Leaving The UAE With A Criminal Case And Travel Restrictions

A pending criminal case calls for a careful travel check before you commit to leaving the UAE. The useful question is whether an existing order, attendance requirement or other restriction affects your proposed journey. A case number alone does not answer that question. Neither does an airline booking, a valid residence visa or possession of your passport.

People searching for criminal lawyer Dubai assistance often need a practical answer quickly. That answer should come from identifying the relevant files, reading the operative decisions and checking the current position with the responsible authorities. This article explains how to organise that review and what to discuss before requesting permission or arranging departure.

Dubai’s Public Prosecution registered 66,933 incoming criminal cases in 2025, according to the Judicial Authority annual report released through the Government of Dubai Media Office in May 2026. This is a criminal-case workload total, not the number of travel bans or people prevented from departing. The operative orders in each person’s files remain the basis for assessing travel.

Separate the case from the travel restriction

Article 99 of Federal Decree Law 38 of 2022 allows the prosecutor to issue a travel ban according to the circumstances. The order is circulated to all UAE ports. Except where provisional release is mandatory, Article 109 allows release to be made subject to a personal guarantee, financial guarantee or travel ban. Release therefore does not establish permission to leave.

Keep the release decision and any travel decision together. Ask which document answers each concern: freedom from custody, permission to leave, and the next required attendance. If an explanation refers only to bail, request a separate answer about the proposed trip. This simple distinction prevents travel planning from depending on an incomplete description of the file.

Start with a complete record of the matter

Prepare a short chronology showing when you learned of the complaint, which authority contacted you and what happened afterwards. Include any police reference, prosecution number, court number and enforcement reference you have received. Record the emirate and year for each number. Attach notices, judgments, release documents and correspondence in their original form.

Explain any uncertainty openly. For example, an employer may have mentioned a complaint without providing its reference, or an old document may use a previous passport number. Give your adviser the information needed to distinguish an unverified concern from an identified case. Do not fill gaps with assumptions about whether a matter has disappeared.

The UAE government recommends checking and resolving possible travel obstacles before reaching immigration. Its guidance directs users to official enquiries and suggests contacting the relevant police or immigration office or obtaining legal assistance where necessary.

Use enquiry services within their stated scope

Dubai Police provides a service titled Circulars and Travel Bans. Use the current official website or application and follow its access requirements. Before treating a result as sufficient, establish what the enquiry covers and whether further checks are needed for your circumstances. A page title should not be interpreted as a guarantee covering every authority or every type of restriction.

For matters involving Abu Dhabi, the Judicial Department lists Estafsr, Criminal Case Inquiry, Public Prosecution Inquiries and a Passport Seizure Statement Request among its services. These distinct entries underline the importance of choosing an enquiry that matches the question you need answered.

Save the enquiry result with its date and the identifying information used. If the result is unclear, ask for clarification before making travel commitments. Treat searches conducted through different systems as parts of the review, rather than assuming that one screenshot answers every question. Ask your adviser what remains unconfirmed and how it can be checked.

Check for a separate civil restriction

A criminal file may be only one part of a wider dispute. The Civil Procedure Code has its own travel ban provisions in Articles 324 and 325, including requirements for creditor applications and grounds for the order to lapse. These rules should be assessed separately from criminal procedure.

Consider a business dispute involving both an alleged offence and a demand for repayment. Your review should identify whether there are separate case references, orders and decision makers. Resolving one file should prompt a review of the others, rather than an assumption that every associated issue has ended.

Ask for a short written record stating which files were checked, what each result means and whether any further step remains. This is particularly useful where different advisers previously handled different parts of the dispute. It also helps avoid sending a request to the wrong authority or relying on correspondence that concerns another file.

Prepare any request around evidence

If travel is urgent, explain the purpose, proposed dates and supporting evidence at the outset. A medical appointment, family event or work commitment should be documented accurately. Ask whether a lawful application is available, which authority should receive it, and what conditions would need to be addressed. Urgency should be explained through evidence, rather than presented as an entitlement to approval.

Do not transplant an exception from one legal context into another. Article 324 allows the competent court president or delegate to permit a debtor to travel because of illness affecting the debtor, a first degree ascendant or descendant, or the debtor’s spouse. An official medical certificate must establish the need for treatment abroad and its unavailability within the UAE. The travel ban remains in force. That civil provision should not be described as a general permission for anyone facing criminal proceedings.

Where an application is appropriate, keep the requested outcome precise. Are you seeking clarification of an existing order, cancellation of a restriction or permission for a particular journey? Ask how the proposed dates interact with scheduled proceedings. Retain the submitted documents and the resulting decision, and obtain an explanation of any conditions before acting.

Understand what settlement or payment achieves

A private payment agreement should be reviewed for its actual legal effect. Article 17 provides for withdrawal of complaints in the offences identified by Article 11, subject to the statutory requirements. That mechanism cannot be assumed to apply to every allegation.

Ask which document demonstrates the result in your particular case. A receipt establishes payment; a settlement records agreed terms; an official decision establishes what the authority has decided. Keep each document for the purpose it serves, and ask whether the travel position has been addressed expressly.

Automation can simplify some processes. Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has introduced automatic cancellation procedures for enforcement decisions tied solely to the payment component when payment is completed through the available channels on its application or website. This is a defined process, not evidence that every criminal restriction disappears whenever money is paid. Obtain the applicable cancellation decision and check its scope.

Choose advice that produces a clear next step

When comparing a criminal lawyer Dubai service, ask who will inspect the documents, make the enquiries and explain the result. Request a clear scope of work and fee arrangement. Tell the adviser about every known related file, even if it appears irrelevant to the original complaint.

A search for the best criminal lawyer in Dubai should lead to questions about relevant experience, professional authorisation, communication and the proposed work. A useful initial assessment identifies what is known, what still requires confirmation and the next lawful step. An assurance of unrestricted travel before the documents have been examined is not a substitute for that assessment.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I leave because my passport has been returned

Do not treat possession of the passport as the complete answer. Review the travel position separately from the document handover, using the operative decisions and relevant official enquiries. Ask whether any further confirmation is needed for your proposed departure.

2. Should I make a booking while waiting for a decision

Discuss the timing with your adviser and consider the financial consequences of an unsuccessful request or delayed clarification. A booking can describe your plans, but should not be treated as evidence that the relevant authority has approved them.

3. What should I take to the first consultation

Bring identification, every available case reference, notices, release documents, judgments and any settlement or payment evidence. Add your intended travel dates and a short chronology. Identify missing documents clearly so the consultation can produce a focused plan for obtaining the information that matters.

4. What should a written travel-position review identify?

List the files checked, the identifying details and date of each enquiry, the operative decisions and their scope, and any attendance or travel condition. Identify what remains unconfirmed and the next step for obtaining clarification from the responsible authority.

5. Does resolving one file confirm the position in every related matter?

Do not assume it does. Review separate criminal, civil and enforcement references and obtain the relevant decisions. Confirm whether each remaining condition or restriction has been addressed before relying on a settlement, payment or release document for travel plans.