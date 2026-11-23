An investment platform stops processing withdrawals. The operator explains that investors must pay a new verification charge, while a group administrator continues to promote the scheme. Some participants have lost their savings. Others received commissions for introducing friends and are now unsure whether they may face allegations themselves.

These circumstances require the facts to be separated carefully. A criminal lawyer in Dubai can assess possible fraud, unauthorised fundraising and financial crime issues, while examining the evidence needed for recovery or a defence. A failed investment does not automatically establish a Ponzi scheme, and being an investor does not answer every question about a person's separate promotional role.

The UAE Financial Intelligence Unit reported 9,403 fraud-related suspicious transaction and activity reports for July 2023 to June 2024, compared with 5,993 in the preceding 12 months, a 57% increase. These are suspicious reports covering fraud generally, not proven Ponzi cases, convictions or a measure of an investor’s recovery prospects.

Establish where the investment returns came from

A Ponzi structure typically depends on money from later participants to fund payments presented as returns to earlier investors. The legal investigation must examine the actual conduct and movement of funds, rather than relying only on the description used in a complaint.

Prepare a record of what was offered, who made the offer and how it was explained. Identify the supposed investment activity, the promised returns and the entity receiving payments. Then compare those promises with available trading records, financial statements and withdrawals.

An account dashboard is evidence of what the platform displayed. It does not independently prove that the displayed profit existed or that the operator held enough assets to pay investors. That distinction should shape both the report and the financial analysis.

Identify the legal provisions that match the conduct

Article 40 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 addresses internet fraud involving deceptive methods, false identity or impersonation through the specified electronic means. Article 41 concerns specified forms of unlicensed fundraising, including conduct involving electronic currency or fictitious portfolios or companies intended to obtain public funds for investment or related purposes.

Where Article 41 applies, it provides for imprisonment of up to five years, a fine between AED 250,000 and AED 1 million, or either penalty, and an order to refund unlawfully obtained funds. The elements must be established; the article should not be presented as a charge automatically applying to every investment loss.

The authorities determine the allegations and charges on the evidence. A useful legal assessment explains the acts attributed to each person and how they relate to the relevant provision.

Prepare an individual investor account

List every payment with its date, currency, recipient and reference. Record actual withdrawals separately from displayed profits or amounts described as reinvested. Include commissions, referral benefits and any repayment already received.

Keep the investment agreement, marketing material and messages that influenced the decision to invest. Explain which statement was made before each payment. A general claim that the scheme promised high returns may omit the specific representation that caused the loss.

Where several family members invested, record who owned the funds and who held the account. If payments passed through another participant, explain that route. These details can affect the identification of the claimant, the recipient and the amount claimed.

Preserve electronic evidence in its original form

Download account statements and complete conversations while access remains available. Retain original emails, voice messages, transaction records and the devices containing relevant material. Screenshots can help explain events, but should be supported by fuller records where possible.

Article 65 of the cybercrime law recognises the probative force of evidence derived from electronic devices and systems in criminal proceedings. Civil claims have their own electronic evidence framework under Federal Decree Law No. 35 of 2022.

Avoid editing a message to make the argument appear clearer. Prepare a separate explanatory chronology and preserve the original material. For crypto payments, record the transaction hash, network, wallet addresses and the platform account associated with the transfer. A technical specialist may be needed to explain movements that cannot be understood from a screenshot alone.

Coordinate reports and requests for asset preservation

Report suspected criminal conduct through the appropriate official channels. Notify the relevant bank or regulated platform promptly, provide accurate transaction details and retain the reference for each report. Ask what records can be preserved and what further documentation is required.

Federal Decree Law No. 10 of 2025 provides the current federal framework for money laundering offences. Article 9 gives the Public Prosecution specified investigative powers, including access to records and measures to identify, trace and seize funds where the statutory conditions are met. These are powers of the authorities, not measures an investor can impose privately.

Civil preservation may also require assessment. Article 247 of the Civil Procedure Code permits prejudgment attachment in specified circumstances. Supporting evidence, the competent court and any follow up deadlines must be considered when deciding whether to apply.

Separate a repayment entitlement from actual recovery

A refund order or favourable judgment establishes a legal position, but practical recovery depends on available assets and competing rights. Identify the persons and entities against whom a sustainable claim can be brought, together with the assets that may lawfully be reached.

Funds may have passed through several accounts or countries. The recipient of one transfer is not automatically responsible for every investor's loss. The proposed claim must explain the legal basis for recovery from each defendant.

If an operator enters formal insolvency proceedings, claim filing, stays and distribution rules may affect individual action. Federal Decree Law No. 51 of 2023 applies within its scope; financial free zone or foreign proceedings may follow different systems. Obtain the official notices and instructions before assuming that an ordinary enforcement step remains available.

Take allegations against introducers seriously

A person who introduced friends may have genuinely believed the investment was legitimate. Investigators may nevertheless examine the statements made, commissions received, access to information and involvement after warning signs appeared.

Prepare an accurate account of the role. Distinguish repeating material supplied by the operator from making an independent guarantee, handling money or controlling a group. Preserve evidence of enquiries, warnings, personal investment and communications with those managing the business.

Personal loss can be relevant evidence, but does not automatically resolve an allegation concerning promotion or another act. A Ponzi scheme lawyer in Dubai should evaluate the elements of the alleged offence and the individual's knowledge and conduct, without treating every participant as having the same responsibility.

Obtain independent advice where interests differ

One participant may be seeking compensation from another who received referral payments. Several investors may disagree about whether earlier withdrawals should be included in the financial account. An operator's employee may hold evidence relevant to both the company and a personal defence.

These differences can create conflicts. Before sharing a lawyer or submitting a combined statement, identify whether everyone has compatible interests. Each person should provide their own complete records and confirm the accuracy of any account attributed to them.

Do not delete messages, coordinate false explanations or pressure another person about a report. If summoned or asked to provide a statement, obtain advice on the allegation and the documents required, while complying with lawful directions.

Recognise further payment demands as a new risk

After an investment fails, a participant may be approached by someone promising to recover the funds for an advance payment. The demand may be described as a tax, insurance premium or payment to unlock a wallet.

Verify the person's identity, authority and the stated basis for the charge independently. Do not disclose wallet recovery phrases or account passwords. Preserve the demand, payment instructions and website details so they can be assessed alongside the original matter.

The same care applies to purported settlements. Identify the payer, the source of payment, the rights being released and the effect on existing proceedings. A private agreement should not be assumed to terminate every criminal or regulatory issue.

Choosing a criminal lawyer in Dubai for investment fraud

Look for a clear analysis of the alleged conduct, financial records and possible recovery routes. Ask who will handle the criminal aspect, whether separate civil work is required and what technical assistance may be needed.

Confirm the scope of fees and authorised representation. The engagement should identify immediate steps, missing evidence and realistic limitations on recovery. A promise to recover all funds before the assets and legal position have been examined is not a reliable basis for instruction.

Common questions about Ponzi scheme cases

1. Does a high return prove criminal fraud

No. The investigation must examine representations, intent, actual operations and the movement of money. Unusually attractive returns may justify enquiry, but they do not replace proof of the relevant offence.

2. Can several investors coordinate their evidence

Yes, a shared chronology can help identify common events. Each investor should retain an individual account of payments, communications, withdrawals and any promotional involvement.

3. Does a police report guarantee reimbursement

No. Investigation and financial recovery involve different questions. A criminal lawyer in Dubai can help coordinate the relevant steps while assessing available assets and the legal basis of each claim.

4. Does losing money as an investor rule out an allegation about promotion?

No. Personal loss may be relevant, but investigators can examine a participant’s separate role, statements, commissions, knowledge and conduct. Provide a complete account and obtain independent advice where interests conflict.

5. Should I pay someone who promises to unlock or recover my investment?

Verify the person, authority and stated basis for the charge independently. Preserve the demand and payment instructions for legal review, and do not disclose wallet recovery phrases or account passwords. A recovery promise does not establish that assets can be returned.