AI And Copyright In Nigeria: Who Owns What You Create With AI?

Who owns AI-generated content in Nigeria? There is no simple answer yet, and that is exactly the problem with AI and copyright in Nigeria.. Nigeria’s Copyright Act 2022 protects work that shows sufficient effort to give it an original character, and it gives copyright to the “author.” But it does not say whether someone who prompts an AI tool counts as an author, or how much human input is enough. So if you used AI to write a campaign, create an image or draft an article, and your client now wants exclusive rights, you need three answers first: what you made, what the AI made, and what your contract actually transfers. Here is what the law says.

Can You Copyright AI-Generated Content in Nigeria?

Nigeria’s Copyright Act 2022 provides the legal starting point. Section 2(2) requires a literary, musical or artistic work to involve sufficient effort that gives it an original character and to be fixed in a medium of expression. In plain terms: the more of the final work you can show is genuinely yours, the stronger your claim.

Notice what that means for a content creator. The law asks about the work itself, including its originality. It does not simply ask whether you typed a clever prompt.

Section 28(1) provides that copyright initially vests in the author, except as otherwise provided by agreement. Section 30 deals with assignments and licences, including the requirement that an assignment or exclusive licence be in writing.

The Act does not expressly explain when a wholly AI-generated output qualifies for copyright or whether the person prompting an AI tool necessarily qualifies as its author. There is no clear statutory formula saying that a particular number of edits, prompts or hours of human involvement settles the issue.

A person who uses AI for initial ideas, then contributes original writing, selects and arranges material, rewrites passages or substantially develops an image, may have a different legal argument from someone who accepts an unedited output. The extent and nature of that contribution matter, although no fixed Nigerian statutory threshold currently resolves every case.

Paying for an AI subscription or receiving a platform’s permission to use an output does not automatically establish that you own copyright in it or that it is free from third-party rights.

Is Training AI on Copyrighted Work Legal in Nigeria?

An AI model may be trained using large collections of writing, images, music and other material. Some of that material may be protected by copyright. The question is whether particular acts involved in obtaining, copying or processing those works are authorised or fall within a relevant legal exception.

Sections 9 and 10 of the Copyright Act give rights holders control over specified uses of literary, musical and artistic works. Section 36 addresses infringement where a person carries out a restricted act without authorisation. Section 20 provides for fair dealing in specified circumstances and requires consideration of factors including the purpose of the use, the nature of the work, the amount used and the effect on its potential market or value.

The Act does not expressly create a blanket exception for training generative AI models. But it would be equally careless to conclude that every instance of AI training necessarily infringes copyright. The analysis depends on the material involved, the acts performed, any applicable licence and whether an exception applies. Whether copyrighted material was lawfully used to train a model is a different question from whether the model’s eventual output infringes a protected work. An output may raise no obvious copying concern while the training process raises a separate question. Or an output may reproduce a substantial part of a protected work even where the user knew nothing about the training process.

As of October 2026, no reported Nigerian decision has settled either question that specifically settles either the copyright status of wholly AI-generated works or the legality of commercial AI training on copyrighted material without permission. The law provides existing principles; how they apply to particular AI practices remains uncertain.

How to Protect Your Rights When You Use AI

If you create content with AI, keep the working record. Save meaningful drafts, source materials, prompts, revisions and the choices you made in developing the final work. Those records will not guarantee copyright ownership, but they may help establish what you contributed and how the final material came together.

If you commission AI-assisted content, address ownership in the contract. State who is responsible for using the AI tool, what rights the creator is granting, whether exclusivity is promised, what third-party material may be involved and who bears responsibility if an infringement claim arises.

Remember that section 30(3) requires an assignment or exclusive copyright licence to be in writing. Payment for a deliverable and ownership of the copyright are not necessarily the same transaction.

If you are a writer, artist, musician or publisher concerned that your work has been copied, document the original work and the suspected use. Compare the actual expression, not merely a general idea or style. Similarity may justify further investigation, but it does not by itself prove infringement. A claim needs to be assessed against the protected work, the use alleged and the available evidence.

The Question we Still Have to Answer

AI has made producing content easier. It has not made ownership, permission or responsibility disappear. The creator wants recognition and a fair return. The business wants usable rights and predictable risks. The technology provider wants room to innovate. Existing copyright law must be applied without pretending those interests always align neatly.

Before you sell AI-assisted work as exclusively yours, ask what rights you can actually grant. Before you assume that your work can be used to train any model, ask what legal authority supports that use.

The difficult question is no longer whether AI can produce something new. It is who has the legal right to use, control and profit from what it produces.

FAQ

1. Can you copyright AI-generated content in Nigeria?

Possibly, but not automatically. Section 2(2) of the Copyright Act 2022 protects work showing sufficient effort to give it an original character. The more original writing, selection and editing you add to an AI output, the stronger your claim. A raw, unedited output is much harder to claim as your own.

2. Who owns AI content I create for a client?

Under section 28(1), copyright first belongs to the author unless an agreement says otherwise. Payment alone doesn’t transfer it. Under section 30(3), an assignment or exclusive licence must be in writing. Agree in your contract what rights you’re granting, and say honestly that AI was used.

3. Is training AI on copyrighted work legal in Nigeria?

It is unsettled. The Copyright Act 2022 has no specific exception for AI training. Whether a use is lawful depends on the material used, any licence, and whether fair dealing under section 20 applies. As of October 2026, no reported Nigerian case has decided the question.

4. Does paying for an AI tool mean I own the output?

Not necessarily. A subscription gives you permission to use the tool under its terms. Even where a platform assigns its rights in the output to you, it can only pass on rights that exist, and it can’t guarantee the output doesn’t copy someone else protected work.