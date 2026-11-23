For many Nigerians, a disruption to the national grid is more than a headline. It can mean hours without electricity, higher diesel costs for businesses and interrupted production for industries that depend on a steady power supply. This is why the Federal Government’s latest plan to develop new Eastern and Western electricity grids has attracted attention.

On 9 October 2026, at the HBSAN energy conference, the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, announced presidential approval for the projects, with the Government targeting visible benefits within two to three years. A nationwide technical audit is also underway to identify critical issues and infrastructure requiring urgent repairs or replacement.

The announcement is significant, but it does not yet mark a turning point in Nigeria’s power sector. Despite several government power-sector interventions over the years, the country continues to grapple with unreliable electricity supply. The central question is whether the proposed grids will address the underlying weaknesses in the transmission network or become another infrastructure initiative whose benefits are delayed or fall short of expectations?

Beyond Generation: Where Does the Problem Lie?

Nigeria has struggled for years to generate sufficient electricity to meet demand. However, the challenge extends beyond generation. Electricity must travel through a transmission network capable of carrying it safely and reliably before distribution companies can deliver it to consumers. Weaknesses at any stage of this value chain can affect the performance of the whole system.

The available figures illustrate the scale of the challenge. On 22 September 2026, available generation reportedly reached 5,403.3 megawatts (MW), while 4,379.07 MW was distributed to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) nationwide. Against Nigeria’s installed grid-connected generation capacity of 13,625 MW, these figures highlight the gap between installed capacity, available generation and electricity delivered to the distribution network.

For businesses, the consequences of unreliable grid electricity are substantial. Some manufacturers have had to shut down their factories, while others have turned to alternatives such as gas and Low-Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO), with some seeking licences for self-generation. According to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, spending on alternative electricity rose by 21%, from N1.11 trillion in 2024 to N1.34 trillion in 2025. MTN Nigeria also reportedly spends over N60 billion annually on diesel, while some SMEs spend more than 80% of their profits on alternative energy. These figures highlight how unreliable grid supply raises operating costs, squeezes profit margins and undermines competitiveness.

Recent incidents further illustrate the transmission challenges. On 23 January 2026, the national grid experienced a system-wide disturbance following multiple 330kV transmission-line trips and the disconnection of generating units. In September 2026, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reported the collapse of a tower on the 330kV Kainji–Birnin Kebbi line after heavy winds and rainstorms.

These incidents point to different vulnerabilities, including transmission-line faults and physical damage to critical infrastructure. Ageing equipment, inadequate network capacity and limited alternative routes can also affect the network’s ability to withstand faults and restore supply. The proposed grids therefore present an opportunity to strengthen transmission capacity and resilience. However, their impact will depend on whether the projects address the specific weaknesses responsible for these disruptions.

The Technical Audit: Getting the Diagnosis Right

The Government’s nationwide technical audit is an important starting point. Before investing in new infrastructure, it must establish which lines, towers, substations and associated equipment require repairs, replacement or expansion. Otherwise, there is a risk of spending money on infrastructure that does not address the underlying problem.

This initiative should also be considered alongside the NERC’s 2026 Technical Audit Guidelines. The Guidelines prescribe requirements relating to consultant competency, audit reporting, performance improvement plan and progress monitoring. Aligning the ongoing audit with this framework would help ensure that its findings translate into concrete and measurable improvements in transmission network performance.

The audit’s recommendations must translate into prioritised remedial measures and verifiable improvements in network performance. Otherwise, it risks becoming an administrative exercise without a corresponding improvement in electricity supply.

From Plans to Reliable Infrastructure

Building new grids is only part of the solution. Delivering reliable infrastructure will require sound project management, appropriate financing, transparent processes and contracts that clearly allocate construction, cost-overrun, equipment, maintenance and delay risks. Testing, commissioning, warranties and obligations to correct defects must also be addressed to ensure that completed infrastructure performs as intended.

Equally important is the institutional framework governing the operation of the transmission network. Nigeria’s previous reform efforts offer a useful reminder. NERC’s 2025 Performance Improvement Plan Order for TCN and NISO sought to improve performance, but TCN subsequently petitioned against aspects of the order. This portrays the need for regulatory coordination and the establishment of clear responsibilities in the implementation of reforms.

For Nigeria, new infrastructure must be supported by the systems, skills and long-term maintenance needed to keep it reliable.

Will This Project Be Different?

The proposed Eastern and Western grids could be a major step in addressing Nigeria’s persistent transmission constraints. However, the real measure of their success will be whether the projects reduce recurring disturbances, improve network resilience and deliver more dependable electricity to businesses and households.

After years of government interventions in the power sector, will these new grids finally mark a turning point in Nigeria’s transmission crisis, or will we be asking the same questions a few years from now?

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