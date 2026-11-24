You can give a lawyer a truthful account of conduct that may amount to a crime when seeking legal advice. Professional confidentiality protects legal consultations within the applicable rules, but it does not create an unconditional promise of secrecy or immunity from investigation. Explaining events privately to counsel is also different from making a statement to the police, Public Prosecution or court.

A criminal lawyer in Dubai should explain those distinctions before advising on the facts. Honest instructions allow the lawyer to assess both the allegation and any disclosure issue correctly.

Understand what professional confidentiality protects

Articles 44 and 45 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2022 address information acquired through professional work and the disclosure of client secrets. The provisions cover information received through oral, written and electronic communications, subject to statutory qualifications.

Article 8 of the Code of Ethics approved by Cabinet Resolution No. 9 of 2025 protects information obtained professionally from clients and third parties where it is intended to be confidential. The duty continues after the engagement ends. The article also addresses responsibility for partners and employees.

These protections support candid advice. They should not be confused with a guarantee that every existing document, transaction or underlying fact becomes inaccessible to an investigation merely because it has been discussed with a lawyer.

Check the professional and the applicable rules

The federal profession law recognises local regulation by emirates with their own judicial authorities. The 2025 federal Code states that it applies to the lawyers, legal consultants and researchers registered with the Ministry in the relevant categories. The professional's registration, local requirements and the forum therefore need to be identified.

Confidentiality is not limited to advocates. Article 48 of Cabinet Resolution No. 8 of 2025 expressly addresses confidential information held by legal consultants, legal researchers and representatives, together with specified exceptions.

Confirm the name and capacity of the person advising you and the firm responsible for the work. A discussion with a friend who studied law, an intermediary or a public online forum should not be treated as equivalent to an established professional consultation.

Dubai’s Legal Affairs Department reported 3,433 practising legal consultants across 139 licensed legal consultancy firms at the end of the first quarter of 2026, representing 91 nationalities. These registration figures provide context for checking the professional and firm engaged; they do not establish the confidentiality rules or exceptions applying to an individual consultation.

Distinguish an honest account from a legal confession

A person may say, “I committed a crime,” when describing a disputed payment, a fight or an online message. That label does not resolve the legal elements. Counsel needs to know what happened, when it happened, who was involved and what the person understood at the time.

An admission of an act is not necessarily an admission of every element of an offence. Equally, describing a deliberate act as a mistake does not determine its legal character. The lawyer must examine the evidence and applicable law rather than simply adopt the client's conclusion.

Tell counsel about earlier statements, signed explanations and messages to other people. A private consultation does not retrospectively change the status of information already supplied elsewhere.

Separate criminal questioning from civil admissions

The Criminal Procedures Law governs statements within a criminal investigation. Article 97 addresses informing the accused of the charge and recording answers at the first prosecution investigation appearance. Article 98 permits the attorney's attendance and review of investigation papers, subject to the prosecutor's stated power concerning the investigation's interests.

Article 48 requires an arrested or brought accused person to be informed of the charge and the right to remain silent before statements are heard. Article 8 provides for language assistance where required. Obtain advice about exercising the relevant rights while complying with lawful directions.

Civil admissions have their own framework. Article 14 of Federal Decree Law No. 35 of 2022 distinguishes judicial and extrajudicial admissions in civil and commercial matters. Those classifications should not be substituted for analysis of a criminal statement or the professional confidentiality rules.

Recognise the limits on disclosure

The federal Code allows disclosure with the information owner's express written consent or as required by applicable law. Article 8 also permits necessary disclosure in procedures or investigations concerning the professional engagement, directly connected to professional obligations. It identifies disciplinary and professional dispute procedures among those situations. This is a qualified provision, not general permission to reveal a client's file whenever useful.

Article 45 of the profession law also addresses disclosure to prevent a crime threatening human life or safety or causing serious property harm, and disclosure required by law. The executive regulations address corresponding confidentiality limits for legal consultants and related professionals.

For voluntary disclosure, specify the material, recipient and purpose. Consent to send selected records to an expert should be considered on its own terms rather than treated as consent to unrestricted circulation.

Apply the current money laundering rules carefully

The current framework includes Federal Decree Law No. 10 of 2025 and Cabinet Resolution No. 134 of 2025. The regulations identify specified transactional activities undertaken by legal professionals, including handling client funds and certain property or company transactions. The activity being performed matters when assessing the reporting framework.

Article 18 imposes suspicious transaction reporting requirements within its scope. Crucially, paragraph 2 exempts specified legal professionals from that paragraph 1 reporting duty where information is obtained while assessing a client's legal position, providing defence or representation, giving advice concerning proceedings, or in other circumstances covered by professional secrecy.

It is therefore inaccurate to suggest that every disclosure of past offending to defence counsel automatically requires a suspicious transaction report. It is equally inaccurate to promise that calling a transaction “legal advice” removes every reporting obligation. The actual service and statutory exemption must be assessed together.

Article 19 restricts disclosure that a suspicious transaction report has been or will be made, where the provision applies. The assessment should not be based on an assurance that the client will always receive advance notice of any report.

Explain whether the conduct is past or continuing

Advice about a completed event is different from a request to assist with unlawful conduct that is continuing or planned. Explain whether anyone remains at risk, whether funds are still being moved and whether a threatened act may occur soon.

The lawyer needs those facts to assess the preventive disclosure provisions and lawful next steps. Asking for advice about stopping unlawful conduct or responding to an investigation is a legitimate purpose. Asking counsel to create a false explanation, hide proceeds or help intimidate a witness is not a proper use of legal assistance.

Do not destroy or alter records because a consultation is being arranged. Preserve relevant material and explain how it was obtained so that counsel can assess its lawful handling.

Identify the client before a joint discussion

Where a company arranges a meeting, establish whether the lawyer advises the company, an employee personally or several people. Payment of fees by someone else does not answer that question by itself. Obtain a clear explanation of the engagement and any information sharing arrangements.

This is particularly important when individuals may give different accounts of the same event. Tell the firm about the other participants before sending detailed personal instructions so that conflicts can be checked.

Use the firm's agreed communication channel. Ask who will receive the material and whether an interpreter or expert needs access. Avoid circulating sensitive accounts in group chats merely to obtain reassurance from several people at once.

Choose counsel through clear questions

Someone searching for the best criminal lawyer in Dubai should look for a precise explanation of confidentiality, relevant experience and the proposed work. A promise that nothing can ever be disclosed is not a reliable explanation of the rules.

Ask who will advise on the allegation, who is authorised to conduct representation and how developments will be communicated. Provide a factual chronology and original records. Mark genuine uncertainties openly so that the legal assessment can distinguish evidence from assumption.

Common questions about confidential criminal advice

1. Can you confess a crime to your lawyer in the UAE

You can discuss the facts honestly when seeking professional advice. The consultation is subject to the applicable confidentiality framework and its exceptions. A private account to counsel is not the same procedural act as a statement given to investigating authorities.

2. Does confidentiality end when the lawyer stops acting

The federal Code expressly continues the duty after the engagement ends. Ending the relationship does not itself authorise disclosure, although the applicable statutory exceptions still require consideration.

3. Can a lawyer promise that disclosure will have no consequences

No. A criminal lawyer in Dubai can explain the relevant protections and limits, assess the evidence and advise on lawful responses. Confidentiality does not guarantee that the authorities cannot obtain evidence independently or that the underlying conduct has no legal consequences.

4. Does paying another person’s legal fees establish who the client is?

Payment alone does not answer that question. Clarify whom the lawyer represents, the scope of the engagement and any information sharing arrangements before discussing sensitive facts in a joint meeting.

5. Should messages be deleted before a legal consultation?

No. Preserve the original records and explain how they were obtained. Tell counsel about earlier statements and communications so the legal assessment can address the complete facts and their lawful handling.