Criminal Lawyer Dubai Guide To Financial Crime Investigations

A financial crime investigation can affect a company's payments, access to records and management decisions before any charge reaches court. A criminal lawyer in Dubai should establish what is alleged, which authority is involved and whether the company, an individual or both need representation. The response should preserve evidence, meet lawful requests and identify any urgent reporting obligations.

For directors, the central question is personal involvement and the applicable legal duty. A management title does not establish guilt. Equally, conducting business through a company does not shield someone from responsibility for their own conduct. Financial crime investigations in the UAE require an assessment of the transaction, the decision makers and the information available at the relevant time.

The Central Bank of the UAE’s enforcement page records a financial penalty of AED 200 million against a UAE-licensed branch of a foreign bank, announced on 30 October 2026. This is a published regulatory enforcement measure, not an aggregate financial-crime loss figure or proof of a criminal conviction. Regulatory action and personal criminal responsibility require separate assessment.

Establish the allegation and the company role

A business may be the victim of diverted funds, a witness holding relevant records, a reporting entity or a suspect. These positions can overlap. An employee's false invoice might initially appear to be an internal accounting issue but later raise questions about who approved the payment and where the money went.

Obtain the complaint, notice or request where available. Record the issuing authority, case reference, deadline and requested documents. Identify whether allegations concern fraud, breach of trust, bribery, forged records or money laundering. Different offences require different elements; a commercial loss or unpaid debt does not establish a financial crime by itself.

The present money laundering framework is Federal Decree Law No 10 of 2025, with Cabinet Resolution No 134 of 2025 providing its executive regulations. The framework operates alongside the Crimes and Penalties Law and sector rules. The dates of the conduct and any legislative changes also require review.

Preserve a reliable account of the transactions

Suspend routine deletion of relevant records and identify where information is held. Relevant material may include bank statements, accounting entries, invoices, contracts, payment approvals, customer identification records, emails and messages. Preserve originals and record how copies were obtained so that an investigator or expert can understand their source.

Prepare a chronology distinguishing confirmed events from matters still under investigation. Link each payment to its commercial purpose, supporting document, approver and recipient. If records conflict, explain the discrepancy rather than selecting the version that appears most favourable.

For financial institutions, designated nonfinancial businesses and professions, and virtual asset service providers, Article 25 of the executive regulations sets minimum retention requirements of at least five years. For the due diligence and related records covered by Article 25(2), the period runs from the most recent applicable event, which may include account closure, completion of an investigation or issuance of a final judgment. A live investigation therefore calls for a specific retention review rather than an automatic deletion schedule.

Assess corporate and individual responsibility separately

Article 66 of the Crimes and Penalties Law provides for corporate liability for offences committed by representatives, directors or agents acting for or on behalf of a legal person, subject to the statutory exclusions. Corporate punishment does not prevent punishment of the individual perpetrator. Specific legislation can impose different corporate penalties.

Under the money laundering law, Article 27 provides substantial corporate fines where specified crimes are committed on a company's behalf or in its name. Its managerial liability provision requires particular care: Article 27(5) concerns the person responsible for actual management where awareness of the crime is proved and its commission resulted from a breach of that person's duties. It does not make every director automatically responsible for every transaction.

Review the actual allocation of authority. Who could approve transfers, override compliance checks or instruct staff? What warnings reached management, and what followed? Contemporaneous minutes, escalation records and access permissions can be more informative than a job description alone.

Understand what money laundering allegations require

Article 2 requires intentional commission of a specified act, together with knowledge that the funds derive wholly or partly from a predicate offence, or sufficient indications or evidence of that knowledge. The prohibited acts include concealing the proceeds, acquiring, possessing or using them upon receipt, and helping the underlying offender evade punishment. Conversion, transfer or another transaction under Article 2(1)(a) must have the purpose of concealing or disguising the illicit source. The allegation should be tested against the elements of the particular act relied on.

A prior conviction for the underlying offence is not required to establish the unlawful source of proceeds. Knowledge may be inferred from objective circumstances. Unexplained payment routes, inconsistent invoices or unusual instructions can therefore require an evidence based explanation, although an unusual transaction alone does not establish every element of an offence.

An internal review should examine documents that support legitimate explanations as carefully as documents suggesting wrongdoing. It should also identify gaps honestly rather than reconstructing missing approvals after the event.

Identify reporting duties and protect confidentiality

Article 18 requires financial institutions, designated nonfinancial businesses and professions, and virtual asset service providers to report qualifying suspicions directly to the Financial Intelligence Unit without delay, regardless of value. A company must establish whether its activities place it within those categories and what additional sector obligations apply.

Reporting should not be postponed until an internal investigation proves the offence. The statutory threshold concerns suspicion or reasonable grounds for suspicion. The Central Bank identifies goAML as the reporting platform used for suspicious transaction and activity reports.

Information concerning suspicious transactions and investigations is protected under Articles 24 and 29. Communications with customers, employees and counterparties should be assessed before disclosure because warning someone about a report or investigation can create separate exposure. An ordinary commercial request for clarification and an unlawful disclosure are not necessarily the same; the wording, context and purpose matter.

Article 18 contains a professional secrecy exception in defined circumstances for specified legal and professional advisers. It should not be treated as a general exemption covering every document copied to a lawyer.

Respond to asset restrictions through the correct procedure

Under Article 5, the FIU chief can suspend a suspicious transaction without advance notice for up to ten working days. The FIU chief can also freeze funds suspected of connection with the relevant crime at financial institutions, designated nonfinancial businesses and professions, or virtual asset service providers for thirty days. The Attorney General or their delegate may extend that freezing order. Public Prosecution and the competent court have separate powers under Article 6, including freezing, seizure and travel restrictions.

Identify the actual order and its legal basis. A bank's request for documents is not itself proof of a court freezing order. Where a restriction exists, counsel should review its scope, the affected property and the available challenge procedure. Keep records supporting lawful ownership and the position of innocent third parties. Do not move funds or arrange substitute transactions to circumvent an order.

Choosing a Criminal Lawyer Dubai companies can instruct

Agree at the outset who the lawyer represents. The company's interests may differ from those of a director, shareholder or employee, making separate advice necessary. Clarify responsibility for responding to authorities, coordinating financial experts and managing deadlines.

When comparing candidates described online as the best criminal lawyer in Dubai, focus on relevant investigation experience, familiarity with the applicable regulator and a clear explanation of the proposed work. Ask who will handle court representation and how fees will be calculated. No adviser can guarantee that an investigation will close or an asset restriction will be lifted.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a director face liability without receiving the money

Potentially. Liability depends on the offence and the person's conduct, knowledge and applicable duties. Personal receipt is not a universal requirement. The actual management provision in Article 27(5), for example, addresses proven awareness and a breach of managerial duties that resulted in the crime.

2. Should the company wait for an audit before reporting suspicion

Where Article 18 applies and its reporting threshold is met, reporting must occur without delay. An audit may assist fact finding, but it should not postpone a reporting duty that has already arisen.

3. Does a financial crime investigation mean the company is guilty

No. An investigation examines allegations and evidence. The company should preserve records, respond through authorised representatives and assess its procedural position. Precautionary restrictions and a final criminal conviction are different legal steps.

4. Should every employee receive details of a suspicious transaction report?

Disclosure requires a careful assessment of confidentiality and the applicable restrictions. Limit communications to authorised and necessary recipients, and obtain advice before wording a message that might alert a person to a report or investigation.

5. Who should the lawyer represent when directors and the company are affected?

Clarify the client and potential conflicts at the outset. The company’s interests may differ from an individual’s, so separate representation may be necessary. Agree responsibility for authority responses, financial experts, document preservation and deadlines.