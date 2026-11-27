You can hire a criminal lawyer in Dubai to protect your procedural rights from investigation through trial and appeal. Article 98 of the Criminal Procedure Law addresses the lawyer’s attendance and access to case papers, subject to the prosecutor’s investigation exception. Article 6(1)(a) of the Advocacy Law identifies representation before police, prosecutors, and courts as professional legal work.

Why hire a criminal lawyer in Dubai at the investigation stage

Who may appear: Only licensed lawyers may appear before courts, prosecutions and the police. Relatives may appear before courts and judicial committees, but not before the prosecution (Advocacy Law 6(1)(a), 8(1)).

At the investigation: The accused's lawyer must be allowed to attend the investigation and see the case papers, unless the prosecutor decides otherwise in the interest of the investigation (CPL 98).

Mandatory defense: In a felony punishable by death or life imprisonment, the accused must have a lawyer at trial, and the court appoints one if he has none. In a temporary imprisonment felony, the court can appoint one on request if the accused cannot afford it (CPL 4).

Arrest timelines: The accused is sent to the prosecution within 48 hours and questioned within 24 hours (CPL 48).

Release: The prosecutor can release with or without a guarantee, and the court decides after referral. The amount is set by the prosecutor or judge (CPL 108, 109, 113).

For evidence preparation, read about preparing a criminal defense.

Challenging remand: A complaint against an extension order lies within 3 days, and appeals against release or extension lie within 24 hours (CPL 107, 133, 135).

Complaint-based offenses: Some offenses need a complaint, which must be filed within three months, and can be waived (CPL 11, 17).

Penal settlement: In some felonies the prosecution can offer a settlement, with the accused's lawyer present (CPL 366 to 374).

What a criminal lawyer does

Attends the questioning and checks the charge, the evidence and the case papers.

Applies for release and proposes a guarantee or other conditions.

Challenges remand and detention orders within the short time limits.

For the procedural stages, read about the stages and timing of a criminal case.

Advises on whether a complaint can be withdrawn, waived or settled.

Prepares the defense for trial, including witnesses, documents and experts.

Handles appeals, which have their own deadlines.

A lawyer cannot promise an outcome. A lawyer's work is to protect the accused's rights, test the evidence and present the available case.

When to call a lawyer

As soon as you are contacted by the police or called for investigation.

For challenging a judgment, read about filing a criminal appeal.

Before you give a statement or sign any document.

When you are arrested, because the first 24 and 48 hours matter.

When a complaint has been filed against you, because complaint-based cases have deadlines and can be waived.

When you receive a remand, release or judgment decision, because appeals run on short deadlines.

Ekaterina Butseva, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that the first hours of a criminal case set its course, because the statement, the questioning and the release conditions

Legal source: Advocacy Law

Legal source: Criminal Procedure Law