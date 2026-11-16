Introduction

The Nigerian fashion industry is under simultaneous attack from two distinct directions viz counterfeiting, which floods the Nigerian open markets without restraints, with cheap unauthorised replicas sold everywhere and easily accessible to all; and cross-border copying, where Western luxury conglomerates and ultra-fast-fashion harvest centuries-old indigenous textile expressions without attribution, consent, or economic compensation to their native custodian communities. These are two sides to the same coin contributing to the systematic erosion of our creative and cultural wealth1.

This article examines the role of intellectual property (IP) law in combating counterfeiting and cross border copying in the Nigerian fashion industry. It considers the meaning of counterfeiting and related concepts, the realities of counterfeit fashion in Nigeria, the vulnerability of cultural fashion and indigenous brands, the legal protections available to rights holders, the enforcement mechanisms that can be deployed, the legal hurdles confronting enforcement and the reforms necessary to develop a more effective anti-counterfeiting framework.

The Realities of Counterfeiting in the Nigerian Fashion Industry

The Nigerian fashion Industry has arrived on the global stage, the industry is now mainstream, yet its fashion ecosystem is still struggling to survive and scale sustainably. In August 2025, the owner of Nigerian fashion brand, Ziva Lagos took to social media to disclose that her brand’s signature print was being counterfeited, mass produced and sold all over social media and Balogun Market in Lagos. The shocking response by many Nigerians was that they believed she was overreacting and they did not even think something was wrong with the actions of the counterfeiters. This single act revealed a great deal about Nigerians’ perception of counterfeiting and highlighted the widespread lack of awareness among citizens regarding the legal implications of such conduct.

Nigeria's fashion marketplace includes genuine luxury merchandise, second-hand goods, independent designer products and unauthorised imitations of local and international brands. Aba, in Abia State, is widely recognised as an important Nigerian centre for footwear, leather goods, clothing and small-scale manufacturing. Its manufacturing ecosystem includes skilled artisans, workshops, traders and entrepreneurs capable of producing a broad range of fashion products. The city presents a complex picture. On one hand, its manufacturing capacity represents an opportunity for Nigerian industrialisation, domestic job creation and the development of internationally competitive fashion brands. On the other hand, the unauthorised production of branded imitations and counterfeits, raises significant intellectual property concerns. However, it is important not to equate Aba's fashion industry as a whole with counterfeiting. The truth is, many Aba manufacturers produce original products, contract-manufactured goods, unbranded merchandise and legitimate designs, a good example is Beyond Clothing2. Therefore, a responsible legal analysis must distinguish legitimate local manufacturing from specific acts of infringement supported by evidence.

Historically, counterfeit production and distribution in Nigeria were often associated with informal manufacturing, local workshops and open markets. Today, online wholesale marketplaces, cross-border e-commerce, international freight services and intermediary traders have expanded the range of sources from which counterfeit goods can be obtained. The Rest of World3 investigation of November 2023 reported that 35 of the 40 traders interviewed at Lagos's Balogun Market stated they sourced products from Chinese platforms or from manufacturers they had encountered through those platforms and subsequently dealt with directly.

The economic pressures facing Nigerian manufacturers including exchange-rate volatility, energy costs, financing constraints, imported-input costs and inconsistent production infrastructure may also influence some traders to source finished goods overseas rather than manufacture locally. These pressures are relevant to the commercial context, but they do not establish that all counterfeit production has moved from Aba to China or that every imported counterfeit originated in a particular country. A more defensible conclusion is that Nigeria's counterfeit fashion market now encompasses both domestic production and transnational supply chains, with Chinese manufacturing and e-commerce channels documented as important sources in some market segments.

The Nigerian Fashion Industry and the Problem of Cross-Border Copying

For the purposes of this article, cross-border copying means the reproduction, adaptation or commercial exploitation of Nigerian indigenous designs or cultural expressions by actors outside Nigeria, particularly where the source community receives neither appropriate acknowledgement nor a fair opportunity to participate in the economic benefits.

Such copying may occur through the reproduction of textile patterns on mass-produced garments, the adaptation of traditional motifs into luxury collections, the use of significant cultural symbols in marketing, or the manufacture of products presented as original designs without meaningful reference to their source.

The cross-border appropriation of traditional textiles raises a lot of economic concerns because these imitations are mass-produced, posing serious competition with products made by Nigerian artisans, whose production methods can be labour-intensive and therefore their ability to compete on price becomes very limited. Beyond the ordinary economic loss associated with counterfeiting, there are also cultural concerns relating to attribution and the distribution of value. These concerns do not mean that every culturally inspired design must be prohibited. Rather, they support a framework in which the law distinguishes legitimate creative exchange from exploitative conduct and provides appropriate mechanisms for consent, attribution and benefit-sharing.

How Stakeholders in the Nigeria Fashion Industry Can Protect Themselves Against Counterfeiting and Cross Border Copying Using Intellectual Property Laws and Provisions

Intellectual property law provides the legal foundation for protecting the commercial identity, creativity and economic interests of fashion businesses. Its effectiveness lies in identifying the rights that exist in a fashion product, establishing ownership of those rights and providing remedies when they are infringed.

1. Trademark protection: A trademark is a sign capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one enterprise from those of other enterprises.4 A fashion brand can trademark its brand name, logo, distinctive lettering, device and or other distinctive sign capable of distinguishing the goods of one business from those of another and by so doing obtain absolute rights over all protected.

Section 5 of the Trade Marks Act5 provides that registration confers the exclusive right to use the registered trademark in relation to the goods for which it is registered, subject to the Act's provisions and limitations. Section 3 of the Trade Marks Act also provides the importance of registration stating that an unregistered trademark cannot support an action for statutory trademark infringement, although an action for passing off may remain available.

Furthermore, It is important to note that a trademark registration in Nigeria does not protect one from infringement outside of Nigeria. Therefore, after a fashion brand has registered its brand features in Nigeria, it can also protect the brand by registering with WIPO’s Madrid System for the International Registration of Marks which covers protection in more than 100 countries.

2. Copyright protection: Copyrights refers to literary and artistic works that have been fixed on a tangible medium and have been made available to the public. Generally, copyrights need not be registered to enjoy protection however Nigeria has a framework for Copyright registration. The aspects of fashion that are covered by copyright are fashion illustrations, sketches, textile artwork, photographs, campaign images, graphic designs, qualifying works of artistic craftsmanship and other original artistic expression. By documenting and preserving these, designers can establish a strong hold over a piece of work when the need arises. Finally, by virtue of Berne Convention, copyrights works from Nigeria also automatically gain protection in other member countries.

3. Industrial design protection: The Patents and Designs Act governs industrial design registration in Nigeria. Industrial designs relate to the appearance of an article. Under sections 12 and 136, an industrial design comprises a combination of lines or colours, or a three-dimensional form, intended for industrial application and satisfying the statutory requirements, including novelty. The Legal framework for the registration of Industrial designs internationally is the Hagues Agreement and TRIPS Agreement.

4. Patents protection: This is an aspect of intellectual property that is not generally relevant to most fashion brands. Patents protect and confer exclusive rights over technological inventions that are new, involve an inventive step (non-obvious) and are industrially applicable/useful. Patents are therefore relevant in the fashion industry to protect textile technology, wearable fashion innovation and sustainable design. For the stakeholders in the Nigerian fashion sector, protecting a patentable invention involves registering it with the Trademarks, Patents and Designs Registry (also known as the Patent & Design Registry), which operates under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. For cross border protection, there is the Patent Co-operation Treaty(PCT) which is being managed by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO); however, it is important to note that this framework of registration has a unique feature. Unlike the Hague Agreement and the Madrid System, under which WIPO transmits an international registration to the relevant contracting parties for consideration and possible acceptance or refusal, the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) does not provide for a centralised international registration. Rather, after completing the initial filing in their home country, international search and publication stages, the applicant must independently proceed with national phase entry in each designated contracting state where patent protection is sought.

5. Unfair competition: Article 10 (2) of the Paris Convention defines an act of unfair competition as any act of competition contrary to honest practices in industrial or commercial matters. The Federal Consumer and Competition Protection Act 2018 delineates what constitutes unfair competition and the remedies against it. Victims of unfair competition may generally bring an action in court to enforce their right.

6. Geographical Indications (GI): Geographical indications or GIs are signs identifying goods that have a specific geographical origin and possess a given quality, reputation or other characteristic that is essentially attributable to that origin. 7 While some African countries have used GI’s effectively in agriculture and crafts, application to textile remains undeveloped8. Nigeria for one has no regulations yet on GI; thus, custodians of fashion with geographical origin have to rely on other legal mechanisms when defending or fighting infringement. It is advised that communities should explore the use of collective and certification marks to ensure quality protection and prevent infringement. The African Union’s Continental Strategy For Geographical Indications In Africa 2018-20239 encourages expansion to creative and cultural goods but its uptake is limited.

7. Traditional Cultural Expressions (TCE): This is a concept defined by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)10 Traditional cultural expressions (TCEs), also called "expressions of folklore" are the forms in which traditional culture is expressed. For the Nigerian fashion industry, TCE would include adire, asoke, isiagu, akwete etc. The Nigerian Copyrights Acts 202211 makes provisions for expressions of folklore and criminalises acts contrary to its provisions. Despite these great steps, enforcement and operations remain vague. TCEs in Nigeria lack protection on a global scale. The Swakopmund Protocol on the Protection of Traditional Knowledge and Expressions of Folklore (2010), adopted by ARIPO member states offers a regional model for protecting folklore and indigenous innovation however Nigeria is not a member state.

In summary, the broader lesson is that intellectual property protection should combine formal registration with evidence of brand recognition, commercial history, customer relationships and authorised distribution.

Enforcement Mechanisms Against Counterfeiting in Nigeria

The effectiveness of intellectual property protection depends on the availability and practical use of enforcement mechanisms. In Nigeria, rights holders may pursue civil remedies, seek criminal investigation and prosecution where the relevant elements of an offence are established, request customs intervention and use appropriate online reporting procedures.

Legal Hurdles in Nigeria's Anti-Counterfeiting Battle

Despite the availability of intellectual property legislation, several structural and legal obstacles continue to weaken the response to counterfeit fashion, some notable obstacles include:

a. Many emerging designers focus on developing collections, attracting customers and meeting production costs, postponing IP registrations because the commercial benefits are not immediately visible.

b. Litigation requires resources and time. An upcoming fashion brand faced with counterfeit may decide to let go because they cannot afford legal representation, nor can they afford to spend the time required to gain victory. On most occasions they end up in Alternative Dispute Resolutions mechanisms which may resolve the dispute but strips the industry of important judicial precedence.

c. Low deterrence and inconsistent enforcement. Where the perceived risk of enforcement is low, counterfeit trading may remain commercially attractive despite the existence of statutory prohibitions.

d. Gaps in GI protection. The absence of a comprehensive, accessible system for qualifying textile producers can make it difficult to establish and enforce collective claims to geographical origin.

e. The decision/agreement on who the rights of a TCE vests on and who should receive the benefits of commercial use is very contentious.

f. Border surveillance, porous borders and untraceable supply chains.

g. Consumer demand and affordability. Counterfeit fashion products are often attractive because they offer the appearance of an expensive brand at a much lower price, complicating enforcement because supply is sustained by demand.

h. Limited public awareness on intellectual property rights.

Recommendation and Conclusion

Addressing counterfeiting and cross-border copying requires more than simply imposing harsher penalties. Greater awareness and proper education are essential to protecting an industry increasingly under threat, while also contributing to the growth and strengthening of Nigeria’s economy. Government agencies that steward the various IPs can embark on IP education for custom officers, market sellers and different members of the society directly and indirectly involved.

The challenge of counterfeiting and cross-border copying in Nigeria's fashion industry cannot be resolved through a single intellectual property right or enforcement mechanism. It requires a coordinated response that recognises the different legal and economic interests involved. Protecting Nigeria's fashion heritage is therefore both an intellectual property imperative and a question of cultural justice, economic development and intergenerational responsibility. A legal system that protects contemporary designers while providing effective safeguards for the communities that sustain indigenous textile traditions will place Nigeria in a stronger position to benefit from the global growth of African fashion.

Footnotes

1. World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) 2011 “The African Fashion Design Industry: Capturing Value Through Intellectual Property”. Accessed on 26th October 2026. Available at

https://www.wipo.int/edocs/mdocs/mdocs/en/ompi_pi_dak_15/ompi_pi_dak_15_www_319536.pdf

2. https://www.beyondclothingng.com/

3. Damilare Dosunmu, “How Chinese e-commerce fuels counterfeit fashion in Nigeria,” Rest of World, Available 14th November 2023. Accessed on 26th October 2026 Available at: https://restofworld.org/2023/china-shopping-designer-dupe-nigeria/

4. World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Accessed on 3rd November 2026. Available at https://www.wipo.int/en/web/trademarks

5. Cap. T13, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004

6. Patents and Design Act, 1970.

7. WIPO General Course on intellectual property. Accessed on 20th October 2026. Available at https://welc.wipo.int/lms/pluginfile.php/3830903/mod_resource/content/5/DL101-Module5-Geographical%20Indications.pdf

8. Bernice Ofunre Asein, Fashion Law in Africa A Comprehensive Guide for Lawyers, Entrepreneurs and Industry Leaders (2025) 1st Edition Published by Fashion Law Institute Ltd/Gte Publishing.

9. Accessed on 5th of November 2026 available at https://au.int/sites/default/files/documents/36127-doc-au_gis_continental_strategy_enng_with-cover-1.pdf

10. Accessed on 27th October 2026. Available at https://www.wipo.int/en/web/traditional-knowledge/traditional-cultural-expressions/index

11. From Sections 74 to 76.