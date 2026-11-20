Criminal Liability in the UAE follows from the Penal Code (Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, in force from 2 January 2022). A person answers for a crime only if the act is his own and the mental element of intention or error is established, and no one can be convicted for a crime committed by another (Articles 2, 32, 33 and 39). The accused is innocent until proven guilty (Article 2).

Criminal Liability in the UAE and what the prosecution must show

A crime has a material element and a moral element. For the defence process, see how to prove innocence in a criminal case in the UAE.

Element What the law says Article The act A commission or omission that the law treats as criminal. A person answers only for a result that is the product of his own activity, even if another cause contributed, where that cause was expected or probable 32, 33 Intention The will to commit or omit an act that the law treats as a crime, aiming at a direct result or another result the person expected 39 Error A criminal result caused by negligence, lack of vigilance, recklessness, imprudence or non-compliance with laws and orders 39 Mistake of fact Liability is limited to the facts the person believed existed, if the belief rested on reasonable causes and a real effort to check. Negligence can still leave liability for a non-premeditated crime 40 Motive and ignorance of the law Motive is not considered unless the law says so, and ignorance of the Penal Code is not an excuse 41, 43 Attempt An effort to commit a crime that was prevented by reasons beyond the person's will. Mere intention and preparation are not an attempt 35 to 37 Accomplices A direct accomplice, or one who causes the crime by instigation, agreement or help, is punished by the crime's penalty unless the law says otherwise 45 to 48

Who is liable

Liability depends on the person's capacity when the act was committed.

Person What the law says Article A child under 11 No criminal action can be filed. Delinquent juveniles are subject to the juvenile legislation 64 A person who loses perception or will No liability if it is due to insanity, mental deficiency, or drugs or intoxicants given by force or taken unknowingly. If perception is only diminished, it is an extenuating excuse 62 Voluntary intoxication The person is punished as if he had not been intoxicated. It is an aggravating circumstance if he took the substance to commit the crime 63 Necessity or constraint No liability for a person forced to commit a crime to protect his or another's person or property from a serious and imminent danger beyond his will, or who was physically or morally constrained. The crime must be proportionate and the danger not avoidable otherwise 65 A company or other legal person Legal persons, except government agencies and public entities, are liable for crimes committed by their representatives, directors or agents acting for them. The penalty is a fine, confiscation and criminal measures, with a fine of up to AED 5,000,000 where the crime carries another principal penalty. The individual can still be punished 66

Defences the law recognises

The law treats several acts as justified if their conditions are met.

Defence Conditions Article Use of a right An act in good faith within the limits of a right, such as medical treatment with consent, sports violence within the rules, force to arrest a person caught red-handed, or defamation by litigants in their pleadings within the limits of the defence, if they believe in good faith in the truth and on reasonable grounds 54 Assistance in an emergency A good faith act that damages another while saving his life or limiting harm to his body 55 Performance of a duty or an order A legally authorised act done in performing a duty, or by a public servant under a lawful order of a superior he must obey 56, 57 Legitimate defence An immediate danger of a forcible crime to a person or property, no ability to resort to the authorities in time, no other means, and a defence that is necessary and proportionate. It does not justify premeditated murder except in the cases in Article 59 58, 59 Exceeding the limits in good faith An extenuating excuse, and the judge may pardon 61

Types of crime and penalties

The penalty decides whether a crime is a felony, a misdemeanour or an infraction (Article 27).

Type Penalty Article Felony Qisas, death, life imprisonment or temporary imprisonment of 3 to 15 years. A fine of AED 1,000 to AED 10,000,000 29, 69, 72 Misdemeanour Imprisonment, a fine above AED 10,000, or diya. Incarceration of one month to three years, and a fine of up to AED 5,000,000 30, 70, 72 Infraction Custody of 24 hours to 10 days, or a fine of up to AED 10,000 31

Extenuating excuses include a young age, non-malicious motives and unjust and dangerous provocation (Article 97). A foreigner sentenced to a freedom-restricting penalty for a felony is deported, and for a misdemeanour the court may order it (Article 126).

Reach of the law and time limits

The law has a territorial reach and its own time limits.

The Penal Code applies to a crime committed in the State, and a crime counts as committed there if one of its acts, or its results, occurred there (Article 17).

It also applies to certain crimes committed abroad, such as crimes against State security, and to a citizen who commits abroad an act that is a crime under the Code and under the law of that country, if he returns (Articles 21 to 23).

The Criminal Procedure Law bars a criminal action after 20 years for felonies, 5 years for misdemeanours and one year for infractions, with exceptions, from the day of the crime (Article 21).

If you are accused

On arrest, you must be told of the charge and of your right to remain silent. You must be sent to the Public Prosecution within 48 hours, and it questions you within 24 hours and orders remand or release (Criminal Procedure Law, Article 48). Read our guide to what to do if a complaint is filed against you in Dubai. A defendant charged with a felony punishable by death or life imprisonment must have a lawyer. The court appoints one if you do not (Article 4). All procedures are in Arabic. An interpreter is engaged if you or a witness does not speak Arabic (Article 8). A remand order lasts 7 days, renewable for up to 14 days. A judge can then extend it for periods of up to 30 days, and you can file a grievance within 3 days of notice (Article 107).

Ekatreina Butseva, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that criminal liability in the UAE depends on both the act and the mental element, so the first step in any case is to identify what the law requires the prosecution to prove. She explained that defences such as legitimate defence or necessity are tested on their statutory conditions, which is why the facts of the incident should be recorded early.

If you or a family member is facing a criminal investigation, you can send us the documents on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page. Read the Criminal Procedure Law for the stages of a case.

Questions about criminal liability

Can a company be criminally liable in the UAE?

Yes, except government agencies and public entities. It is liable for crimes committed by its representatives, directors or agents acting for it, and the penalty is limited to a fine, confiscation and measures (Article 66).

Is ignorance of the law an excuse?

No. Ignorance of the provisions of the Penal Code is not an excuse (Article 43).

At what age can a child be prosecuted?

No criminal action can be filed against a person who has not completed 11 years at the time of the crime. The juvenile legislation applies below the age of criminal responsibility (Article 64).

Does self-defence always apply?

No. It needs an immediate danger, no chance to resort to the authorities in time, no other means, and a necessary and proportionate defence (Article 58). It does not justify premeditated murder, except in the cases in Article 59.