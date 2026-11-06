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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

NUPRC Announces Enforcement Of Drill-Or-Drop Provisions Under The Petroleum Industry Act 2021

Tope Adebayo LP
Tope Adebayo LP
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The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has issued a circular to holders of Petroleum Prospecting Licences from recent bid rounds, signaling its intent to enforce the "Drill-or-Drop" provisions under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021. This enforcement action affects licensees from the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, 2022/2023 Mini Bid Round, and 2024 Licensing Round. What implications does this regulatory move hold for petroleum license holders operating in Nigeria's upstream sector?

NigeriaEnergy and Natural Resources
Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Olawunmi Abiola
Olawunmi Abiola
Eyitayo Ajisafe
Eyitayo Ajisafe
Oheji Emmanuel Iji
Oheji Emmanuel Iji
Enoch Akinlabi
Enoch Akinlabi
Tinuade Ajayi
Tinuade Ajayi
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Introduction

On 14 September 2026, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (“NUPRC” or the “Commission”) issued a Circular notifying holders of Petroleum Prospecting Licences (“PPLs”) awarded under the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, the 2022/2023 Mini Bid Round and the 2024 Licensing Round of its intention to enforce the “Drill‑or‑Drop” provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (“PIA”).

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