Identity theft UAE victims report is not a single offence. The Cybercrimes Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, covers it through several separate offences, from a fake account in your name to using your card data or taking your money by false impersonation.

It replaced the 2012 cybercrime law that some guides still cite (Article 73). Read the law on the UAE legislation portal.

Identity theft UAE victims can report

Match the act to the offence below.

What the offender did Penalty Article Created a fake account, email or website and attributed it to you Imprisonment and/or AED 50,000 to AED 200,000. At least 2 years if the account is used in a way that offends you 11 Took your password, PIN or cipher without permission Imprisonment and/or AED 50,000 to AED 100,000. At least 6 months and/or AED 300,000 to AED 500,000 if used to commit a crime 9 Took, kept, copied or shared your personal data without permission At least 6 months and/or AED 20,000 to AED 100,000. Aggravated for medical, bank or e-payment data 6 Cloned or copied your card, or used your card or payment data to get money or services Imprisonment and/or AED 200,000 to AED 2,000,000 15 Took your money, property or a signed document through fraud or a false identity online At least 1 year and/or AED 250,000 to AED 1,000,000 40 Forged an electronic document in your name Imprisonment and/or AED 100,000 to AED 300,000 for a private document. Using a forged one knowingly carries the same penalty 14 Hacked into your system or account Imprisonment and/or AED 100,000 to AED 300,000, rising if data is taken 2

Where the facts also fit an offence in the Penal Code or another law, the more severe penalty applies (Article 72). For some of these offences, the accused can rely on an amicable settlement with the victim until the judgment becomes final, including Articles 6(1), 9(1) and 11(1) (Article 68).

For a wider overview of the patterns, read types of identity theft in the UAE.

What to do if your identity is used

Act in this order, and keep every reference number.

Contact your bank at once if money or accounts are involved. Banks must offer digital and phone channels 24 hours a day to report fraud. They must give you at least 30 business days to report an unauthorised transaction.

to report an unauthorised transaction. Report the crime. The government's crime page says to call 999 for emergencies and to report cybercrimes online.

for emergencies and to report cybercrimes online. Keep the evidence :

: messages;

call logs;

screenshots;

account statements;

and the report reference numbers.

Complain in writing to the bank or institution, and keep the reply. If it does not resolve the matter within 15 calendar days , you can escalate to Sanadak, the financial ombudsman.

, you can escalate to Sanadak, the financial ombudsman. Consider a civil claim. A person who deceives another is liable for the harm that results (Civil Transactions Law, Article 247).

The Central Bank's consumer protection standards require a bank to reimburse a genuine unauthorised payment after the investigation or within 30 calendar days of the report, whichever is shorter. That rule does not apply where the bank has evidence of fraud or gross negligence by the customer (5.1.1.47). A transaction counts as authorised if proper and secure validation was applied, unless you give prima facie evidence that creates reasonable doubt that you made it (5.1.1.45).

For the reporting process, see how to report cyber crime in the UAE.

If you are unsure how to proceed, you can send us the facts on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page. See also the government's crime reporting page and Sanadak.

Protecting your identity data

Prevention is mostly about limiting who holds your identity documents.

Do not send Emirates ID or passport copies over unsecured channels unless the purpose is clear.

unless the purpose is clear. Treat requests that claim to come from a government body with care, and use official channels to check them.

to check them. Check statements often, and use the alerts your bank offers.

your bank offers. If a business holds your data, you can ask what it holds and ask for correction or erasure in the cases the data protection law lists (Federal Decree-Law No. 45 of 2021, Articles 13 to 15).

Questions about identity theft

Is there a specific identity theft offence in the UAE?

No. The law reaches it through the offences above, such as Articles 6, 9, 11, 15 and 40 of the Cybercrimes Law.

Can an offender abroad be prosecuted?

In listed cases, yes. The Cybercrimes Law applies to crimes committed abroad if the offender is found in the UAE and was not extradited, if the crime was planned or financed in the UAE, or if it harms UAE residents (Article 69).

Can I get my money back from the bank?

If the payment was unauthorised, the bank must reimburse it unless it proves fraud or gross negligence on your part (5.1.1.47). If you authorised the payment because you were deceived, there is no automatic refund, and you would look at a recall request, a complaint, or a civil claim.

How long does a bank have to let me report?

At least 30 business days after you were properly informed of the transaction (5.1.1.46).