Criminal Lawyer Dubai Guide To Drug Possession And Personal Use

A drug allegation in the UAE needs an assessment of the substance, the alleged conduct and the evidence. Possession, consumption, bringing substances into the country and supplying another person can engage different provisions. A small quantity or an explanation that the substance was for personal use does not, by itself, resolve the charge. The criminal lawyer Dubai residents instruct should identify the applicable provision before discussing possible penalties or treatment options.

This guide explains the main distinctions under Federal Decree Law No 30 of 2021, as amended, including the 2025 changes. It also covers controlled medicines, the special rules for certain visitors intercepted at entry points, and the information needed for legal advice. The Arabic legislation is authoritative where translations differ.

Dubai Customs reported approximately 1,185 seizures of narcotic and psychotropic substances during 2025 in its June 2026 enforcement update. This is a customs seizure count, not a total of personal use prosecutions, people convicted or treatment placements. The substance, alleged conduct and evidence in an individual case still require separate assessment.

Identify the substance and the alleged offence

The law regulates scheduled narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Articles 10 and 11 restrict activities including possession, importation, transport and manufacture, with the applicable authorisations depending on the category. Article 12 restricts consumption to authorised medical treatment under the prescribed conditions. Article 44 also addresses certain substances outside the schedules when used or possessed for the specified intoxicating purpose.

The classification must therefore start with the laboratory result and the relevant schedule. A product description, brand name or statement that an item is legal elsewhere cannot establish its status in the UAE. The amount, packaging, messages, payment records and circumstances of seizure may also be relevant to the allegation.

Keep the distinction between a consumption allegation and a possession or supply allegation clear. Articles 41 to 44 set out consumption and personal use offences, while other provisions address different conduct. The prosecution allegation and the evidence must be examined before treating a personal use penalty as the answer to every possession case.

Penalties depend on the applicable provision

Article 41 provides, for a first offence involving the specified substances and plants, imprisonment of at least three months or a fine from AED 20,000 to AED 100,000. Its scope includes express exclusions that fall within a different provision.

Article 42 addresses the substances in item 29 of Schedule 1 and the plants in item 8 of Part Two of Schedule 4. For a first offence, it provides imprisonment of at least three months or a fine from AED 10,000 to AED 100,000. Describing this category as carrying a fine only is inaccurate.

Repeat offending can change the sentence. The provisions do not all use identical penalties or conditions, so the relevant history and dates must be checked. Supplying, promoting or trafficking substances can engage substantially more serious provisions. No adviser should promise a fine, release or treatment placement simply because the client describes the matter as a first offence.

Treatment is available through defined legal routes

Article 89 protects qualifying requests for treatment made before an arrest order is issued. A request may come from the person concerned or specified family members and others identified by the law, and must be directed to the treatment unit, Public Prosecution or police. This is a defined statutory process, rather than a general immunity for anyone who later agrees to treatment.

Article 90 removes that protection where a person holding narcotics or psychotropic substances does not surrender them when requesting treatment, or refuses a placement ordered by the Public Prosecution. Article 45 separately permits the court, subject to its conditions and the supervising committee's opinion, to replace specified penalties with treatment placement. The law limits treatment or rehabilitation placement to one year.

A family seeking assistance should distinguish an early treatment request from an application made during an existing prosecution. Record the timing of any approach and obtain advice on the correct authority and required documents. Urgent medical needs should also be addressed through appropriate healthcare services.

Deportation requires careful attention

The 2025 amendments changed the deportation position. Under Article 75, the court must order deportation of a foreign national convicted of an offence under the law, subject to the stated exceptions. Older material suggesting that deportation is simply discretionary in every personal use case should not be relied on.

One exception concerns a person who, when the offence occurred, was the spouse or a first degree blood relative of a UAE citizen. Another concerns a member of a family residing in the UAE where the court finds that deportation would seriously harm family stability or deprive a member of necessary care or support, and that the family can financially provide treatment. The statutory family definition also matters. Employment or residence alone does not establish an exception.

Special rules for certain visitors at entry points

Cabinet Resolution No 43 of 2024 applies to defined cases involving non resident foreigners intercepted while entering through a UAE land, sea or air port. The substance must fall within its schedule and weight limits, and the possession must be for personal use outside authorised medical circumstances. Excess quantities or possession for another person bring the ordinary statutory procedures and penalties into consideration.

Within the resolution, the result depends on the substance category and previous interceptions. For qualifying first interceptions involving categories 1 to 3, the fine is AED 5,000 to AED 20,000 and entry requires payment. Category 4 attracts materially different consequences, including deportation and a permanent entry ban from the first interception. This narrow framework is not a general concession for tourists found with drugs anywhere in the country.

Article 96 provides a separate rule for qualifying foods, drinks or other products containing the particular substances listed there when first intercepted at an authorised entry point for personal use. It excludes punishment for the specified acts of bringing in, importation, transport or possession in those circumstances, while requiring administrative seizure and destruction. The product and its ingredients must be assessed before assuming that the general visitor fine applies.

Check controlled medicines before travelling

The Emirates Drug Establishment provides the current personal medicine import service. Its guidance describes prior electronic approval as optional for travellers carrying qualifying narcotic or psychotropic medicines, subject to the medical documentation and quantity requirements. The traveller must carry the required prescription and medical report; the quantity must not exceed the patient's needs for three months.

The service specifies information and dates for those documents, including the patient's identity, medicine, dosage and treatment duration. It treats residents importing personal controlled medicines through shipping companies differently, requiring an approval application. Check the active ingredient and current guidance before travel or shipment. A foreign prescription should not be treated as blanket permission for any product or quantity.

Prepare for advice and the investigation

Federal Decree Law No 38 of 2022 governs criminal procedure. Article 48 requires the arrested person to be informed of the allegation and the right to remain silent before statements are taken. Article 8 provides for interpretation where required. Under Article 98, defence counsel may attend the investigation and inspect the papers unless the prosecutor decides otherwise in the investigation's interests.

Give your lawyer the case reference, authority involved, seizure record if available, travel documents, prescriptions and any notices received. Preserve original messages and supporting records. Explain what you personally know and identify anything uncertain, rather than guessing at the contents of a report you have not seen.

The criminal lawyer Dubai visitors consult should assess both the criminal allegation and any applicable entry or deportation consequences. Ask who will handle prosecution and court work, what the engagement covers and which evidence remains outstanding. A useful initial opinion explains the available routes and their conditions without presenting an outcome as guaranteed.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does a first drug offence always result in a fine?

No. The applicable article, substance, alleged conduct and circumstances determine the available penalties. Articles 41 and 42 both include imprisonment as an alternative to a fine for the first offences they cover. Treatment requires its own statutory conditions.

2. Can a visitor rely on the special entry point rules?

Cabinet Resolution No 43 of 2024 applies only to its defined category of non resident foreigners intercepted on entry with substances within its limits for personal use. Article 96 contains a separate specific rule for qualifying products. The product, ingredients and circumstances must be checked; neither rule creates a general exemption for tourists.

3. Will a prescription resolve a controlled medicine allegation?

Not automatically. The product, authorisation, dosage, documents and quantity require examination. A valid prescription and medical report can be important evidence, but the current UAE requirements must be checked against the medicine and the circumstances.

4. What should a medicine record contain for a legal review?

Keep the product packaging, active ingredient information, prescription, medical report and relevant approval or shipment records. Record the quantity and travel or delivery dates accurately. Ask the adviser to check the documents against the actual allegation and the current requirements for that product.

5. How should I explain disputed facts at the first consultation?

Separate what you personally saw or did from information received from others. Provide the notices, relevant dates and complete communications lawfully available to you. Identify missing reports and uncertain details openly, and obtain advice on the next procedural step before making assumptions about the charge.