and criminal questions before accusations are made. Dr. Hassan Elhais can provide the UAE-law advisory assessment and coordinate appropriate specialists without promising a result.