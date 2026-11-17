From climate and cybersecurity concerns to macroeconomic shifts and the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence, businesses continue to navigate a rapidly evolving regulatory and investment landscape.

Our quarterly Singapore bulletin of business updates provides a snapshot of key market and regulatory developments announced, taking place, or otherwise continuing. In the latest edition, our legal specialists examine a range of developments that may affect your businesses and investments, including:

Environmental, social, and governance – ACRA's public consultation on the draft Singapore Sustainability Disclosure Standards, and MAS' updated Information Paper on Good Disclosure Practices for Retail ESG Funds.

– ACRA's public consultation on the draft Singapore Sustainability Disclosure Standards, and MAS' updated Information Paper on Good Disclosure Practices for Retail ESG Funds. Financial services regulatory – MAS' consultation on legislative amendments to implement the Single-Currency Stablecoin regulatory framework, and changes to MAS' releases pertaining to misconduct reporting requirements.

– MAS' consultation on legislative amendments to implement the Single-Currency Stablecoin regulatory framework, and changes to MAS' releases pertaining to misconduct reporting requirements. Funds – MAS' information papers on valuation and risk management practices for fund management companies, updated liquidity risk management guidelines, and new measures aimed at strengthening Singapore's fund management status.

– MAS' information papers on valuation and risk management practices for fund management companies, updated liquidity risk management guidelines, and new measures aimed at strengthening Singapore's fund management status. India – key themes from our joint seminar with Khaitan Legal Associates on investing into India, including increasing investor focus on due diligence over businesses, founders, and governance arrangements.

– key themes from our joint seminar with Khaitan Legal Associates on investing into India, including increasing investor focus on due diligence over businesses, founders, and governance arrangements. Projects and energy – Singapore's new Digital Infrastructure Bill, including new licensing regimes for major cloud services providers and data centres, and measures to strengthen the security, resilience, and environmental sustainability of digital infrastructure.

– Singapore's new Digital Infrastructure Bill, including new licensing regimes for major cloud services providers and data centres, and measures to strengthen the security, resilience, and environmental sustainability of digital infrastructure. Southeast Asia – insights from our roundtable with the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association Singapore on navigating growth capital in a changing market and evolving investor expectations when fundraising in Southeast Asia.

Technology and intellectual property – MinLaw and IPOS' public consultation on artificial intelligence and Singapore's intellectual property regime, and new upfront fee savings for patent applicants using the Patent Prosecution Highway.

Read the full bulletin here. Read the 2Q updates here.