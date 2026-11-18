Africa’s intellectual property landscape continues to evolve, with recent legislative, regulatory and enforcement developments creating new considerations for businesses, brand owners, creators and IP practitioners.

In this edition of IP Africa News, we examine Tanzania’s formal recognition of qualifying ARIPO trade mark registrations, its clarification on the use of foreign trademark certificates for recordation, and Egypt’s introduction of virtual hearings for trade mark and industrial design appeals.

We also consider recent copyright developments in Nigeria, including regulatory issues affecting collecting societies and anti-piracy enforcement activity, as well as WIPO’s IP and Export Business Bootcamp for Nigerian businesses.

The edition further provides updates on recent trademark journal publications and opposition-monitoring periods across selected African jurisdictions, alongside practical considerations for businesses seeking to protect, manage and commercialise their intellectual property effectively.

Read the full October 2026 edition of IP Africa News for more insights.