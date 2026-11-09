When an expatriate receives a police summons or learns that a criminal complaint has been filed, the first questions are practical. What is the allegation? Is attendance required? Which documents should be preserved? Could an existing travel plan be affected?

For someone searching for the best criminal lawyer in the UAE for expats, the appointment should begin with a clear assessment of those questions. Relevant experience, authority to conduct the required work and understandable advice should guide the decision. The client needs to know what can be established now, what remains uncertain and which step requires immediate attention.

The Dubai Judicial Authority’s 2025 annual report recorded 66,933 incoming criminal cases and 59,421 cases processed by Dubai Public Prosecution. These are institutional annual totals, rather than an individual lawyer’s caseload or success rate, and do not predict the outcome of a particular case.

Establish the status of the complaint

An expat criminal lawyer in the UAE should first identify the emirate, the authority handling the matter and the client's position in the proceedings. A person providing information as a witness may need different advice from someone identified as a suspect, accused person or complainant.

Provide the complaint or case number, any summons, the name of the police station or prosecution office and the next attendance date. Explain whether you have already given a statement or signed documents. If you are uncertain about a detail, identify it as uncertain rather than reconstructing events from memory.

Ask the lawyer to explain how the status of the matter will be verified. A preliminary opinion based on your account may need revision once the complaint and available case papers have been reviewed.

Understand the rights relevant to questioning

Article 28 of the UAE Constitution protects the presumption of innocence and the right to appoint a person capable of conducting the defence at trial. An allegation must be assessed through the legal process and the evidence.

Federal Decree Law No. 38 of 2022, as amended, governs criminal procedure. Article 48 requires an arrested accused person to be told the charge and informed of the right to remain silent before their statement is taken. Obtain advice on how to exercise that right in the circumstances of the case.

At the Public Prosecution investigation stage, Article 98 permits the accused's lawyer to attend and review investigation papers, subject to the prosecutor's power to decide otherwise in the interests of the investigation. Access should therefore be checked for the particular file.

Respond to lawful summonses, keep copies of documents supplied and tell your lawyer about any difficulty understanding the questions or the record of your answers.

Choose clear communication in English and Arabic

An English speaking criminal lawyer in Dubai should be able to explain the allegation, available responses and next procedural step in language the client understands. Ask whether advice after a hearing or investigation will be confirmed in writing, particularly where a deadline or attendance requirement is involved.

Article 8 of the Criminal Procedures Law addresses language assistance during evidence gathering, investigation and trial. Where the person whose statements are being taken does not speak Arabic, the law provides for an interpreter or approved technical means.

Before signing a statement, request an explanation or interpretation sufficient to understand its contents. Identify errors or omissions and ask that they be corrected. A conversation with your lawyer in English serves a different purpose from the interpretation required during an official procedure.

Match the lawyer's experience to the allegation

Criminal defence requires attention to the particular offence. A dispute about authority to transfer company funds raises different evidential questions from an allegation concerning messages, controlled substances or physical injury.

The legal framework may involve several statutes, including the following, read with their applicable amendments.

Area of the case Principal legislation to consider General offences and penalties Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law Investigation, trial and procedural applications Federal Decree Law No. 38 of 2022 promulgating the Criminal Procedures Law Cybercrime allegations Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes Narcotics and psychotropic substances Federal Decree Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Money laundering allegations Federal Decree Law No. 10 of 2025, the current federal money laundering legislation

An expat criminal lawyer in the UAE should identify the provisions relevant to the alleged conduct and the version applicable to the relevant dates. The description used in a complaint may not answer every question about the legal classification of the case.

For allegations involving cryptocurrency, explain how the transaction took place, which parties controlled the relevant accounts and what authority was given. The involvement of a digital asset does not, by itself, identify the offence alleged or establish who is responsible.

Build the defence around the evidence

A useful consultation should identify the factual questions that the evidence needs to answer. In a financial dispute, these may include why money was transferred, what was agreed and whether the person handling it acted within their authority. In an online dispute, the questions may concern authorship, account access and the meaning of a complete exchange.

Preserve original records and organise them chronologically. Depending on the allegation, these may include contracts, bank statements, accounting entries, emails, full message threads, medical records or information identifying relevant witnesses.

Avoid relying exclusively on selected screenshots when the complete conversation is available. Do not alter files, delete relevant material or obtain evidence through unauthorised access to another person's accounts. Tell the lawyer about material that may appear unfavourable as well as documents supporting your account.

The assessment should explain which facts are admitted, which are disputed and where additional evidence or technical expertise may be needed. This helps the client understand the defence being considered and the work necessary to support it.

Examine bail and travel restrictions separately

Release from custody depends on the applicable rules, the allegation and the stage of proceedings. Articles 108 and 109 address provisional release and possible guarantees or conditions. Once a case has been referred for trial, the court has the relevant authority over release.

Ask which authority should receive an application and what supporting information is needed. Residence details, employment information and medical circumstances may be relevant to a request, but their significance depends on the case.

Release can be subject to a travel ban. Obtain confirmation of the actual conditions and any separate restriction before making travel arrangements.

For an expatriate, residency consequences also require attention. UAE government guidance distinguishes judicial deportation from administrative deportation, which involve different sources of authority. Ask whether either issue arises in the matter and what procedure would apply to any decision.

The review should address the actual order or risk identified in the case. General assurances about a visa or permission to travel are insufficient without checking the relevant records.

Assess whether reconciliation is legally available

Payment or a private agreement does not necessarily end criminal proceedings. Articles 348 and 349 of the Criminal Procedures Law provide a penal reconciliation mechanism for specified offences. Eligibility and the steps required to record reconciliation must be checked.

Before agreeing to a settlement, ask what it would resolve. The agreement may need to address repayment, a civil claim and the required action before the competent authority. Obtain advice on any wording that acknowledges facts or liability.

Keep the written agreement, payment evidence and the official decision confirming the procedural outcome. If the case continues, ask what effect the settlement may have and what further defence work remains necessary.

Confirm who will advise and who will appear

When appointing a criminal lawyer in Dubai, establish who will manage the matter, prepare the legal submissions and conduct any court representation. Ask whether the advocate has the necessary authorisation for the relevant court and stage.

Dubai's professional rules distinguish the work of legal consultants from pleading and representing clients before Dubai Courts. A legal consultant can contribute legal advice and preparation within the authorised scope, while court representation requires the appropriate advocate.

An effective working arrangement should make each person's responsibilities clear. The client should know whom to contact about an urgent development and who will explain the significance of a prosecution decision or judgment.

Agree the scope and cost of the work

Ask for a written proposal identifying the work covered by the fee. Check whether it includes review of the case papers, investigation attendance, release applications, trial preparation and hearings. Appeals and subsequent applications may require separate instructions.

Clarify how translation, expert work, notarisation and other expenses will be handled. Ask when the firm will seek approval for additional work and how progress will be reported.

The best criminal lawyer in the UAE for expats should be assessed through the quality and relevance of the proposed work. Seek an explanation of the evidence and legal options, including the weaknesses that require attention. Decisions about guilt, release and sentence rest with the competent authorities.

Prepare for the first appointment

Send the lawyer an organised set of available documents, including:

Your identification and relevant residency information.

The complaint or case reference and any official notices.

A short chronology with dates and the people involved.

Copies of statements, decisions or judgments already received.

The original documents and complete communications relevant to the allegation.

Any known hearing, response or travel date requiring attention.

After the consultation, ask for a clear account of the next action, who will take it and when it must be completed. If a judgment has already been issued, request an immediate assessment of the available challenge and its deadline.

For expatriates choosing an English speaking criminal lawyer in Dubai or representation elsewhere in the UAE, this initial plan makes the engagement concrete. It connects the client's immediate concerns with the evidence, the applicable procedure and the legal work required.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does English speaking advice replace an official interpreter?

No. Communication with a lawyer in English and interpretation during an official procedure serve different purposes. The interpretation required for the particular procedure should be checked separately.

2. Does release from custody automatically permit travel?

No. Release may carry conditions and can coexist with a travel restriction. The actual orders and conditions should be confirmed before travel arrangements are made.

3. Does a private settlement automatically end a criminal case?

No. Reconciliation is available only where the applicable rules permit it and the required steps are completed. A private agreement and the official procedural outcome are distinct.

4. What should an expatriate bring to the first consultation?

Useful material includes identification, residency information, case references, summonses, a chronology, existing statements or decisions and the original records relevant to the allegation.

5. Why confirm who will advise and who will appear?

Legal advice and preparation may involve a legal consultant, while appearances require the appropriate professional authorisation. The proposed team and each person’s responsibilities should be clear.