LegisWatch --> Beyond The Boilerplates – Issue 1

Beyond the Boilerplates examines how courts interpret contractual provisions that businesses often treat as standard. Each issue distils recent decisions into practical insights for drafting, negotiation and risk management. When disputes arise, no clause is truly boilerplate.

In this inaugural issue, we consider recent decisions on entire agreement and no oral modification clauses, the meaning of a “subject to” qualification and whether the reservation makes delivery and payment obligations concurrent or sequential, and when a “subject to contract” qualification may cease to apply.

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