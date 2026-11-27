ARTICLE · 27 NOVEMBER 2026
LegisWatch --> Second Phase Of Corporate Law Amendments Takes Effect: Key Points For Boards
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The Corporate and Accounting Laws (Amendment) Act 2025 introduces significant changes to Singapore's corporate regulatory framework, with the second phase of amendments taking effect in October 2026. These reforms impact annual return filing requirements, corporate formalities, and administrative processes including striking-off, restoration, and record inspection procedures.
The second phase of amendments under the Corporate and Accounting Laws (Amendment) Act 2025 (Amendment Act) came into effect on 20 October 2026, following the first phase of amendments on 6 May 2026. The changes, among other things, strengthen annual return filing requirements, ease corporate formalities and streamline striking-off, restoration and record inspection processes.
In this update, we highlight the key changes relevant to Singapore company boards under the Amendment Act that are now in effect.
To view our update, please click here.
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