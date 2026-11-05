Criminal Lawyer Dubai Guide To Choosing Financial Crime Counsel

Choosing a criminal lawyer in Dubai for a financial crime matter starts with identifying the work that needs to be done. A person who lost money needs advice on the evidence supporting a complaint and the prospects of recovery. Someone accused of wrongdoing needs the allegation tested against the law and the records. A company may also need to separate its own position from the interests of its managers or employees.

The right appointment should produce a clear understanding of who is represented, what the lawyer will examine and which decisions require urgent attention. A general promise to handle financial crime cases tells a client little about those practical questions.

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Define whose interests the lawyer will protect

Tell prospective counsel whether you are instructing personally, for a company or on behalf of someone else. Identify the parties, connected businesses and previous advisers so that the firm can assess potential conflicts before receiving a detailed account of the dispute.

A company paying the legal bill does not itself establish that its director is also a client. If a director's instructions are questioned, the company's response may differ from that individual's defence. Ask whether separate representation is needed and who may authorise disclosure of information or settlement proposals.

The distinction can have substantive consequences. Article 27 of the current money laundering law addresses corporate penalties and, separately, the position of the person responsible for actual management. That individual provision requires proven awareness of the relevant crime and that its commission resulted from a breach of managerial duties. A job title alone does not satisfy those conditions.

The Central Bank of the UAE announced a regulatory sanction of AED 200 million against an exchange house and AED 500,000 against a branch manager on 20 May 2025, following identified anti-money-laundering framework failures. The separate measures illustrate why institutional and individual exposure need their own assessment; they are not criminal conviction figures or an indication of the outcome of another case.

Ask which offence the evidence may establish

Financial crime is a broad description. A useful first assessment identifies the suspected offence and explains the facts needed to support or answer it. A disagreement about money should not be labelled fraud simply because a payment has not been made.

Fraud under Article 451 of the Crimes and Penalties Law includes obtaining property or specified instruments through fraudulent methods, a false name or a false capacity that deceives the victim into handing them over. The article also addresses particular dealings with property without the right to dispose of it. Counsel should identify the alleged deception, when it occurred and its connection with the transfer.

Breach of trust under Article 453 concerns misappropriation, use or dissipation of entrusted funds, documents or other movable property to the detriment of those entitled to it. The statutory relationships include deposit, lease, pledge, loan for use and agency, with specified situations treated as agency. The basis on which property was received therefore matters. A loan to spend and repay is not automatically the same as money held for a defined purpose.

Money laundering requires a separate analysis. Article 2 of Federal Decree Law No 10 of 2025 concerns specified intentional acts involving criminal proceeds, with knowledge that the funds derive from a predicate offence. Sufficient indications or circumstantial evidence may establish that awareness, and knowledge can be inferred from objective circumstances. A conviction for the underlying offence is not required. These rules do not make every unusual transfer proof of money laundering.

Compare relevant experience and authority to act

Choosing the best criminal lawyer in Dubai for your circumstances means assessing relevant experience, authority to act and the proposed handling of the evidence. Ask about work involving the type of allegation you face, without expecting disclosure of another client's confidential information.

The Dubai Legal Affairs Department publishes a directory of registered advocates and legal consultants and licensed firms. It expressly states that the directory does not identify legal specialisations or endorse a provider. Registration information and experience therefore require separate enquiries.

Confirm who will conduct the analysis, communicate with you and appear before the relevant court where representation is required. Ask who has the necessary authority for each part of the work. If the case involves another emirate or an overseas transaction, clarify how the team will coordinate those aspects and whether additional advisers will be engaged.

Test how counsel will work with financial evidence

A financial crime lawyer should be able to explain what the documents prove and what remains uncertain. A bank transfer may establish movement of money, but the surrounding agreement and communications may be needed to explain ownership, authority and purpose.

Ask how the team will reconcile bank statements with invoices, accounting entries and approvals. For a disputed investment, the important records may include the representations made before payment and the agreed use of funds. For alleged diversion of company money, signing powers, instructions and the recipient's relationship with decision makers may be important.

The lawyer should identify when an accountant, digital specialist or other expert could assist and define the question that expert will answer. An expert report should not merely repeat the client's account. It should distinguish verified transactions, assumptions and gaps in the available records.

Preserve original files and complete message exchanges. Screenshots can be useful, but selective extracts may omit context. Tell counsel about documents that appear unfavourable as well as those supporting your position, so the advice addresses the case you actually face.

Separate the criminal response from the recovery plan

For a victim, a complaint and a compensation claim serve different purposes. Article 23 of the Criminal Procedures Law allows a person suffering direct personal harm from a crime to pursue civil rights against the accused within the prescribed process. Fees, the stage of proceedings and the form of the claim matter.

The criminal court may transfer a compensation claim to the competent civil court where determining it requires a special investigation that would delay the criminal case. Separately filed civil proceedings can also be affected by a related criminal case. Counsel should explain the available route and its procedural consequences before presenting recovery as a predictable result.

Ask whether the proposed work includes identifying assets, seeking any available protective measures, obtaining a compensation judgment and pursuing enforcement. Winning a judgment and receiving payment are separate practical questions. For an accused person, the plan should also address any civil claim and the precise status of restrictions or orders affecting them.

Agree the scope and cost of the appointment

Request an engagement letter that identifies the client, the matter and the work included. Clarify whether the fee covers the initial assessment, complaint or defence submissions, investigation attendance, hearings, appeals and enforcement. These stages should not be assumed to be included in a single general description.

Ask how translation, experts, court charges and work by additional advisers will be approved and billed. Agree who will provide updates, how significant documents will be shared and what happens when an urgent instruction is needed.

The initial plan should explain the strongest issues, the missing information and the next decision. It may change as evidence becomes available. A promise of acquittal, repayment or the removal of a restriction should not replace an explanation of the legal basis and the matters outside the lawyer's control.

Prepare a useful first consultation

Bring the complaint or summons if available, relevant contracts, payment records and a concise chronology. Identify the disputed amount, the parties involved and any upcoming hearing or response date. For company matters, include the documents showing who can instruct the firm.

Record what you personally know separately from what others have told you. Explain any contact already made with the bank, police, prosecution or other parties. A complete account helps counsel avoid duplicated work and identify which immediate steps require attention.

Frequently asked questions

1. Can the same lawyer represent a company and its director

That depends on the respective interests and whether representation is permissible in the circumstances. A company retainer should not be assumed to include personal representation. Identify the clients expressly and assess any conflict before substantive work begins.

2. Does a failed investment establish fraud

No. The facts must satisfy the elements of the alleged offence. Counsel should distinguish investment risk, contractual nonperformance and a provable criminal act, while examining the representations and documents surrounding the payment.

3. Does a criminal complaint guarantee repayment

No. The evidence, available legal claims, procedural route and recoverable assets all matter. A victim should obtain advice on compensation and enforcement alongside the complaint rather than assume that reporting the matter completes the recovery process.

4. What should a financial crime engagement letter cover?

Identify the client, matter and stages included, such as assessment, complaint or defence work, hearings, appeals and enforcement. Agree how translation, experts and other expenses will be approved, and who will provide updates and receive urgent instructions.

5. Should I show counsel documents that weaken my position?

Yes. Provide complete exchanges and original records, including material that appears unfavourable. A reliable assessment needs the surrounding context, gaps and conflicting records as well as the documents supporting your account.

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