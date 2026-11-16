The money laundering law UAE authorities apply is Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2025, in force since 14 October 2025. It replaced Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2018, which many guides still describe. The penalty is 1 to 10 years in prison and a fine of AED 100,000 to AED 5,000,000, or the value of the criminal property if higher (Article 26).

Read the decree-law on the UAE legislation portal.

What counts as money laundering

The offence needs two things. The person knows, or has sufficient indications to believe, that the funds are the proceeds of a predicate offence. And the person intentionally does one of these acts (Article 2):

Convert or transfer the proceeds, or carry out a transaction with them, to hide or disguise their illegal origin.

their illegal origin. Hide or disguise the true nature, source, location, movement or ownership of the proceeds.

of the proceeds. Acquire, possess or use the proceeds when they receive them .

. Help the perpetrator of the predicate offence avoid punishment.

A predicate offence is any felony or misdemeanour, and it now includes direct and indirect tax evasion (Article 1). Money laundering is an independent crime. The court does not need a conviction for the predicate offence, and knowledge can be inferred from the surrounding facts (Article 2).

Penalties

The penalties depend on the conduct and on who commits it.

Conduct Penalty Article Money laundering 1 to 10 years and AED 100,000 to AED 5,000,000, or the value of the criminal property if greater 26 Aggravated: abuse of position, through a non-profit, through an organised group, certain predicate offences, or a repeat offence Temporary imprisonment and AED 1,000,000 to AED 10,000,000, or twice the value if greater 26 Attempt The same penalty as the completed crime 26 A company whose representatives, directors or agents commit it for the company AED 5,000,000 to AED 100,000,000, or the value of the criminal property if greater. The court may order dissolution 27 Possessing, hiding or dealing in funds where the indications point to an illegal source or a hidden beneficial owner At least 3 months and/or at least AED 50,000 30 Letting someone use your account while knowing, or having sufficient grounds to believe, that it will be misused Imprisonment and a fine, or either 35 Failing to report a suspicious transaction, deliberately or through gross negligence AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000, and/or imprisonment 28 Tipping off a person about a suspicious transaction report or an inquiry Imprisonment and/or at least AED 50,000 29

The court must order confiscation of the criminal property, or of funds of equal value (Article 31). A foreigner sentenced to custody for money laundering or a felony under the law must be deported (Article 36). Prosecution, penalties and the related civil actions do not lapse with time (Article 37).

Freezing powers and how to challenge them

Authorities can act without notice, but the law gives short periods and a way to challenge.

Step Period Article The head of the Financial Intelligence Unit can suspend a suspicious transaction without notice Up to 10 working days 5 The head of the Unit can freeze funds held with a financial institution, business or virtual asset provider Up to 30 days, extendable by the Attorney General 5 The Public Prosecution or the court can freeze, seize and trace funds, and impose a travel ban, without notice During the investigation or trial 6 A grievance against a prosecution freeze or seizure goes to the criminal court, which must decide Within 14 working days 6 After a rejected grievance, a new grievance is allowed only after 3 months, unless a serious new reason arises 6

A contract or act is void if its parties knew, or should have known, that it aimed to defeat a seizure, freezing or confiscation order (Article 6). Bona fide third parties keep their rights.

For a related account restriction topic, read our article on frozen accounts and crypto in the UAE.

Who must report, and who is protected

Financial institutions, designated non-financial businesses and professions, and virtual asset service providers must report suspected proceeds or related transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit without delay, whatever the amount (Article 18). Lawyers, notaries and other legal professionals do not have to report information they obtained under professional secrecy.

Reporting in good faith carries no criminal, civil or administrative liability, even if the reporter breached a confidentiality clause. The exception is a report made in bad faith to harm someone (Article 37). Supervisors can fine regulated entities AED 10,000 to AED 5,000,000 per violation, and can also warn, suspend or revoke a licence (Article 17).

For reporting guidance, read how to report money laundering in the UAE.

Money laundering law UAE account holders should know

Ordinary people can fall into the account-lending and receiving offences.

Do not lend your bank account, card or app access to anyone. Article 35 punishes letting someone use your account when you know, or have sufficient grounds to believe, that it will be misused .

. Do not receive or move money you suspect comes from crime. Article 2 covers acquiring and using proceeds, and Article 30 covers dealing in funds where indications point to an illegal source .

. Declare cash, bearer instruments, precious metals and valuable stones when you enter or leave the UAE, under the disclosure system (Article 10). False or missing disclosure is punishable (Article 34).

If you are being questioned about a transaction or an account, speak to our lawyers on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about the law

Is the old 2018 law still in force?

No. Article 41 repealed Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2018. Executive regulations made under the old law stay in force only where they do not conflict with the new one, until new ones replace them.

Do the minimum administrative fines start at AED 50,000?

No. The decree-law sets administrative fines of AED 10,000 to AED 5,000,000 for each violation (Article 17). The Cabinet is to set the list of violations and penalties in a resolution (Article 39).

Can I be convicted without proof of the original crime?

Yes. A conviction for the predicate offence is not required, and knowledge of its exact nature is not required either (Article 2).

Can the court reduce the penalty?

Yes, for an offender who voluntarily gives the authorities useful information. It must lead to disclosure of the crime, the arrest of perpetrators, proof against them, or seizure of the criminal property (Article 26).