BEYOND DESIGNS: PROTECTING IP RIGHTS IN THE NIGERIAN FASHION INDUSTRY1

1. Introduction

Fashion is often described as the business of making and selling clothes, a description that understates its true value and the high level of creative expression that comes with that business undertaking. The industry is driven by creativity, craftsmanship, innovation, brand identity and commercial differentiation, with a single product embodying original artwork, a distinctive textile pattern, a recognised brand identifier and proprietary production techniques. The embellished Ankara pieces of Lisa Folawiyo, which may absorb some 240 hours of artisanal hand work,2 and the Aso Oke collections that took Kenneth Ize to the shortlist of the 2019 LVMH Prize and a collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld,3 derive their value less from fabric and more from the well-constructed creative content or concept embedded in it.

The creative content of a finished product reflects considerable investment in design development, sampling, sourcing, marketing and the building of consumer recognition. The result is a portfolio of intangible assets which may be worth more than the physical products themselves. The value is created at the earliest stage of the creative process, when the first sketch, print or pattern is produced, and it is at that stage that the question of legal protection first arises. The central legal problem with the fashion industry is the ease of replication. A design shown on a runway or posted online may be reproduced within days, and a famous logo may be applied to inferior goods sold through anonymous digital channels. Global trade in counterfeit goods was estimated at USD 467 billion in 2021, with clothing, footwear and leather goods accounting for 62% of seizures.4

Intellectual property (IP) law provides the framework through which these interests may be protected. This article contends that IP protection is an essential commercial asset protection strategy, which preserves creativity, brand identity, competitive advantage and enduring business value, while encouraging innovation and fair competition. The commercial value of fashion therefore extends beyond the finished garment to the IP embodied in its creation.

2. Understanding the Intersection Between Fashion and Intellectual Property

Intellectual property law protects intangible creations and commercial identifiers rather than the physical finished garment or product, such that a single product may incorporate several independently protectable assets.

Trademarks protect brand names, logos, labels and distinctive signs. By distinguishing the goods of one undertaking from those of others, trademarks preserve brand reputation, build loyalty and support licensing and international expansion. The commercial strength of names such as Orange Culture, Luis Vuitton, Deola Sagoe or Chanel rests on that source identification function and is built on this foundational attribute of trademarks. Industrial designs protect the shape, configuration, ornamentation, lines and patterns of garments, footwear, handbags and accessories, and can be achieved via registration and novelty in Nigeria.5 Copyright protects original artistic works such as fashion illustrations, textile prints, embroidery artwork and photographs. It is important to note that the protection of a design as an artistic expression or work must be distinguished from protection of the appearance of a garment manufactured in quantity which is usually classified as industrial designs.6

Patents may protect qualifying textile technologies and manufacturing processes that are new, inventive and industrially applicable.7 It focuses more on technical innovation rather than the mere aesthetic appearance of a garment. Trade secrets may protect key business or creative centric areas such as confidential production methods, fabric formulations, sourcing arrangements and know-how. Due to the absence of a dedicated Nigerian statute for the protection of trade secrets, protection depends heavily on confidentiality arrangements or non-disclosure agreements and other active/affirmative steps undertaken by the holder to preserve the secrecy of the confidential information. Article 39(2) of the TRIPS Agreement establishes the conditions for the protection of undisclosed information, requiring that such information (i) be secret, in that it is not generally known or readily accessible within the relevant industry; (ii) derive commercial value from its secrecy; and (iii) have been subject to reasonable steps by its lawful holder to preserve its confidentiality. These requirements provide the basis for protecting commercially valuable confidential information, including trade secrets, against unauthorised disclosure, acquisition or use contrary to honest commercial practices.8

These rights are complementary rather than interchangeable. A designer may require a trademark for the brand, design registration for the product's appearance, copyright for original artwork and confidentiality arrangements for manufacturing information, and a sound IP strategy identifies, at the design stage, which right attaches to which element of a collection.

3. Distinguishing Fashion Styles from Protectable Creations

A notable fact in the intersection between intellectual property and fashion is that not everything in fashion that can be copied is legally protectable. The industry is cyclical and cumulative, and designers draw continuously on existing trends, historical influences, cultural expressions and recurring silhouettes, colours and materials.

The law therefore distinguishes an idea, style or trend from its particular expression. A preference for oversized blazers, minimalist dresses or handbags, pleated skirts or monochromatic outfits cannot be owned by any single designer. The Copyright Act 2022 excludes ideas, processes, concepts and principles from protection,9 and a design is not rendered new by differences in minor or inessential respects.10 An original textile print, a registered garment design, a distinctive brand identifier or an original illustration, by contrast, may be protected, thus placing the focus of the legal analysis on the right claimed, its eligibility requirements and the nature of the copying.

Similarity does not, of itself, establish infringement. In Uzokwe v Densy Industries (Nig.) Ltd, for instance, the Supreme Court held that similarity in design has nothing to do with its novelty or distinctiveness, and that a claimant must do more than point to resemblance between products.11 The claimant must establish that the copied elements are protected, that the claimant owns the rights and that the defendant's conduct falls within the infringement provisions of the law.

Excessive protection would allow early movers to monopolise the shared vocabulary of fashion and insufficient protection would reward those who invest nothing in the design of a product. The line between inspiration and infringement lies in whether a specific protected creation, rather than a general aesthetic feature, has been appropriated.

4. The Consequences of Inadequate IP Protection

Counterfeiters, design infringers and unauthorised copycats exploit the reputation of established brands by distributing unauthorised copies, typically at lower prices and without the investment in design and quality control that created the original value.

Each form of copying engages a different right. Counterfeiting typically involves the unauthorised use of a protected trade mark. An example of counterfeiting can be seen where fake handbags bear the original owner’s registered trademark and/or logo. Unauthorised reproduction of a registered handbag or shoe design constitutes industrial design infringement. Similarly, unauthorised reproduction of an original textile print or campaign photograph may infringe copyright where the work qualifies for copyright protection. A confusingly similar brand identity may constitute trademark infringement or, for unregistered marks, passing off of the established mark. The copying of a general trend or silhouette, however, is not actionable in itself, since not every similar design can be categorised as copyright infringement.

The consequences of inadequate protection include the effects of unfair competition like market confusion, lost sales and royalties, diminished exclusivity, reputational damage where poor counterfeits are attributed to the genuine brand, and unfair competition. For fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci, exclusivity is part of the attractiveness of the product. However, for emerging Nigerian labels, the risk is more acute, since a copy may reach the market before the original is established, weakening both the incentive to innovate and the ability to attract investment. Consumers, too, are exposed to misleading representations of authenticity and substandard goods, and the OECD has linked the trade in fake products to consumer safety risks.12 Social media and digital marketplaces permit counterfeits to be advertised and sold across jurisdictions with ease, and frequently without disclosing the identity of manufacturers and suppliers.

Each right supplies its own remedies. A registered trade mark is infringed by use of an identical mark or one so nearly resembling it as to be likely to deceive or cause confusion in the market place.13 The Merchandise Marks Act criminalises forging, falsely applying trademarks and false trade descriptions. The Act also makes provision for the forfeiture and prohibition of the importation of such goods.14 The owner of a registered design may restrain its reproduction, importation and sale.15 Copyright is infringed by unauthorised restricted acts like reproduction, distribution, public performance and the making of derivative works of the original, and also by the importation of infringing copies. The Copyright Act 2022 adds criminal sanctions, issuance of online and takedown notices and remedial implementation through the enforcement powers for the Nigerian Copyright Commission.16

Effective enforcement combines online monitoring, preservation of evidence, marketplace reporting, customs intervention, cease and desist correspondence, litigation or alternative disputes resolution, where necessary. None of these measures is available without clearly established rights, which is why IP protection must form part of every fashion business's commercial strategy. Addressing risks of counterfeiting or infringement requires a proactive, multi-layered intellectual property strategy. Fashion businesses should consider appropriate trademark and industrial design registrations in their target markets, maintain evidence of ownership and creation, implement robust agreements with manufacturers and distributors, and make effective use of online takedown procedures and customs enforcement mechanisms where available.

5. Is the Existing IP Protection Framework Adequate for the Fashion Industry?

Currently, there is no standalone intellectual property statute strictly dedicated to fashion. However, protection of fashion designs or creations can be derived from the Copyright Act 2022, the Patents and Designs Act and the Trade Marks Act. Apart from the Copyright Act which was last amended in 2022, the other pieces of legislation are significantly dated and out of step with current realities.

a. The Copyright Act 2022: Artistic works are protected without registration where effort has been expended to give them an original character and they are fixed in a definite medium of expression.17 However, an artistic work is not eligible for copyright if, at the time it was made, the author intended it to be used as an industrial design, i.e., as a template to be reproduced through an industrial process>.18 A fashion illustration or textile print created as an independent artwork may therefore attract copyright, but a garment design conceived for industrial multiplication generally cannot be protected as a copyright. It will be protected as an industrial design. In Nigeria, not every fashion design is protected by copyright. This is because the test turns on the author's intention at the point of creation, which may be difficult to prove where designs are created with production in contemplation.

b. The Patents and Designs Act (PDA): The Act dates from 1970.19 It defines an industrial design as a combination of lines or colours, or a three dimensional form, intended to be multiplied by industrial process and not intended solely to obtain a technical result.20 A design is registrable if new and not contrary to public order or morality, and is not new if made available to the public before the application date, except for a display at an officially recognised exhibition within the preceding six months.21 In O. Ajibowo & Co. Ltd v Western Textile Mills Ltd, a dispute over a registered textile design, the Supreme Court held that the burden of proving prior publication lies on the party alleging same, and that disclosure to a person bound by secrecy is not publication,22 thus confirming the protective value of confidentiality during design and sampling. It is important to note that as a result of the fact that designs are registered without examination of novelty,23 registrations remain open to nullity proceedings.24 Section 19 of the PDA entitles the registered owner to preclude others from reproducing the design and from importing, selling, commercially using or holding out such products for sale. Registration lasts for five years, renewable for two further five-year periods for a maximum protection period of 15-years.25 The Act provides no unregistered design right, no general grace period and no procedures suited to digital commerce and is therefore overdue for modernisation.

c. The Trade Marks Act: Registration of a brand name, logo, or trademark associated with a company or brand that produces fashionable garments or items confers the exclusive right to use the mark for the registered goods for an initial period of seven (7) years, renewable for fourteen year periods indefinitely.26 An unregistered mark does not confer the right to bring an infringement action, only the right to sue for passing off,27 which requires costly and demanding proof of goodwill, misrepresentation and associated damage. Registration of trademark rights is therefore the most effective protection against counterfeiting.

d. Trade secrets: Nigeria has no dedicated trade secrets statute. Consequently, protection of trade secrets generally rests on contract arrangements, confidentiality agreements, non-disclosure agreements, the equitable action for breach of confidence and employment duties.28 Fashion houses must therefore identify and document their confidential methods, sourcing information and unreleased designs, and implement information technology and cybersecurity tools and policies to safeguard their undisclosed information and business/trade know-how.

Generally, the regulatory frameworks and intellectual property law statutes are only partly adequate. Registered brands are reasonably protected, and the Copyright Act 2022 offers modern online remedies for creatives. However, the Patents and Designs Act is over fifty years old and is regarded as largely outdated. Some further setbacks in the current legal frameworks are that there are no dedicated trade secrets statute, outdated counterfeiting penalties contained in the Merchandise Marks Act, and online enforcement largely confined to copyright matters. For emerging designers and small enterprises, the cost of securing rights under the three intellectual property laws is itself a barrier.

The National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy, approved by the Federal Executive Council on 6 November 2025, seeks to strengthen the legal and institutional framework for enforcement, promote commercialisation of IP assets and build capacity and awareness.29 It is, however, a statement of policy rather than enacted law, and its value to the fashion industry will depend on legislative amendments, institutional capacity and effective enforcement.

6. Recommendations for Building a Stronger IP Culture in the Fashion Industry

The importance of intellectual property protection in the fashion industry cannot be overstated. As fashion increasingly operates as both a creative and commercially driven industry, the ability to identify, protect and enforce intellectual property rights has become essential to safeguarding creativity, preserving brand value and promoting sustainable business growth. In this regard, the following measures merit consideration:

a. Protection at the Design Stage: Early Identification, Registration and Management of IP Assets

Intellectual property protection should begin at the design stage, rather than after a collection has been introduced to the market. Fashion businesses should identify the intellectual property rights subsisting in their creations, including original sketches, textile patterns, prints, garment designs, logos and other distinctive brand elements. Maintaining dated records of creative processes and design iterations can assist in establishing authorship and ownership where disputes arise. Equally, appropriate protection should be secured before public disclosure, particularly where industrial design registration is contemplated and novelty requirements may be affected. This proactive approach would minimise the risk of valuable creative assets being exploited without authorisation.

b. Periodic Intellectual Property Audits.

Fashion businesses should conduct periodic intellectual property audits to identify, assess and manage the rights arising from their operations. Such audits should examine ownership, can expose valuable creations to unauthorised exploitation. WIPO's fashion IP diagnostics tool offers a useful starting framework.

c. Contractual Safeguards Across the Value Chain.

Given the collaborative nature of the fashion industry, appropriate contractual safeguards are essential to protecting intellectual property throughout the production and commercialisation process. Agreements with employees, independent designers, manufacturers, photographers, influencers and other collaborators should clearly establish ownership of intellectual property created or used in the course of their engagements. Such agreements should also contain appropriate assignment or licensing provisions, confidentiality obligations and restrictions on unauthorised reproduction, disclosure or commercial exploitation. Particular attention should be given to protecting unreleased designs, production specifications and other commercially sensitive information.

d. Strategic International Registration and Protection.

As fashion businesses increasingly explore international markets through e-commerce, retail distribution and commercial collaborations, intellectual property protection should extend beyond domestic borders. Nigerian fashion brands should identify their priority markets, undertake appropriate clearance searches and secure protection in relevant jurisdictions before commencing commercial activities. Depending on the nature of the intellectual property, businesses may utilise applicable international registration frameworks, including the Paris Convention priority system, the Hague System for industrial designs and the Madrid System for trademarks, subject to their respective requirements. However, it is important to note that Nigeria is not currently a party to the Madrid System for the international registration of trademarks, nor does it participate in any regional trademark registration system. This limitation underscores the importance of strategic, jurisdiction-specific intellectual property protection. This is particularly important given the territorial nature of intellectual property rights, as protection obtained in Nigeria does not automatically extend to other jurisdictions.

e. Digital Monitoring and Enforcement Against Counterfeiting.

The increasing use of digital platforms for fashion marketing and retail has expanded market opportunities but has also made the unauthorised reproduction and distribution of fashion products more widespread. Fashion businesses should therefore implement regular monitoring of online marketplaces, social media platforms and other commercial channels to identify counterfeit products and unauthorised use of their intellectual property. Where infringement occurs, rights holders should promptly preserve relevant evidence and consider appropriate remedies, including platform takedown requests, cease-and-desist notices, customs interventions and judicial proceedings. Effective enforcement is necessary not only to protect the commercial interests of rights holders but also to preserve brand reputation, consumer confidence and the value associated with original creations.

f. Legislative Reform and Modernisation.

Strengthening intellectual property protection in the Nigerian fashion industry also requires the modernisation of the existing legislative framework. Consideration should be given to introducing unregistered design protection or a limited disclosure grace period, subject to appropriate safeguards, to address the practical challenges faced by emerging designers. Comparable frameworks have been adopted in other jurisdictions. For instance, the United Kingdom provides for automatic protection of certain unregistered designs under the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988, while the European Union recognises unregistered design rights, which afford protection for three years from the date of first public disclosure. Furthermore, the enactment of dedicated trade secrets legislation would provide greater certainty in protecting confidential commercial information, including proprietary production techniques, sourcing arrangements and manufacturing processes. Existing counterfeiting penalties and enforcement mechanisms should equally be reviewed to ensure that they remain effective in addressing contemporary forms of infringement, particularly those facilitated by digital platforms.30

g. Public Awareness, Affordable Registration and Institutional Support.

A stronger intellectual property culture cannot be achieved without improving awareness and access to protection. Many emerging designers and small fashion enterprises remain unfamiliar with the intellectual property rights available to them or consider registration procedures and associated costs prohibitive. Relevant institutions, including the Nigerian Copyright Commission and the Nigerian Industrial Property Office, should therefore strengthen public education through targeted awareness programmes, practical registration guidance and engagement with fashion schools, industry associations and creative enterprises. Consideration should also be given to reduced registration fees for eligible small businesses, digitised registries and accessible legal assistance programmes. These initiatives should complement the implementation of Nigeria's National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy and encourage greater participation in the formal intellectual property protection system.

Conclusion

Fashion and intellectual property are fundamentally interconnected, as the industry's value lies not only in the creativity of its participants but also in their ability to protect and commercially exploit their creations. Without adequate protection, original designs and distinctive brand elements remain vulnerable to counterfeiting, unauthorised reproduction and misappropriation, undermining both individual creativity and the industry's long-term growth.

The challenge, therefore, is not to restrict the natural evolution of fashion or create monopolies over styles, trends and ideas, but to establish a legal environment in which originality is rewarded, legitimate competition is encouraged and creators can derive value from their intellectual contributions. Achieving this balance requires both a greater appreciation of existing intellectual property rights and a willingness to address the gaps in the legal and institutional framework governing their protection. The growing visibility of its fashion industry presents an opportunity to move beyond being recognised solely for its creative talent and towards establishing a fashion ecosystem in which creativity is supported by effective legal protection and commercial strategy. For Nigeria, achieving this requires a modern, accessible and commercially responsive intellectual property framework, supported by greater awareness and effective enforcement. Ultimately, the strength of the Nigerian fashion industry will depend not only on its capacity to create, but also on its ability to protect, commercialise and derive lasting value from its creativity.

Footnotes

1 John Onyido, PhD., Partner and Head IP and Technology Law Department, and Chisom Ofoma, Associate, Intellectual Property & Technology Department, S.P.A. Ajibade & Co., Lagos, Nigeria.

2 Industrie Africa, "Lisa Folawiyo" available at (https://industrieafrica.com/resources/designers/lisa-folawiyo) accessed on 2 November, 2026.

3 The Business of Fashion, "Karl Lagerfeld's Kenneth Ize Collab Launches" available at (https://www.businessoffashion.com/news/global-markets/karl-lagerfelds-kenneth-ize-collab-launches/) accessed on 2 November, 2026.

4 OECD and EUIPO, Mapping Global Trade in Fakes 2025: Global Trends and Enforcement Challenges (OECD Publishing, Paris, 2025); Global Finance, "Counterfeit goods accounted for an estimated $467 billion in global trade" available at (https://gfmag.com/economics-policy-regulation/fake-goods-trade-reaches-467-billion/) accessed on 5 November, 2026.

5 Industrial designs are any combination of lines or colours or both, and any three-dimensional form, whether or not associated with colours, if it is intended by the creator to be used as a model or pattern to be multiplied by industrial process and is not intended solely to obtain a technical result.

6 Section 2(6) Copyright Act, 2022.

7 Section 1(1) Patents and Designs Act Cap P2 LFN, 2004.

8 Article 39 Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), Marrakesh Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organization, Annex 1C, 15 April 1994, 1869 UNTS 299.

9 Section 3(a) Copyright Act 2022.

10 Section 13(5) Patents and Designs Act Cap P2 LFN, 2004. See, Controlled Plastic Limited v. Black Horse Plastic Inds. Ltd., (1990) FHCL 1.

11 Sunday Uzokwe v Densy Industries (Nig.) Ltd 2002) 2 NWLR (Pt.752) 528 (2002) 1 S.C 33 (2002) All N.L.R 457.

12 OECD and EUIPO, Mapping Global Trade in Fakes 2025: Global Trends and Enforcement Challenges (OECD Publishing, Paris, 2025); Global Finance, "Counterfeit goods accounted for an estimated $467 billion in global trade" available at (https://gfmag.com/economics-policy-regulation/fake-goods-trade-reaches-467-billion/) accessed on 5 November, 2026.

13 Section 5(2) Trade Marks Act Cap T13 LFN, 2004; Ferodo Ltd & Anor v Ibeto Industries Ltd (2004) LPELR-1275(SC).

14 Sections 3, 11 and 14 Merchandise Marks Act Cap M10 LFN, 2004.

15 Section 19(1) Patents and Designs Act Cap P2 LFN, 2004.

16 Sections 36(1), 44, 54, 55 and 61 Copyright Act 2022.

17 Sections 2(1)(c) and 2(2) Copyright Act 2022.

18 Section 2(6) Copyright Act 2022.

19 Patents and Designs Act 1970 (No. 60 of 1970), Cap P2 LFN, 2004.

20 Section 12 Patents and Designs Act Cap P2 LFN, 2004.

21 Section 13(1) to (4) Patents and Designs Act Cap P2 LFN, 2004.

22 F.O. Ajibowo & Co. Ltd v Western Textile Mills Ltd (1976) 7 SC 97.

23 Section 16(2) Patents and Designs Act Cap P2 LFN, 2004.

24 Section 22 Patents and Designs Act Cap P2 LFN, 2004.

25 Sections 19 and 20 Patents and Designs Act Cap P2 LFN, 2004.

26 Sections 5 and 23 Trade Marks Act Cap T13 LFN, 2004.

27 Section 3 Trade Marks Act Cap T13 LFN, 2004.

28 Daniel P. Saredau, Walmak Gupar and Bashir M. Chalawa, "The Legal Regime for Protection of Trade Secrets in Nigeria: Breach of Confidence Claim as Gap-Filler" (2020) 7(1) Journal of Commercial and Property Law available at (https://journals.unizik.edu.ng/jcpl/article/view/355) accessed on 5th November, 2026.

29 WIPO Nigeria Office, "Nigeria's Federal Executive Council Approves National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy" (12 November 2025) available at (https://www.wipo.int/en/web/office-nigeria/w/news/2025/nigeria-s-federal-executive-council-approves-national-intellectual-property-policy-and-strategy) accessed on 5 November, 2026.

30 Sandra Eke, “The Nigerian Merchandise Marks Act: A Viable or Obsolete Piece of Legislation” available at (https://www.legal500.com/intelligence/nigeria/intellectual-property/the-nigerian-merchandise-marks-act-a-viable-or-obsolete-piece-of-legislation) accessed on 9 November, 2026.