AI Marketing Rules In Nigeria: What The FCCPC’s 2026 Proposals Mean For Businesses

A business owner is preparing to launch a new product. With a limited marketing budget and little time to spare, the owner turns to an artificial intelligence tool to create a logo. Within minutes, the tool produces a professional-looking design. Encouraged by the result, the owner uses the same tool to generate product images, promotional banners and social media captions. By the end of the day, an entire marketing campaign is ready at a fraction of the usual cost.

At this point, AI marketing rules in Nigeria are probably the last thing on the business owner’s mind. The advertisements go live, customers begin placing orders, and everything appears to be going according to plan until there is a complaint.

A customer discovers that one of the AI-generated product images displays features the actual product does not possess. Another advertisement contains a glowing testimonial from someone who has never purchased the product. The business owner explains that the AI tool generated the content and that there was no intention to mislead anyone.

But does that explanation remove the business owner’s responsibility for what was published?

This is precisely the concern that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) seeks to address through its proposed rules on artificial intelligence in advertising and consumer engagement.

If you use AI to market your products or services in Nigeria, the question is no longer simply how much time or money the technology can save you. You also need to consider how to use these tools without misleading your customers or exposing your business to regulatory and legal risks.

Why Is the FCCPC Paying Attention to AI-Generated Marketing?

Artificial intelligence has changed the way you can advertise your business in Nigeria. If you own a small clothing brand, you can now create promotional images without organising an expensive photo shoot. A restaurant owner can generate colourful food advertisements, while an online retailer can use AI to produce product descriptions and respond to customer enquiries.

If you have a limited marketing budget, these tools offer genuine advantages. However, the challenge begins when the content creates an impression that differs from reality.

Consider a restaurant that advertises a meal using an AI-generated photograph. The image shows a generous portion of food with ingredients the restaurant does not actually serve. A customer orders the meal expecting what appeared in the advertisement. When the delivery arrives, the customer discovers something different.

The restaurant may have intended to make its advertisement attractive, but the customer relied on the photograph when deciding what to purchase. That is where consumer protection becomes important.

The FCCPC is concerned with the information you communicate about your products and whether your customers receive accurate representations before spending their money.

When Did the FCCPC Introduce Its AI Marketing Rules?

The FCCPC took two significant regulatory steps in 2026. On 13 April 2026, the Commission published exposure drafts of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection (Consumer Protection) Regulations, 2026, alongside accompanying guidance notes.

The proposed Guidance Note No. 1/2026 addresses AI-generated and digitally altered content in consumer communications, including synthetic testimonials, product imagery and other advertising practices.

On 30 September 2026, the Commission published the Draft Sales Promotion (Amended) Regulations, 2026, introducing further proposals concerning AI-powered marketing and automated consumer engagement.

The FCCPC invited stakeholders to submit comments on the September draft by 20 October 2026. These developments build on Nigeria’s existing consumer protection framework under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018.

If you already use artificial intelligence to advertise your products or communicate with customers, these developments are particularly relevant to you. They signal increasing regulatory attention to how AI influences advertising, consumer expectations and purchasing decisions.

1. Can You Use AI-Generated Logos in Nigeria?

A young entrepreneur starts a fashion business and uses an AI tool to design its logo.

The design looks impressive, and the entrepreneur immediately prints it on packaging, clothing labels and business cards. A few weeks later, another company complains that the logo resembles its registered trademark.

The entrepreneur explains that the design was generated by an AI platform. Unfortunately, that explanation does not automatically resolve the dispute.

You can generally use artificial intelligence to develop logos for your business in Nigeria. However, you need to consider existing trademark rights and the possibility of misleading consumers.

If your AI-generated logo closely resembles another company’s branding, customers may mistakenly believe your business is affiliated with that company.

There is also the question of ownership. Generating a logo through an AI platform does not necessarily give you exclusive intellectual property rights over the design.

Before adopting an AI-generated logo, conduct an appropriate trademark search and review the terms governing the design tool you intend to use.

While trademark ownership falls primarily under intellectual property law, misleading branding can also raise consumer protection concerns.

2. AI-Generated Product Images Must Reflect What Your Customers Will Receive

A customer sees an online advertisement for a handbag. The photograph shows a beautiful leather finish, neatly stitched edges and polished metallic accessories.

The customer orders the product. When it arrives, the material looks different, and several features shown in the advertisement are missing.

The seller explains that the image was generated by AI. But the customer did not purchase the handbag based on how the image was produced. The decision came from what the advertisement represented.

Under Nigeria’s consumer protection framework, you must avoid misleading customers about the nature, quality and characteristics of the products you sell.

The FCCPC’s April 2026 proposed guidance addresses concerns surrounding AI-generated and materially altered promotional images. You should therefore review your product photographs carefully before publishing them.

AI can improve lighting, backgrounds and presentation, but you need to exercise caution when generated images change features that may influence your customers’ purchasing decisions.

A beautiful advertisement becomes a problem when your customers cannot recognise the product they actually receive.

3. Must You Disclose AI-Generated Marketing Content?

A skincare company wants to produce a promotional video. Instead of hiring a presenter, its marketing team creates a realistic AI-generated person who explains the benefits of its products. The video looks convincing. Some viewers assume that the presenter is a real customer who has personally used the skincare products. The company has now created a potentially misleading impression about the source of its promotional claims.

The FCCPC’s proposed framework addresses transparency in AI-generated commercial communications. If you use AI to create or materially alter promotional content, you may need to identify that content so your customers understand what they are viewing.

For example, if you use a synthetic presenter in an advertisement, you could explain that the person appearing in the video was generated using artificial intelligence.

The appropriate disclosure will depend on the nature of your content and the final regulatory framework. The purpose is to help your customers distinguish genuine experiences from artificial presentations that could influence their purchasing decisions.

4. AI-Generated Testimonials and Fake Endorsements

Customer reviews play an important role in online shopping. When someone is considering an unfamiliar product, they may read several testimonials before deciding whether to trust the seller.

Now consider a business that uses AI to generate positive customer reviews. The testimonials describe excellent service and remarkable product results. There is only one problem. None of the customers exists. The business publishes these reviews alongside genuine feedback, hoping to attract more buyers. This raises serious concerns about misleading advertising.

The FCCPC’s proposed guidance addresses synthetic testimonials, reviews and deepfake endorsements. If you use AI to create promotional content, avoid presenting fictional customer experiences as genuine recommendations.

The same concern applies if you generate a realistic image or video suggesting that a celebrity, professional or another individual endorses your product without authorisation.

Even when you use AI for creative purposes, you need to consider whether your customers may misunderstand the authenticity of an endorsement.

5. Who Is Responsible When Your AI Advertising Contains False Claims?

A marketing agency receives instructions to create an advertising campaign for a client’s health-related product. The agency uses an AI tool to prepare promotional statements. One advertisement claims that the product guarantees a particular result. Nobody verifies the claim before publication. When customers complain, the agency explains that the AI system generated the statement. The client insists that the agency handled the campaign. But who should take responsibility?

Under existing consumer protection principles, using an automated system does not automatically shield you from liability for misleading commercial representations. The FCCPC’s proposed marketing framework also emphasises accountability for AI-generated promotional content. This means you need to maintain appropriate human oversight of the advertisements published on behalf of your business.

If you run a marketing agency, verify factual statements before publication. If you engage an agency to promote your products, establish clear approval procedures so you know what is being communicated to your customers.

Your contracts with marketing providers should also address responsibility for inaccurate claims and regulatory compliance. AI may produce content quickly, but you still need to ensure that what reaches your customers is accurate.

6. What Do the Proposed FCCPC Registration Requirements Mean for You?

Consider a digital marketing agency managing advertising campaigns for several businesses. The agency uses AI to generate promotional messages, analyse customer behaviour and automate communications.

Under the FCCPC’s September 2026 proposals, certain uses of AI and automated technologies in marketing may fall within registration and related compliance requirements.

If your business relies extensively on automated consumer engagement, this development is particularly relevant to you. However, the practical scope of registration will depend on the final regulatory provisions and implementation guidance.

For example, using AI to develop an internal logo concept may raise different issues from deploying an automated marketing system that communicates directly with your customers.

You should therefore review how you currently use AI in your marketing activities and monitor FCCPC announcements regarding the proposed framework.

7. AI Chat-bots and Automated Customer Communications

A customer visits an online store and asks its chat-bot whether a product is available. The chat-bot confirms availability, provides a price and promises delivery within two days. The customer pays. Later, the business discovers that the product is unavailable and that the chat-bot supplied incorrect information.

From the customer’s perspective, the information came directly from the business. This illustrates why you need to supervise automated systems that communicate with your customers.

The FCCPC’s September draft addresses AI chat-bots, virtual influencers and automated marketing communications, including proposed transparency and consumer opt-out measures.

If you use chat-bots or automated messaging tools, regularly review the information they provide and ensure that your customers can obtain appropriate assistance when automated responses fail.

Where your AI tools collect personal information or analyse consumer behaviour, you must also consider your obligations under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

8. What Are the Possible Penalties for AI Marketing Violations?

The FCCPC’s September proposals have attracted attention because of the potential financial consequences of non-compliance.

The draft includes substantial administrative penalties, with proposed corporate penalties reaching ₦100 million or 1% of the preceding year’s turnover, whichever is greater, for relevant violations.

Although these figures form part of the proposed framework, existing consumer protection law already provides consequences for misleading commercial conduct.

Beyond potential regulatory penalties, you also need to consider how a misleading advertisement could damage your business’s reputation.

If customers begin complaining that your advertisements misrepresent your products, you may lose their confidence long before any regulatory dispute is resolved.

Protecting that trust is just as important as managing the financial risks associated with non-compliance.

How Can You Use AI Marketing Responsibly in Nigeria?

Artificial intelligence may already be a useful part of your everyday marketing. It helps you reduce costs, save time and produce content that would otherwise require expensive professional services.

The FCCPC’s emerging regulatory framework does not take away these benefits. Instead, it highlights the importance of using AI without misleading the people you are trying to reach.

Before publishing AI-generated content, check that your product images accurately reflect what you sell. You should also verify promotional claims and ensure that customer reviews or endorsements come from genuine sources.

If you use AI to create a logo, check for possible trademark conflicts. If you rely on automated chat-bots, regularly review the information they provide to your customers.

It is also important to establish who reviews and approves your marketing content before publication, particularly if you work with external advertising agencies.

These measures do not require you to abandon artificial intelligence or make your marketing processes unnecessarily complicated. They simply introduce the level of care that should accompany any communication intended to influence your customer’s purchasing decision.

The goal is to enjoy the convenience of AI while maintaining the trust of the customers who keep your business running.

Frequently Asked Questions About AI Marketing Rules in Nigeria

1. Is It Legal to Use AI-Generated Logos in Nigeria?

You can generally use AI-generated logos for your business, provided you respect existing intellectual property rights and avoid misleading branding.

2. Must I Label AI-Generated Images?

The FCCPC has proposed transparency requirements for AI-generated and materially altered commercial content. If you use these images in your advertising, you should also ensure that the content complies with existing consumer protection standards.

3. Can I Be Held Responsible for False AI-Generated Advertisements?

You may face liability if advertisements published on behalf of your business contain misleading representations, regardless of whether an AI tool generated the content.

4. Do I Need to Register My AI Marketing Tools?

The September draft proposes registration requirements for covered AI marketing activities. You should monitor the final framework to understand which requirements may apply to your business.

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence has opened new opportunities for your business. Whether you are an entrepreneur working with a limited marketing budget or managing advertising campaigns for an established company, you can now create sophisticated promotional materials with fewer resources.

But the ease of producing content also makes it easier to publish inaccurate information without noticing. The FCCPC’s 2026 proposals highlight the growing importance of transparency and responsibility in AI-assisted advertising.

The way forward is to use these tools creatively while maintaining proper oversight of the content you publish. After all, your customers do not judge your advertisement by the technology that created it. They judge it by the promises you make and whether you deliver on them.