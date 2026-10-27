UAE Murder Law: Qisas Waiver And The New Jail Term

Introduction

The punishment for murder in UAE cases involving a waiver of qisas is the focus of a newly announced federal reform. The UAE Government’s announcement, reported by Emirates News Agency on 8 October 2026, sets a prison range of 15 to 20 years for the specified waiver situation. This concerns a particular sentencing rule within the Crimes and Penalties Law, rather than a single punishment covering every killing.

In Khaleej Times reporting published on 9 October 2026, Dr. Hassan Elhais explained the heirs’ right to retribution and the offender’s continuing responsibility to society. His commentary on UAE murder law offers relevant context for readers considering a lawyer in Dubai for a criminal matter.

What Qisas Means in a Murder Case

Qisas means retribution recognised under Islamic law. In intentional killing cases, it may involve a death sentence, subject to the relevant legal requirements and a court judgment. The victim’s legal heirs can waive their entitlement to that form of retribution.

Qisas describes a specific legal right, rather than every criminal consequence arising from a death. A qisas waiver addresses the heirs’ entitlement; a finding about whether an accused committed the offence addresses criminal guilt. These questions have different functions.

Under UAE criminal law, forgiveness by relatives does not establish that the prosecution has failed or that all punishment has disappeared.

The Announced Change to the Prison Term

The government announcement specifies 15 to 20 years in prison where the victim’s heirs waive qisas during proceedings or before the sentence is carried out. Khaleej Times reported that the previous range was seven to 15 years. The reported change therefore raises both the lower and upper limits.

A minimum prison term and a maximum prison term perform different functions. The lower limit identifies the starting boundary of the stated range; the upper limit identifies its ceiling. Neither figure, considered alone, describes the sentence imposed in an individual judgment.

The phrase murder sentence in UAE needs context. The waiver reform does not replace every homicide classification or punishment in the criminal framework.

Forgiveness, Acquittal and the Public Interest

Dr. Elhais’s reported explanation distinguishes the private right to retribution from criminal responsibility. A valid waiver affects the former, while the criminal justice system retains an interest in the unlawful loss of life.

An acquittal concerns the result of the criminal accusation. Forgiveness concerns the exercise of a right belonging to the legally entitled heirs. Treating the two as interchangeable would obscure whether guilt was established, what right was relinquished and which legal consequence remains.

The government frames the reform around public protection and legal deterrence. The policy recognises the heirs’ ability to forgive while preserving a substantial penal response. The two decisions concern whether the heirs insist on retribution and how the law responds to the proven offence.

Criminal Lawyer Dubai: Understanding the Sentencing Range

A stated sentencing range does not announce the outcome of every future case. The court determines the appropriate term by considering the offence and the applicable sentencing rules. Dr. Elhais’s comments emphasise that this assessment remains subject to the law.

Discussion of court discretion should therefore remain precise. Discretion within an identified range is different from an unrestricted ability to choose any punishment. Likewise, a report of forgiveness is not enough to predict the final term.

This is relevant to criminal appeals, where the reasons for a judgment and the legal basis for a sentence are distinct from a general news summary. A news article explains the reform; it cannot establish the appropriate result for a particular defendant.

Does a Waiver Remove Every Death-Penalty Risk?

Discussion of the death penalty in UAE cases requires a further distinction. As Dr. Elhais explained in the Khaleej Times report, an effective waiver removes the heirs’ claim to qisas. It does not automatically extinguish liability for a separate offence carrying its own death penalty.

The relevant issue is therefore the complete legal basis of the case, including any separate criminal offence, rather than the fact of forgiveness alone.

A waiver therefore should not be described as removing every capital punishment risk or producing identical consequences for every combination of charges.

Why the Classification of the Killing Matters

The criminal framework distinguishes intentional killing, aggravated forms of murder and an assault that causes death without an intention to kill. Those distinctions help explain why a general search for murder punishment in UAE can produce different answers.

Premeditated murder is not simply a synonym for every fatal incident. The legal assessment concerns the relevant facts and the elements of the offence. Circumstances such as planning or a connection with another crime can matter to the classification.

Dr. Elhais’s criminal law analysis provides further context for these distinctions. The announced qisas amendment should be understood within that wider framework, rather than used as a shorthand for every case involving a death.

Announcement Date and Case-Specific Application

The legal amendment was publicly announced on 8 October 2026. The announcement reviewed for this article does not specify its commencement date. An announcement date and the date a provision becomes legally operative are different facts.

The existing criminal framework also contains rules governing which law applies over time. As a general principle, punishment is determined by the law applicable when the offence was committed, with provisions addressing later laws that favour an accused.

Consequently, the news report alone does not establish that a harsher new range automatically applies to earlier conduct or every pending case. This is a question of temporal application, requiring the operative text and the relevant case dates.

Procedural Rights Remain Relevant

The UAE Government’s explanation of the justice system recognises the presumption of innocence and the requirement that guilt be established according to law. A change to punishment does not replace those safeguards.

The distinction is relevant to criminal defence, which involves assessment of the accusation, evidence and procedure. A penalty announced for convicted offenders should not be described as a punishment already imposed on everyone accused.

Dr. Elhais’s published commentary explains sentencing concepts; it does not establish his involvement in an individual murder case or predict its outcome.

Conclusion

The reform preserves the distinction between the heirs’ right to qisas and criminal responsibility. For readers researching the best lawyers in Dubai for a criminal matter, Dr. Elhais’s commentary explains forgiveness, sentencing and separate offences. Enquiries about his advisory work can be made through the contact page.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the qisas meaning in this context?

Qisas meaning in this context is retribution recognised under Islamic law. Its application depends on legal requirements and a court judgment.

2. What is the announced sentence when qisas is waived?

The government announcement specifies imprisonment of 15 to 20 years for the stated waiver situation, subject to the applicable law.

3. Does family forgiveness end the criminal case?

Forgiveness is not an acquittal. Dr. Elhais’s reported comments explain that responsibility to society remains.

4. Does the new range apply automatically to older cases?

That cannot be established from the announcement alone. Commencement and the rules governing application over time must be considered separately.

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