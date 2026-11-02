Nigerian Copyright Stakeholders Unite To Strengthen Anti-piracy Efforts In South-East And South-South Regions

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) and Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG) have launched a collaborative initiative to combat piracy and copyright infringement in Nigeria’s South-East and South-South regions.

The programme aims to deter copyright infringement and raise public awareness of the harmful effects of piracy and the importance of respecting the rights of authors, publishers and other creators.

It is alleged that 70% of the published works in Nigeria are infringed or pirated, contributing to job losses in the publishing industry.

The programme builds on Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to combat copyright infringement. Overe the past 15 years, numerous offenders have been arrested and infringing goods worth over N10 billion have been removed from circulation.