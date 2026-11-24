Is Domestic Violence a Crime in the UAE? Domestic violence is a crime in the UAE under Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024. If you are in danger, call 999 now.

The law aims to protect the family from all forms of abuse.

Which law makes domestic violence a crime in the UAE?

The Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024 applies to all families in the UAE.

Article 3 defines the family widely. It includes spouses and children. It includes a mother’s husband or a father’s wife or wives.

It includes children of either spouse from another marriage. It also includes relatives by blood or marriage up to the fourth degree. People linked by custody, guardianship, or authority are included.

A child in the care of a foster family under applicable legislation is also included.

Article 4 defines domestic violence. It is any act, failure to act, statement, or threat of any of them. It also covers neglect or sexual or economic exploitation.

A family member commits it or takes part in it against another family member. The person must go beyond any authority, guardianship, power, or responsibility they have. The act must cause, or aim to cause, physical, psychological, sexual or economic harm.

These are examples of conduct that may fall within Article 4 when its legal conditions are met.

Physical: Physical assault, such as hitting. Article 4, Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024.

Physical assault, such as hitting. Article 4, Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024. Psychological: Threats or intimidation causing or intended to cause psychological harm. Article 4, Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024.

Threats or intimidation causing or intended to cause psychological harm. Article 4, Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024. Sexual: Sexual assault, harassment or exploitation. Article 4, Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024.

Sexual assault, harassment or exploitation. Article 4, Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024. Economic: Taking or controlling the victim’s money to cause economic harm. Article 4, Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024.

What are the penalties for domestic violence?

Article 21 sets the basic penalty. A person who commits domestic violence faces imprisonment and a fine of up to AED 50,000, or either one. Article 20 preserves any more severe penalty under another law.

The penalty is aggravated in specific cases. This applies if the victim is a parent or an ascendant of the offender. It also applies if the victim is over 60, a pregnant woman, a child, a person with a disability, or a person lacking capacity.

The penalty is also aggravated if the offender commits domestic violence within one year of a previous act.

The court must also order the offender to attend rehabilitation courses against violence at specialized centers.

What happens if the offender breaks a protection order?

The Public Prosecution may issue a protection order under Article 8, including at the victim’s request. The competent court may issue one under Article 10 when domestic violence appears during a criminal case. Under Article 11, the order may prohibit contact and restrict access to specified places, including the victim’s home or workplace.

Article 23 sets the penalties for violating a protection order.

For a simple violation, the penalty is imprisonment and a fine of AED 5,000 to AED 10,000, or either one.

For an aggravated violation, the penalty is imprisonment of at least 6 months and a fine of AED 10,000 to AED 100,000, or either one. This applies if the violation involves violence or coercion against anyone covered by the law.

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How can you report domestic violence and seek protection?

Call 999 if you are in danger. Article 5 allows the victim to report domestic violence personally.

Anyone who learns of domestic violence must report it immediately under Article 5(2). This includes family members and other members of the community. It also includes health, education, social, psychological, and sports service providers who learn of it through their work.

Under Article 22(1), anyone who fails to report a domestic violence incident immediately upon becoming aware of it, as required by Article 5, faces a fine of AED 5,000 to AED 10,000.

Reports go to the ministry referred to in the law, the competent local community authority, or a social support center. If the act is physical or sexual violence, report it to the police station. The authorities must provide and publicize reporting channels, including electronic channels.

Article 5 protects reporters’ identities, unless disclosure is required for judicial procedures and made by the Attorney General or a delegate. Family and personal status courts may refer files involving persons lacking or having limited legal capacity to the relevant authority. Such referrals are made through the public prosecution.

Can you report abuse without visible injuries or a medical report?

You do not need a medical report or visible injuries to report domestic violence. Article 4 covers psychological and economic violence, verbal threats, and neglect.

Do not delay asking for help while trying to collect evidence. Under Article 6, the authorities must take protective measures and refer the victim to a healthcare facility when needed. The facility then prepares a medical report.

Is domestic violence a crime in the UAE and related guidance?

Official legal sources Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024 on Protection Against Domestic Violence