Introduction

On 14 September 2026, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (“NUPRC” or the “Commission”) issued a Circular notifying holders of Petroleum Prospecting Licences (“PPLs”) awarded under the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, the 2022/2023 Mini Bid Round and the 2024 Licensing Round of its intention to enforce the “Drill‑or‑Drop” provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (“PIA”).

To view the full article please click https://topeadebayolp.com/nuprc-announces-enforcement-of-drill-or-drop-provisions-under-the-petroleum-industry-act-2021/ here.

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.