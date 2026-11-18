INTRODUCTION

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE Initial Public Offering (IPO) has demonstrated the potential of Nigeria’s capital market to mobilise substantial funding for large-scale industrial projects.1 The offering, comprising 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 per share, was valued at approximately ₦2.15 trillion and attracted investor demand of about ₦6.4 trillion, nearly three times the amount offered. This strong reception demonstrates how a well-structured public offering can attract retail and institutional investors and mobilise substantial domestic capital for industrial development. Beyond the refinery, however, the IPO raises an important question about Nigeria’s power sector financing: Can Nigeria replicate this model to mobilise capital for other critical infrastructure, particularly its struggling power sector?

Electricity is fundamental to industrialisation, economic productivity and the nation’s competitiveness in business. It is no secret that Nigeria’s electricity industry continues to face significant infrastructure challenges across generation, transmission, and distribution. Ageing power plants, inadequate transmission capacity, obsolete transformers, deteriorating distribution networks, and persistent electricity losses continue to plague the sector, creating an unreliable power supply in Nigeria. These challenges are compounded by liquidity constraints, gas supply difficulties and inefficiencies in revenue collection.

The challenge is therefore multi-faceted, requiring not only the generation of more electricity but also the rehabilitation of existing facilities, the modernisation of electricity networks, and the expansion of infrastructure to ensure that generated power reaches consumers. Addressing these challenges requires substantial long-term investment, creating an opportunity for Nigeria’s capital market to play a more active role in financing the sector.

APPLYING CAPITAL MARKET FINANCING TO NIGERIA’S POWER INFRASTRUCTURE

Government funding, commercial bank loans and traditional project financing have been important sources of infrastructure funding.2 However, over time, it becomes apparent that these sources are insufficient to meet the requirements for advancing the electricity sector. Government funding is constrained by competing national priorities, while commercial bank loans often attract high interest rates and repayment periods that may not accommodate the long development cycles of infrastructure projects.

Nigeria could therefore explore capital market instruments such as IPOs, rights issues, infrastructure bonds, green bonds and specialised infrastructure investment funds to mobilise long-term funding for electricity infrastructure. Such funding could be channelled towards addressing critical infrastructure needs across the electricity value chain, including:

Generation: Equity offerings and infrastructure funds could finance the rehabilitation of existing power plants, the construction of new generating facilities, and the expansion of renewable energy generation. Transmission: Infrastructure bonds and dedicated investment vehicles could finance new transmission lines, substations, transformers, and grid modernisation, improving the capacity to evacuate generated electricity and transmit it to distribution networks. Distribution: Public offerings and private investment could support the replacement of obsolete equipment, the installation of transformers, the expansion of distribution networks, and the deployment of smart meters to reduce electricity losses and improve service delivery. Renewable Energy: Green bonds and specialised investment funds could finance solar farms, battery storage facilities and mini-grids, particularly in underserved and rural communities. Embedded and Industrial Power: Dedicated investment vehicles could support independent power projects serving industrial clusters, manufacturing facilities and commercial centres, with revenue generated through direct electricity supply arrangements.

The broader benefit is that investment in these areas would not only improve the operations of individual electricity companies but also strengthen the interconnected infrastructure needed to deliver reliable electricity nationwide.

It is important to note that the public reception of a power sector offering would likely be far more guarded than the enthusiasm that greeted the Dangote Refinery IPO. This is because the petroleum industry has attained recognisable national achievements, while the electricity sector is associated with years of outages, estimated billing and contested tariffs. This legacy has produced a measure of public apathy and mistrust, reflected in the more than 708,677 consumer complaints recorded against distribution companies in the first quarter of 2025 alone.3 Any such offering would therefore need to earn investor confidence through transparency, clearly defined projects and demonstrable improvements in supply.

BRIDGING CAPITAL MARKET FINANCING AND PROJECT FINANCE

An important consideration in adapting the Dangote IPO model to the power sector is how capital can be raised and effectively channelled into specific infrastructure projects. While an IPO provides a means for companies to raise equity from the investing public, project finance provides a structure for funding specific projects, with repayment primarily dependent on the revenue generated by those projects. Both approaches can therefore complement each other in financing power infrastructure.

For instance, an existing generation company could raise additional equity through a public offering to rehabilitate or expand its generating facilities. Similarly, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) could be established to develop a transmission project, raise funding from investors and financial institutions, and recover its investment through an agreed revenue and payment structure. These financing arrangements could also be adapted to distribution infrastructure, renewable energy facilities and other electricity projects, depending on their funding requirements and revenue potential.

The objective, however, should not be to replicate the Dangote IPO transaction in its entirety but to adapt its capital mobilisation principles to the different ownership structures, commercial realities and investment risks within the electricity sector. Accordingly, a combination of public offerings, project finance, public-private partnerships (PPPs), and infrastructure bonds could provide complementary funding channels to address the sector’s diverse infrastructure needs.

HOW CAN NIGERIA CREATE THE RIGHT CONDITIONS FOR POWER INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT?

Raising capital and attracting investor interest will not, on their own, guarantee the success of this approach. Investors must be confident that the projects they fund are commercially viable, capable of generating reasonable returns and supported by an enabling investment environment. The following conditions are therefore important:

1. Commercial Viability and Risk Allocation

Proposed projects must be supported by credible feasibility studies, realistic revenue projections, clear contractual arrangements and appropriate allocation of risks. The requirements will differ across the electricity value chain. Generation projects, for instance, would require reliable Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to secure revenue from electricity sales. Distribution investments would depend on improved metering, effective revenue collection and predictable tariff arrangements, while transmission projects would require clear funding and revenue recovery structures.

2. Government Support and Investor Protection

Government and development finance institutions could support these investments through guarantees, blended finance, and other forms of financial support to reduce risks and encourage private-sector participation. Equally important are transparent financial reporting, independent audits, sound corporate governance and compliance with applicable disclosure requirements to ensure that funds are properly applied and investors’ interests protected.

3. Regulatory Certainty and an Enabling Legal Framework

A clear and predictable regulatory framework is essential to attracting long-term investment. The Electricity Act 2023 provides a legal foundation for private investment in the sector. In particular, Section 230 provides a framework for States to establish and regulate their respective electricity markets, creating opportunities for investment at both Federal and State levels. However, clear regulatory responsibilities, licensing requirements and tariff arrangements remain necessary to provide investors with the certainty required to commit capital to these projects.

Lessons from Existing Financing Initiatives:

The Federal Government’s Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Programme provides a practical example of structured financing within the electricity industry. In January 2026, the Government issued a ₦501 billion bond, which was fully subscribed, with ₦300 billion raised through the capital market to address outstanding payments owed to generation companies. 4Although the Programme primarily addresses historical payment obligations rather than directly financing new infrastructure, it demonstrates the potential of capital-market financing to address financial challenges in the sector. Similar financing principles could be adapted to support infrastructure rehabilitation, expansion and modernisation.

THE ROLE OF LEGAL PRACTITIONERS IN POWER INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCING

The successful implementation of this financing approach will require collaboration among government institutions, investors, financial institutions, regulators, project sponsors and legal practitioners. Legal practitioners play an important role in ensuring that the financial and commercial arrangements supporting infrastructure projects are properly structured and legally sound.

Law firms, including OAL, can contribute by advising on corporate restructuring, the establishment of special purpose vehicles (SPVs), IPOs and other capital market offerings, project financing arrangements, regulatory approvals, investment agreements and public-private partnerships (PPPs). They can also assist with negotiating Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), engineering, procurement and construction agreements, gas supply contracts, security documents and other commercial arrangements required for infrastructure development.

Beyond structuring and negotiating these transactions, legal practitioners can conduct due diligence, identify legal and regulatory risks, establish appropriate governance arrangements and protect the interests of investors and other project stakeholders. These contributions are essential because successful infrastructure financing depends not only on the availability of funds but also on sound legal structures, enforceable agreements and a regulatory environment that supports long-term investment.

CONCLUSION

The Dangote Refinery IPO demonstrates the capacity of Nigeria’s capital market to mobilise substantial domestic and institutional investment for large-scale infrastructure development. Its success offers valuable lessons for the power sector, where sustained investment is urgently needed to address longstanding challenges across generation, transmission and distribution.

Replicating this model does not necessarily mean adopting the same IPO structure, but adapting its capital mobilisation principles to the commercial and investment realities of the electricity industry. Through public offerings, infrastructure bonds, green bonds, and specialised investment funds, complemented by project finance, public-private partnerships, and appropriate risk-sharing arrangements, Nigeria can unlock long-term funding for the rehabilitation, modernisation, and expansion of its electricity infrastructure.

Ultimately, the success of this approach should not be measured merely by the volume of capital raised or the returns generated for investors, but by its impact on electricity supply and access. A well-financed and efficiently managed power sector can reduce dependence on private generators, improve business productivity, support industrial growth and enhance the quality of life of Nigerians. The real opportunity, therefore, lies in transforming the capital mobilisation potential demonstrated by the Dangote IPO into sustainable investment that strengthens the entire electricity value chain and delivers tangible benefits to the wider economy.

Footnotes

1. Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprise. (2026). Prospectus. https://ipo.dangote.com/prospectus.pdf

2. Mansur, A. (2011). Financing infrastructure and growth: Lessons and experience. Economic and Financial Review, 49(issue), 1-3. https://dc.cbn.gov.ng/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1068&context=efr

3. Aina, D. (2026, May 3). Metering, billing drive over 708,000 power complaints – Report. Punch. https://punchng.com/metering-billing-drive-over-708000-power-complaints-report/