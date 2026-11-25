Living in another country does not necessarily mean that a person is beyond the reach of criminal proceedings in their home country or elsewhere. A criminal investigation, an outstanding arrest warrant or a conviction abroad may result in an extradition request being made to the UAE.

For expatriates and residents, receiving news of an international arrest warrant can be frightening, particularly when they are unfamiliar with the legal process.

However, extradition in the UAE is not automatic. Every request must satisfy specific legal requirements, and the person concerned has the right to challenge the request before the competent authorities.

What Is Extradition Under UAE Law?

Extradition is the legal process through which one country formally requests another country to surrender a person who is wanted for criminal investigation, prosecution or enforcement of a sentence.

For example, a person residing in Dubai may be wanted in another country for an alleged financial crime. That country may request the UAE authorities to surrender the individual so that criminal proceedings can continue.

However, the UAE does not approve every request simply because a foreign authority has issued an arrest warrant.

Which Laws Govern Extradition in the UAE?

The primary legislation governing extradition is Federal Law No. 39 of 2006 concerning International Judicial Cooperation in Criminal Matters, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2023.

This law establishes the conditions for extradition, the procedures followed by the authorities and the circumstances in which a request may be refused.

The UAE also maintains bilateral and multilateral agreements with several countries to facilitate cooperation in criminal matters.

Even where a specific extradition treaty does not exist, cooperation may be considered under the applicable legal framework and the principle of reciprocity.

When Can a Person Be Extradited from the UAE?

Under Article 7 of Federal Law No. 39 of 2006, certain legal conditions must be satisfied before a person can be extradited from the UAE.

1. The offence must be punishable in both countries.

The alleged act must constitute a criminal offence under the laws of both the UAE and the country requesting extradition. This is known as dual criminality.

2. The offence must meet the minimum punishment requirement.

The offence must be punishable by imprisonment for at least one year or a more severe penalty under the laws of both countries.

3. A minimum prison sentence must remain.

If extradition is requested to enforce an existing prison sentence, at least six months of that sentence must remain to be served.

4. The offence does not need to have the same legal classification.

The offence may have a different name, description or legal elements in each country. These differences do not automatically prevent extradition, provided the underlying conduct meets the legal requirements in both countries.

How Does the Extradition Process Work in Dubai and the UAE?

Extradition cases involve several stages before a final decision is reached.

1. Submission of the Extradition Request

The requesting country submits an official request through the appropriate diplomatic channels, supported by documents identifying the individual, explaining the alleged offence and providing the relevant arrest warrant or criminal judgment.

2. Review by UAE Authorities

The competent UAE authorities examine the request and supporting documents. Additional information may be sought where the documents are incomplete or insufficient.

3. Arrest and Public Prosecution Proceedings

The individual may be arrested in accordance with the applicable legal requirements.

Under Article 17, the arrested person must be brought before the competent Public Prosecution within 48 hours. The prosecution must explain the reasons for the arrest, the extradition request and the supporting evidence and documents.

The individual also has the right to have a lawyer present when their statements are taken.

4. Court Examination

The competent court examines whether the extradition request satisfies UAE legal requirements and hears the prosecution and defence.

The court then issues a reasoned decision on whether extradition is legally permissible.

5. Appeal and Final Decision

Under Article 22, both the requested person and the Public Prosecutor or authorised delegate may appeal the extradition decision within 30 days from the date the court issues its decision.

Under Articles 24 and 26, an extradition decision can only be implemented once it becomes final and is no longer subject to appeal. A decision permitting extradition also requires the Minister’s approval before it can be enforced.

Can an Extradition Request Be Refused?

Article 9 of Federal Law No. 39 of 2006 identifies circumstances in which extradition cannot be granted.

These include situations where:

The person sought is a UAE national.

UAE law gives the competent UAE judicial authorities jurisdiction over the alleged offence.

The offence is political in nature or relates to military obligations, subject to the specific exceptions provided by law.

There are substantial grounds to believe the request is intended to prosecute or punish someone because of their race, religion, nationality or political opinions.

The individual is already under investigation or prosecution in the UAE for the same offence.

The individual has previously been acquitted, convicted and completed their sentence, or a final judgment has been issued by a UAE court concerning the same offence.

The criminal proceedings or enforcement of the sentence have become legally time-barred.

The individual has faced or may face torture, inhuman or degrading treatment, a punishment disproportionate to the offence, or a lack of minimum legal safeguards in criminal proceedings.

Each request must be examined against the applicable legal requirements and supporting evidence.

As Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri explains, extradition proceedings require careful examination of the requesting country’s documents and the legal protections available under UAE law. An allegation or arrest warrant issued abroad does not automatically justify extradition.

Does an INTERPOL Red Notice Mean Automatic Arrest?

An international arrest warrant UAE residents may hear about is sometimes confused with an INTERPOL Red Notice.

A Red Notice is an international request to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person pending extradition or similar legal action. It is not itself an international arrest warrant.

UAE authorities must act in accordance with applicable domestic laws when considering such alerts.

Therefore, the existence of a Red Notice does not automatically mean that the person will be extradited.

What Should You Do If You Face an Extradition Request?

Anyone facing an extradition request should obtain legal assistance promptly.

People seeking an extradition lawyer in the UAE should ensure that the legal assessment covers the alleged offences, applicable treaties, supporting documentation and possible grounds for challenging the request.

It is also important to preserve relevant records, court documents and correspondence from the requesting country.

Early legal intervention can help protect procedural rights and ensure that applicable deadlines are not missed.

Conclusion

Extradition cases in the UAE involve more than an international arrest warrant or a request from a foreign government. They require compliance with UAE legislation, judicial examination and consideration of the individual’s legal rights.

Effective extradition defense in the UAE begins with understanding the allegations, examining the legal basis of the request and identifying any grounds that may prevent surrender.

FAQ’s

1. Can a person be extradited from the UAE without an extradition treaty?

Yes. The UAE may consider an extradition request under its domestic legal framework and the principle of reciprocity. The request still has to satisfy the applicable legal conditions.

2. What offences can lead to extradition from the UAE?

Under Article 7 of Federal Law No. 39 of 2006, the underlying conduct must generally be a crime in both countries and punishable in each by at least one year of imprisonment or a more severe penalty. For a request to enforce an existing sentence, at least six months must remain to be served under the federal law.

3. Can a UAE court refuse an extradition request?

Yes. Article 9 sets out grounds for refusal. Examples include UAE nationality, certain prior proceedings concerning the same offence, and a risk of torture or inhuman treatment. The applicable grounds depend on the facts and the legal framework governing the request.

4. Does an INTERPOL Red Notice mean I will be arrested in the UAE?

A Red Notice asks authorities to locate a person and provisionally arrest them where domestic law permits. It has no independent force as an arrest warrant. UAE authorities apply UAE law when deciding what action to take.

5. Can I challenge an extradition request in the UAE?

Yes. The person sought can contest the request before the competent court. They can also appeal the court’s decision under Article 22 of Federal Law No. 39 of 2006. A lawyer can assess the supporting documents, identify applicable refusal grounds and confirm the filing deadline for the case.