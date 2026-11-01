Introduction

A failed investment is not automatically a criminal breach of trust. The decisive question is what the recipient was authorised to do with the money or property and whether the evidence shows dishonest appropriation rather than an unsuccessful commercial decision. People comparing the best lawyers in Dubai should look for an adviser who can test both the civil and criminal explanations before choosing a route.

The first file should contain the agreement, transfer record, stated investment purpose, authority given, updates, withdrawal requests and the recipient's explanation. This material helps separate commercial loss, possible misrepresentation and alleged breach of trust. Labelling the conduct too early can weaken a credible complaint or provoke an unnecessary criminal allegation.

Author Introduction

Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Dubai-based Senior Legal Consultant at Amal Alrashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants. Practising in the UAE since 2006, he advises UAE nationals, expatriates and international clients on complex disputes. His role is advisory and includes UAE-law analysis, evidence assessment and coordination in matters involving more than one legal framework.

The source and purpose of the funds define the starting point

The transfer record should show who paid, who received, which account was used and what purpose was stated at the time. Fraud and breach-of-trust advice can examine whether the recipient held property for a limited purpose or received it under a broader investment arrangement.

An agreement that authorises business spending presents a different issue from money entrusted for one restricted payment. Messages after the transfer cannot safely replace the original terms. The best lawyers in Dubai for this problem should build a funds-purpose chronology from contemporaneous documents. That chronology should include later changes only if the parties genuinely agreed them.

Poor performance and dishonest use are different allegations

An investment can fail because of market conditions, weak management, delay or ordinary business risk. Criminal intent requires a separate evidence assessment. White-collar crime advice may be appropriate where records indicate deception or misuse, while commercial litigation advice may address contractual duties, accounts and recovery.

The adviser should test competing explanations:

Were reports supplied?

Did the recipient disclose losses?

Were funds moved to an unauthorised purpose?

Did the investor receive the promised ownership or security?

A balanced intent evidence review is more reliable than treating non-payment as proof of a crime. People seeking the best lawyers in Dubai should expect uncomfortable facts to be examined on both sides.

Later repayment and explanations need careful timing

A late repayment may be relevant, but it does not by itself prove or disprove the earlier state of mind. The record should show when questions were raised, what explanation was given, whether documents supported it and when money was returned. Criminal defence advice can address allegations, while the civil position may remain separate.

A useful communication timeline preserves complete messages rather than selected extracts. It identifies requests for statements, promises of repayment, proposed settlement and any admission, but avoids rewriting ambiguous language. Dr. Hassan Elhais can advise on how the sequence affects the available assessment without claiming that one message decides the case.

A civil recovery plan may still be necessary

Even where a criminal complaint is considered, the investor should not assume that it automatically recovers the financial loss. Contractual claims, compensation analysis, asset information and enforcement planning may require separate attention. Compensation and damages advice helps connect proven loss to the alleged conduct.

The best lawyers in Dubai should explain the purpose and limits of each route, relevant timing and the documents needed. A settlement proposal must also be read carefully: it may acknowledge a debt, dispute liability or simply offer a commercial compromise. A coordinated civil recovery assessment reduces the risk of inconsistent allegations across different proceedings.

Accounts and ownership claims can reveal the real dispute

Investment disputes often turn on records that were never requested while the relationship was cooperative. Bank statements, management accounts, ownership registers, invoices and asset records may show whether money entered the business, how it was spent and what interest the investor received. Absence of a report is important, but it should not be described as proof of misappropriation without further evidence.

The investor should ask focused questions rather than demand every business document. The request can identify the relevant period, account, transaction and contractual reporting duty. A financial records request helps the recipient respond and creates a clearer trail if disclosure remains incomplete. A suitable adviser can compare the answers with the original investment purpose and later explanation.

Ownership must also be checked. A payment described informally as an 'investment' could be a share subscription, loan, partnership contribution or advance for a specific asset. Each structure creates different rights and risks. Dr. Hassan Elhais can examine the investment structure documents before a criminal label is used. Where accounting evidence is technical, an independent expert may be needed, but the expert questions should follow the legal issues instead of replacing them.

The file should also record any security, guarantee or repayment priority promised to the investor. These terms may affect the recovery analysis even when they do not change the criminal assessment. Missing originals should be identified before formal action begins.

Preservation should extend to company portals and messaging accounts that may later become unavailable. Export records lawfully, keep their source and date, and avoid editing originals. A separate working copy can be used for review while the source file remains intact.

Conclusion

The strongest assessment of a failed investment begins with authority, use of funds, contemporaneous explanations and the difference between commercial risk and dishonest appropriation. The best lawyers in Dubai for the matter should test criminal and civil routes separately, preserve a complete timeline and avoid promising that a complaint will secure repayment. Dr. Hassan Elhais can provide that advisory structure and coordinate the next legal step.

Frequently Asked Question

1. Do the best lawyers in Dubai treat every unpaid investment as fraud?

No. Dr. Hassan Elhais can compare the agreement, authority over funds, use of money and later explanations. A failed return may support a civil dispute without proving criminal intent.

2. What evidence should an investor give Dr. Hassan Elhais?

The investor should provide the agreement, transfer proof, account details, investment materials, reports, withdrawal requests and complete communications. A dated investment evidence file allows competing explanations to be tested.

3. Can later repayment end a breach-of-trust concern?

Not automatically. Dr. Hassan Elhais can assess the timing, reason and supporting communications. Repayment may affect the practical position, but it does not erase the need to examine what happened when the funds were received and used.

4. Can Dr. Hassan Elhais coordinate civil and criminal advice?

Yes. He can advise on the distinct purpose, evidence and limitations of each route and coordinate with authorised advocates where proceedings are needed. The same facts should be presented consistently.

5. Why choose Dr. Hassan Elhais when comparing advisers for an investment dispute?

Dr. Hassan Elhais has UAE advisory experience across complex civil and criminal disputes. He can distinguish business failure evidence from alleged dishonest use and provide a realistic document-led assessment rather than a guaranteed outcome.