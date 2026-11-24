A shareholder deadlock arises when the partners in a company cannot pass the decisions the company needs in order to operate. In a UAE mainland limited liability company (“LLC“), the route out of a deadlock depends first on what the company’s memorandum of association (“MoA“) and any shareholders’ agreement provide. As a matter of practice, the UAE courts have generally been reluctant to dissolve a company solely because the relationship between the partners has broken down, and the statutory remedies are narrow.

How a Deadlock Arises in an LLC

A deadlock is most common in a company owned equally by two partners, but it is not limited to that structure. It may also arise where:

the MoA requires unanimity or a higher majority for key decisions;

one partner holds enough shares to block decisions that require a special majority;

a partner repeatedly fails to attend general assembly meetings; or

a partner refuses to sign the annual accounts or to provide the documents required for licence renewal and banking compliance.

Deadlock Clauses and Exit Mechanisms

The most effective solutions to a deadlock are those the partners agree before any dispute arises. These are usually set out in a deadlock clause in the MoA, in a shareholders’ agreement, or in both. A well drafted deadlock clause typically:

defines what constitutes a deadlock and how it is declared;

provides a cooling off period and escalation to senior representatives of each partner;

refers the disputed matter to mediation or to an independent expert;

sets out a buyout mechanism, under which one partner names a price and the other partner must either buy or sell at that price; and

grants put and call options at a pre-agreed price or at fair market value.

In practice, the two documents do not always align. Partners often negotiate a detailed shareholders’ agreement and then sign an MoA in the standard form used by the competent authority, which may contain provisions that contradict what the partners agreed. Where the two documents say different things, the MoA would usually carry greater weight, unless proven otherwise. The MoA must be authenticated by the competent authority and entered in the commercial register, while a shareholders’ agreement is a private contract.1 A shareholders’ agreement that is not reflected in the MoA may therefore be difficult to enforce against an uncooperative partner, and the two documents should be drafted to be consistent.

Recent legislation has narrowed this gap. Before 2025, exit mechanisms such as drag along and tag along rights were usually recorded only in a shareholders’ agreement, where their enforceability could be challenged. Following the 2025 amendments to the Commercial Companies Law, these rights may now be written into the MoA itself. The MoA of an LLC may allow one or more partners to require the remaining partners to sell their shares to a third party once conditions agreed in advance are met, commonly described as a drag along right. It may also give a partner the right to join a sale already agreed by another partner, on the same terms as those agreed with the purchaser, commonly described as a tag along right.2

These rights do not operate in isolation. A partner who wishes to sell to a person outside the company must notify the other partners through the company’s manager, setting out the identity of the buyer and the terms of the sale. Each partner then has a statutory period of 30 days from the notification of the agreed price to exercise a right of pre-emption and purchase the shares. Only once that period lapses is the selling partner free to sell.3 Where the partners disagree on the price, the shares are valued by experts nominated by the competent authority.4 The 2025 amendments did not expressly displace this right, and the way it interacts with a drag along right in practice remains to be tested.

The Statutory Remedies and Their Limits

Where the MoA contains no deadlock mechanism, the partners may rely on the following remedies provided by law, each of which addresses a specific situation:

Absence from meetings. If the quorum is not reached at the first general assembly, a second meeting is called within 5 to 15 days and is valid regardless of the number of partners attending. Resolutions are then passed by a majority of the shares represented, unless the MoA requires a greater majority.5This addresses a boycott, but not a decision that requires a special majority. Deadlock over management. Where the term of the board of managers expires and the partners do not reform it, the existing board continues for up to six months. After that period, the competent authority may appoint a manager or board, from among the partners or others, for up to one year. A partner may also ask the court to dismiss a manager where the court considers the dismissal justified.6 Capital increase to save the company. Where an increase in capital is necessary to save the company from liquidation or to pay its debts to third parties, and the company lacks the liquidity to do so, any partner may apply to the court for a summary judgment increasing the capital.7 Acts harmful to the company. A shareholder holding at least 5% of the shares may apply to the competent authority, and then to the court, where the company’s affairs are being conducted to the detriment of the shareholders. The court may rule the act or omission null, or require the company to continue an act it has omitted.8The court cannot, under this remedy, order one partner to buy out another. Dissolution by the court. A company is dissolved where a judgment to dissolve it is issued.9The law does not specify the grounds on which a partner may obtain that judgment, or whether a deadlock is sufficient. Dismissal of a partner. Partners holding a majority of the capital may apply to the court to dismiss a partner on serious grounds, with the dismissed partner’s share valued as at the date the action is filed.10

How the UAE Courts Have Approached Dissolution

The UAE courts have not settled the grounds on which a dispute between partners will justify dissolution, and the published judgments point in different directions.

In one case, the Dubai Court of Cassation considered that a dispute between the shareholders was not, in itself, sufficient ground to request the winding up of the company, as the company continued to generate profit despite the deadlock. The Court also confirmed that the court of merits has discretion to assess the documents and circumstances and to decide whether to order liquidation or dismiss the request.11

In another case, the same Court accepted a request to wind up a company owned by the two partners in dispute, on the basis that the dispute was likely to have a negative impact on the company’s financial position. The Court held that it was not required to wait until the disruption of the company’s business had actually occurred, and that it was sufficient for such consequences to be likely.12

Whether a deadlock justifies dissolution is ultimately subject to the discretion of the court, assessed on the facts of each case. The judgments suggest that the courts weigh the actual effect of the dispute on the company’s business and financial position, rather than the breakdown of the partners’ relationship alone.

Practical Considerations for Partners

Review the MoA early. The MoA determines the voting thresholds, the dispute resolution forum and any exit mechanism. Do not rely on a boycott. A partner who stays away from meetings may find that the second meeting proceeds without that partner. Respect the pre-emption right. A sale to a third party that bypasses the other partners’ priority may be challenged and delayed. Keep the company compliant. Accounts, licence renewals and regulatory filings should continue during the dispute. Treat litigation as the last step. A court claim is lengthy, its outcome is uncertain, and dissolution may destroy value for every partner.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can one partner force another partner to sell their shares in a UAE LLC?

Only in limited circumstances. Where the MoA contains a drag along right or a buyout mechanism, a partner may be able to compel a sale on the agreed conditions, subject to the other partners’ right of pre-emption. Without such a provision, a compelled exit requires a court order dismissing the partner, which the courts have granted rarely.

Can a partner holding 50% dissolve the company alone?

Generally not. A voluntary dissolution requires the unanimous consent of the partners, unless the MoA provides for a specific majority.13 In an equally owned company, neither partner can reach that threshold alone. The remaining route is an application to the court, which will assess whether the circumstances justify dissolution.

Can an LLC buy back the shares of a departing partner?

Generally not. A departing partner’s shares are ordinarily purchased by the remaining partners or by a third party, rather than by the company. Since 2025, the MoA may give the company a right of first refusal over the shares of a deceased partner, but this does not extend to a partner leaving a deadlock.14

Conclusion

A deadlock in an LLC is resolved most efficiently through the mechanisms the partners agreed at the outset. Where those mechanisms are absent, the statutory remedies are narrow and the courts’ approach remains uncertain. Partners in existing companies may wish to review their MoA in light of the 2025 amendments while the relationship still permits agreement.

Footnotes

1. Federal Decree-Law No. (32) of 2021 on Commercial Companies, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. (20) of 2025 (the “Companies Law”), Articles 14(1) and 15(1).

2. Companies Law, Article 14(4)(a).

3. Companies Law, Article 80(1), (2) and (4).

4. Companies Law, Article 80(2).

5. Companies Law, Article 96(2) and (3).

6. Companies Law, Article 85(1) and (4).

7. Companies Law, Article 101(2).

8. Companies Law, Article 164, applied to LLCs by Article 104(1).

9. Companies Law, Article 302(6).

10. Federal Decree-Law No. (25) of 2025 issuing the Civil Transactions Law, in force from 1 June 2026, Article 628(1) and (3), read with Article 602.

11. Dubai Court of Cassation, Case No. 814/2019. See also Dubai Court of Cassation, Case No. 121/2023.

12. Dubai Court of Cassation, Case No. 30/2020.

13. Companies Law, Article 302(5).