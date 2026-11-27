The second phase of amendments under the Corporate and Accounting Laws (Amendment) Act 2025 (Amendment Act) came into effect on 20 October 2026, following the first phase of amendments on 6 May 2026. The changes, among other things, strengthen annual return filing requirements, ease corporate formalities and streamline striking-off, restoration and record inspection processes.

In this update, we highlight the key changes relevant to Singapore company boards under the Amendment Act that are now in effect.

To view our update, please click here.