ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
NUPRC Announces Enforcement Of Drill-Or-Drop Provisions Under The Petroleum Industry Act 2021
Tope Adebayo LPView firm profile
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has issued a circular to holders of Petroleum Prospecting Licences from recent bid rounds, signaling its intent to enforce the "Drill-or-Drop" provisions under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021. This enforcement action affects licensees from the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, 2022/2023 Mini Bid Round, and 2024 Licensing Round. What implications does this regulatory move hold for petroleum license holders operating in Nigeria's upstream sector?
Introduction
On 14 September 2026, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (“NUPRC” or the “Commission”) issued a Circular notifying holders of Petroleum Prospecting Licences (“PPLs”) awarded under the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, the 2022/2023 Mini Bid Round and the 2024 Licensing Round of its intention to enforce the “Drill‑or‑Drop” provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (“PIA”).
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