Introduction

Dubai’s legal framework for narcotics and psychotropic substances is a combines criminal sanctions and provisions for treatment and rehabilitation. The main legislation is Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2025, replacing Federal Law No. 14 of 1995. The legislation classifies controlled substances into specific schedules and specifies offenses and penalties for illegal consumption, possession, distribution and trafficking of controlled substances. The 2025 amendments increased regulatory control, increased penalties for some violations related to medical prescriptions, and expanded provisions on treatment and rehabilitation.

Criminal proceedings are governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 Promulgating the Criminal Procedures Law, as amended. This Act provides the procedures to be followed in relation to criminal investigations, arrest, search and seizure, detention, prosecution and trial. In narcotics cases, these procedural requirements operate in alongside the substantive provisions governing controlled substances, including issues regarding forensic examination and evidence assessment. The interaction between these laws must therefore be understood when dealing with narcotics-related investigations and criminal proceedings before the competent courts in the UAE.

Police Powers, Apprehension, and the Threshold of Lawful Search

The General Department of Anti-Narcotics of Dubai Police investigates narcotics-related offences in Dubai. Judicial police officers shall investigate crimes, identify offenders and collect evidence in accordance with Article 31 of Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 issuing the Criminal Procedures Law. Article 2 protects liberty of the person from unlawful arrest, search and detention, and from physical or psychological harm, torture and degrading treatment without the law. Evidence obtained in such manner is inadmissible.

In certain circumstances, when there is enough evidence, such as felonies and some misdemeanors involving drugs, Article 46 allows the judicial police officers to detain the persons. The warrants for arrest and production in the absence of the accused are dealt with in article 47. Articles 3 and 54 regulate searches in residential premises, limiting access to inhabited premises only under circumstances of statutory exclusions and with formal authorization by the Public Prosecution. In addition, Article 56 protects the privacy of any woman who may be present during a home search.

Before obtaining statements, officers are required by Article 48 to advise suspects of the accused offense and their right to remain silent. If the suspects are not freed, they must be taken before the Public Prosecution within 48 hours. The Public Prosecution must then question the suspects within 24 hours and determine whether to order their release or incarceration. Otherwise, if procedural safeguards are not followed, it would be feasible to contest investigative actions or the admissibility of evidence.

Forensic Sample Collection, Chemical Profiling, and Evidentiary Scrutiny

When looking into drug-related offenses in Dubai, forensic toxicology is crucial. Urine and blood are examples of biological samples that can be sent to the Dubai Police’s General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology for analysis. To identify drugs and their metabolites, forensic labs employ analytical methods including High-Performance Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (HPLC-MS) and Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS).

Refusal to provide a sample authorized by the Public Prosecution without good reason, is punishable by a minimum two-year prison sentence and minimum AED 100,000 fine, as per Article 63 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (as amended).

Forensic toxicology reports constitute important evidence in prosecutions for unlawful drug consumption under Articles 41 to 44 of the Narcotics Law. However, their reliability and evidentiary value may be challenged by examining sample collection, preservation, chain of custody and laboratory procedures. Relevant considerations may also include legitimate medical prescriptions, possible testing errors and other explanations for the presence of controlled substances, subject to supporting medical and forensic evidence.

The Public Prosecution Phase: Interrogation, Remand, and Statutory Diversion

After being transferred out of police custody, narcotics cases that fall under Dubai’s jurisdiction are processed under the supervision of Dubai Public Prosecution. The Public Prosecution shall interrogate the person who has been arrested immediately, in accordance with Article 102 of Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 Promulgating the Criminal Procedures Law. If interrogation is not possible immediately, the accused can be detained for a maximum of 24 hours, after which the prosecution must carry out the interrogation or order their release.

Pre-trial custody is regulated by Article 107 of the Criminal Procedures Law, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 45 of 2023. The Public Prosecution can issue a preliminary detention order after investigation for a period of seven days which can be extended for a further period not more than fourteen days. If they are to be held after this period, a judge must approve the holding. The criminal court having jurisdiction may release with or without bail or extend the detention for a maximum of 30 days at a time. Articles 108–111 contain additional provisions concerning interim release, restrictions on bail, payment of bail and disposal of bail.

During these proceedings, the accused is entitled to legal representation. Article 98 permits defence counsel to attend investigation proceedings and review case documents, subject to restrictions imposed by the Public Prosecution in the interests of the investigation. Article 106 further protects the right of individuals held in pretrial detention to communicate privately with their lawyers. Legal representation at this stage can assist with bail applications, reviewing evidence, identifying procedural irregularities and protecting the accused’s rights during questioning.

Also, the Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances as amended, provides for alternatives to prosecution through treatment and rehabilitation. No criminal proceedings shall be instituted against a person who voluntarily seeks treatment through the designated treatment unit, Public Prosecution or police, before the issuance of an arrest warrant, in accordance with Article 89. Applications for admission may also be submitted by the person’s spouse, relatives up to the second degree, persons responsible for their upbringing or educational institutions, provided that the statutory requirements are met. The period of treatment and rehabilitation shall not exceed one year.

However, Article 90 does not cover persons who fail to surrender controlled substances in their possession when asked to do so for the purpose of treatment, or who refuse placement ordered by the Public Prosecution. Article 91 Concerns Non-compliance with Treatment and Rehabilitation Conditions. Article 92 also lays down the possibility for the Public Prosecutor to refer to a treatment unit persons who commit some specific drug consumption offences as referred to in Articles 41 to 44. In accordance with Article 92, a person who has successfully completed the prescribed treatment program may not be subject to criminal proceedings, provided that the statutory requirements are met.

Court Adjudication, Penal Sanctions, and the Deportation Regime

If the Public Prosecution refers a narcotics case for trial to the competent court, the case shall be heard by the competent criminal court, in accordance with the provisions of Article 88 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on the Combating of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, as amended. Pursuant to Article 8 of Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 issuing the Criminal Procedures Law, criminal proceedings shall be conducted in the Arabic language. Where the accused person does not understand Arabic, the competent authorities shall arrange interpretation by means of approved or licensed interpreters, authorized technical means or other interpreters acting under oath, as permitted by law.

Penalties for unlawful drug consumption vary according to the classification of the substance and the offender’s history. Article 41 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 provides for a period of imprisonment of not less than three months or a fine of an amount not less than AED 20,000 and not more than AED 100,000 for a first offense in relation to the unauthorized consumption or personal use of substances listed in Schedules 1, 2 and 5 or plants listed in Schedule 4, subject to specified exceptions. If a second offense is committed within three years, the penalty will be imprisonment for at least six months or a fine ranging between AED 30,000 and AED 100,000. For a third or subsequent offense, the penalty will be imprisonment for at least two years and a minimum fine of AED 100,000. Possession offenses are considered separately to the statutory provisions and circumstances which apply.

Different penalties apply to other categories of controlled substances. Article 42 prescribes imprisonment of at least three months or a fine ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 100,000 for a first offence involving substances or plants specifically identified in Item 29 of Schedule 1 and Item 8 of Part II of Schedule 4. Under Article 43, unauthorised consumption of narcotics and psychotropic substances listed in Schedules 3, 6, 7 and 8 attracts imprisonment of at least three months or a fine between AED 20,000 and AED 100,000. Article 44 further penalises the consumption, possession or acquisition with intent to consume certain non-scheduled substances capable of causing sedation or other mental harm, prescribing imprisonment of up to six months or a fine ranging from AED 20,000 to AED 100,000 for a first offence.

More serious offences involving drug trafficking, promotion and facilitation attract substantially higher penalties. Incitement and facilitation of unlawful consumption of drugs is covered by Article 48 and trafficking or distribution of some non-scheduled substances is covered by Article 56. Articles 57 and 58 impose severe penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty, where prescribed by law, for certain narcotic offenses. There are also specific rules for foreign visitors caught with controlled substances for personal use at UAE ports of entry. Confiscation and possible entry bans may also apply. Non-residents that are eligible may be fined in accordance with Article 42 bis and Cabinet Resolution No. 43 of 2024, based on the nature, amount and previous cases. Article 96 provides for the administrative seizure and destruction of certain products containing controlled substances under certain conditions.

Deportation is a severe punishment for foreign nationals found guilty of drug charges in the UAE. Generally, under Article 75 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2025, courts must order the deportation of convicted foreign nationals, with two exceptions under law. These apply if the person was a spouse or first degree blood relative of a UAE national at the time of the offense or if the court considers that deportation would cause serious harm to the stability of a resident family or deny a family member access to necessary care or support, provided the family has the means to pay for treatment. Whether these exceptions apply will depend on the facts and evidence presented to the appropriate court.

Conclusion

Investigations for drug offenses in Dubai are subject to a legal regime that provides for a robust criminal enforcement regime but also procedural protections and opportunities for rehabilitation. Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 and Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022 set out the relevant offences, penalties and procedural requirements from arrest and forensic testing through to prosecution and trial.

The legal consequences depend on the nature of the offence, the classification of the controlled substance and the circumstances of each case. Serious drug offences come with serious punishments, but the law also provides for eligible people to get treatment. Understanding these provisions, complying with procedural safeguards and obtaining legal representation in a timely manner are essential to protect the rights of accused persons and navigate narcotics-related criminal proceedings in the UAE. The criminal court having jurisdiction may release with or without bail or extend the detention for a maximum of 30 days at a time. Articles 108–111 contain additional provisions concerning interim release, restrictions on bail, payment of bail and disposal of bail.