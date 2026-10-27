Embezzlement Defense Lawyer In Dubai: What The Defense Looks Like

User Problem

An embezzlement allegation often begins with an audit question, suspended access, or internal interview. A rushed explanation may later become central to the police complaint and prosecution file.

The defense must determine whether the facts show Article 453 breach of trust, fraud, theft, a civil accounting dispute, authorized conduct, or a bookkeeping failure.

Quick Answer

An embezzlement defence lawyer in dubai examines whether Article 453 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 is satisfied. The prosecution must prove that money, documents, or other movable property was entrusted through a recognized relationship and was then embezzled, used, or dissipated to the owner’s harm. A defense may challenge entrustment, authority, appropriation, intent, loss, or accounting accuracy. Obtain advice before internal interviews, repayment, or police statements. The strategy depends on records, communications, authorization, experts, and procedure.

Solution

Preserve records and pause informal explanations. Build a transaction-by-transaction chronology comparing formal policies with the authority and working practices actually used.

Obtain advice before signing an internal investigation statement.

Preserve emails, approvals, expense claims, ledgers, messages, and device records.

Do not delete, alter, backdate, or create documents.

Do not repay or sign an acknowledgment without understanding its effect.

Identify potential witnesses to approvals and ordinary business practice.

Check complaint, summons, travel, employment, and civil-claim status.

What an embezzlement defence lawyer in dubai Tests

Article 453 of the Crimes and Penalties Law addresses breach of trust. It applies where a person embezzles, uses, or dissipates funds, written instruments, or other movable property entrusted in a specified capacity.

The listed relationships include trust, lease, mortgage, loan for use, and proxy. The article also treats certain joint-property partners, agents of necessity, and persons given an object for a specific purpose as proxies.

The defense tests every element. Property must be movable, possession must arise through a qualifying entrustment, harmful dealing must occur, and criminal intent must be established from reliable evidence.

The popular word embezzlement does not decide the legal classification. Conduct may instead involve theft, fraud, forgery, cybercrime, labor issues, or only civil liability.

Entrustment

Entrustment is often the first contested issue. The prosecution must identify what property was given, by whom, when, under which relationship, for what purpose, and subject to what limits.

A job title does not prove the complete scope of authority. Employment contracts, job descriptions, delegations, bank mandates, expense policies, board resolutions, and actual practice all matter.

Where a manager routinely approved reimbursements or transfers informally, witness evidence and historic transactions may show a broader authority than the written manual suggests.

Conversely, broad access to a system does not automatically mean authority to use funds personally. Access, custody, approval, and beneficial ownership are different questions.

Appropriation and Intent

The defense asks whether the accused dealt with the property as an owner or acted under actual, apparent, or reasonably understood authority.

An accounting error, disputed reimbursement, undocumented loan, setoff, bonus, commission, or business expense may require civil analysis rather than a conclusion of criminal intent.

Intent is inferred from conduct and records. Concealment, false descriptions, personal transfers, altered documents, or repeated deviations may support the allegation, while contemporaneous approvals may undermine it.

No single fact should be viewed in isolation. The complete transaction context and company practice are essential.

Accounting Evidence

Employers frequently submit a spreadsheet and total. The defense should reconcile each entry to source documents, bank records, invoices, credits, reversals, refunds, and approvals.

Unreconciled does not automatically mean stolen. A schedule may double-count, omit offsetting payments, mix currencies, include authorized expenses, or assume opening balances that are wrong.

Complex cases may require an independent forensic accountant. The expert's instructions should identify disputed transactions and legal questions without asking the expert to decide guilt.

Digital evidence can carry evidential force under Article 65 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 when applicable conditions are met. Preserve systems and metadata rather than relying only on printed extracts.

Faris Raian on Actual Authority

Faris Raian, Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates, notes that authority often determines these files. The answer may sit in undocumented practices concerning approvals, reimbursements, petty cash, and shared credentials.

He recommends reconstructing the business reality, not only the policy manual. Historic examples, witnesses, system permissions, and management conduct may explain a disputed transaction.

What to Do During an Internal Investigation

Ask who is investigating, the allegation, relevant period, records relied upon, confidentiality rules, and whether the meeting may lead to discipline or police reporting.

Do not guess. If a figure or event cannot be recalled, request the source document. A confident but inaccurate explanation can damage credibility later.

Keep copies of documents you lawfully possess. Do not remove confidential company data beyond your authority or access systems after permission is suspended.

Employment representation and criminal defense may need coordination. An answer that protects one track can affect another.

Police and Public Prosecution Procedure

Obtain advice before a detailed statement. The defense should know the complaint narrative, available documents, transaction schedule, and potential related charges.

Do not contact witnesses to influence their accounts. Factual requests for personal records should be handled lawfully and without breaching company confidentiality.

Travel restrictions may arise during an investigation. Verify status through proper channels before making plans rather than relying on rumor.

Repayment, Settlement, and Reconciliation

Repayment does not automatically end a criminal case. A payment can be characterized as settlement, civil compromise, restitution, or admission depending on its wording and context.

Article 84 contains specific rules for listed property offenses where the victim is a spouse, ascendant, or descendant. It can affect execution of a freedom-restricting penalty following waiver or reconciliation.

That family-victim rule should not be generalized to every company case. Counsel must identify the victim, charge, procedural stage, and formal effect of any agreement.

Settlement should also address employment claims, civil recovery, costs, confidentiality, property return, and formal complaint steps. One document may not resolve every track.

Parallel Legal Tracks

Criminal proceedings concerning the alleged Article 453 offense and related conduct.

Employment investigation, suspension, dismissal, end-of-service rights, and labor claims.

Civil recovery, compensation, attachment, and enforcement against identified assets.

Immigration, professional, licensing, and travel consequences for a foreign national.

The defense strategy should keep facts consistent across all proceedings. Contradictory explanations can weaken credibility and settlement prospects.

Evidence and Documents Needed

Employment contract, job description, policies, delegations, and bank mandates.

Emails, messages, approvals, meeting notes, and historic examples of similar transactions.

Bank statements, ledgers, invoices, receipts, expense claims, and reconciliation reports.

Internal investigation notices, interview records, suspension letters, and termination papers.

Police complaint, prosecution papers, summonses, statements, and expert reports.

Witness list showing who understood authority and working practices.

Preparing for Expert Review

Where the court or prosecution uses an expert, submit an indexed file rather than a narrative alone. Link each disputed entry to approvals, invoices, messages, and ledger treatment.

Prepare a reconciliation showing the employer's figure, admitted items, disputed items, credits, and net result. Explain each difference without hiding unfavorable records.

An independent accountant can identify assumptions before the official expert reports. Legal counsel should ensure the expert addresses accounting questions without deciding criminal intent.

Corporate Authority and Governance Evidence

Board minutes, shareholder instructions, bank mandates, and historic transactions may show who controlled the decision. In closely held companies, actual authority may differ from formal charts.

The defense should identify whether the complainant had complete knowledge, ratified transactions, received benefits, or changed the characterization after a business dispute.

These facts do not automatically defeat the charge, but they may affect entrustment, authority, intent, loss, and witness credibility.

Confidentiality and Data Handling

An accused employee should preserve relevant records without unlawfully copying entire company systems or client databases. Ask counsel how personal copies can be secured and disclosed.

Public comments, social media posts, and messages to customers can create defamation, confidentiality, and employment issues. Keep the response within formal legal channels.

Common Mistakes and Risks

Giving an informal written confession to explain accounting differences.

Deleting messages or altering records after an audit begins.

Repaying without a reviewed settlement and procedural plan.

Treating system access as identical to legal authority.

Ignoring credits, reversals, mixed currencies, and duplicated entries.

Contacting colleagues in a way that appears to influence evidence.

Addressing the criminal file while neglecting employment or civil claims.

How a Lawyer Can Help

Counsel can analyze Article 453 elements, prepare statements, organize accounting evidence, instruct experts, manage settlement, and coordinate employment and civil proceedings.

The defense should be based on original records and a verified chronology. No lawyer should promise dismissal, acquittal, travel clearance, or settlement before reviewing the file.

Relevant Legal Services

Relevant Success Story

Readers may review the firm's relevant Success Stories to understand how legal strategies are presented in practice. A past result does not guarantee a similar outcome. Every matter depends on its facts, documents, evidence, parties, and legal circumstances.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is embezzlement charged as breach of trust in the UAE?

Often, yes. Article 453 covers specified misuse of entrusted movable property. The exact charge depends on entrustment, conduct, evidence, and related allegations.

What is the difference between breach of trust and fraud?

Breach of trust involves property initially received through a qualifying relationship. Fraud generally involves obtaining property through deceit. Classification depends on the facts.

Should I cooperate with an internal investigation?

Preserve records and obtain advice before a detailed statement. Cooperation should be accurate, lawful, and coordinated with potential criminal and employment proceedings.

Does repayment end the criminal case?

Not automatically. Its effect depends on charge, victim, agreement, waiver, procedural stage, and formal steps. Repayment can also be used as evidence.

Can accounting mistakes be a defense?

They may undermine loss or intent, but must be proved through source documents and expert analysis. Calling a discrepancy an error is not enough.

Can I travel while under investigation?

A restriction may apply. Verify status through the appropriate official channel before travel and obtain advice on any application to change it.

Final Takeaway

An effective defense tests Article 453 element by element and reconstructs authority, intent, and the accounting trail. Early statements and repayments must be controlled carefully.

The safest next step is a confidential review of original records, complaint papers, employment documents, and transaction schedules. The outcome depends on the evidence, procedure, experts, and parallel claims.