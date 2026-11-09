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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

LegisWatch --> Beyond The Boilerplates – Issue 1

WongPartnership LLP
WongPartnership LLP
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Recent court decisions reveal that standard contractual provisions—entire agreement clauses, no oral modification terms, and "subject to" qualifications—carry significant interpretive nuances that can determine the outcome of commercial disputes. This inaugural issue of Beyond the Boilerplates distills key judicial reasoning into actionable guidance for drafting and negotiating agreements where seemingly routine language may prove decisive.

SingaporeCorporate/Commercial Law
Andrew Ang
Andrew Ang
Sing Yee Chan
Sing Yee Chan
Audrey Chng
Audrey Chng

Beyond the Boilerplates examines how courts interpret contractual provisions that businesses often treat as standard. Each issue distils recent decisions into practical insights for drafting, negotiation and risk management. When disputes arise, no clause is truly boilerplate.

In this inaugural issue, we consider recent decisions on entire agreement and no oral modification clauses, the meaning of a “subject to” qualification and whether the reservation makes delivery and payment obligations concurrent or sequential, and when a “subject to contract” qualification may cease to apply.

Read more here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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