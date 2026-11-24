Nigeria’s energy sector continues to experience significant regulatory and policy developments aimed at attracting investment, accelerating infrastructure development and strengthening production across oil and gas, power, renewables and energy transition minerals. Our latest JEE Watts publication highlights some of the key developments businesses, investors and industry stakeholders should have on their radar.

Nigeria’s energy sector continues to undergo significant regulatory and policy changes, with recent developments focused on capital mobilisation, production growth, infrastructure expansion and regulatory compliance.

In this edition of JEE Watts, our Energy & Projects Practice highlights some of the major regulatory updates shaping the sector.

In the oil and gas sector, developments include the NUPRC’s 2026 Licensing Round, renewed enforcement of “Drill-or-Drop” obligations, planned nationwide gas distribution licensing, fiscal incentives for deep offshore projects, gas infrastructure investment and continued efforts to strengthen domestic production and utilisation.

The power sector has also recorded important developments, including continued transition to state-level electricity regulation, new requirements for grid-connected private transmission substations, revised meter-cost reimbursement rules, updated health and safety and metering codes, as well as the introduction of the Mini-Grid Regulations 2026 and Net Billing Regulations 2026.

In renewable energy, recent initiatives reflect growing momentum around distributed energy, mini-grids, solar infrastructure, renewable asset management and financing. These developments are creating new opportunities for developers, investors and other participants across the clean-energy value chain.

The regulatory landscape for mining and energy transition minerals is also evolving, with the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 and Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025 introducing new royalty and monthly filing obligations for participants in the solid-minerals sector.

Taken together, these developments demonstrate a continued shift towards greater investment, decentralisation, regulatory oversight and energy transition.

For businesses and investors, understanding how these reforms affect licensing, compliance, investment structures, project development and operational obligations will remain critical.

Read the full JEE Watts publication for more insights on the key regulatory developments shaping Nigeria’s energy sector.