ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Human Rights And Labour Practices Compliance Under Nigerian Law: A Legal Examination Of Corporate Social Obligations In The Era Of Mandatory ESG Reporting
Jackson, Etti & Edu
The firm Jackson, Etti & Edu is one of Nigeria’s leading law firms, and has been providing legal...View firm profile
As mandatory ESG reporting takes shape in Nigeria, human rights and fair labour practices are moving beyond corporate aspirations to become increasingly significant legal and compliance considerations. This article examines the legal obligations of Nigerian businesses in relation to human rights, labour standards, workers' welfare and ESG reporting, as well as the risks and consequences of non-compliance.
As mandatory ESG reporting takes shape in Nigeria, human rights and fair labour practices are moving beyond corporate aspirations to become increasingly significant legal and compliance considerations. Our latest article examines the legal obligations of Nigerian businesses in relation to human rights, labour standards, workers’ welfare and ESG reporting, as well as the risks and consequences of non-compliance.
Introduction
Human rights and fair labour practices are becoming increasingly central to corporate sustainability and regulatory compliance in Nigeria.
As businesses prepare for the evolving ESG reporting landscape, organisations must look beyond traditional financial and operational considerations and pay closer attention to how their activities affect employees, supply chains, host communities, and other stakeholders.
In this article, Nkem Isiozor, Senior Associate, examines the legal framework governing corporate obligations relating to human rights and labour practices in Nigeria.
The article considers key issues including child and forced labour, discrimination, freedom of association, collective bargaining, wages and benefits, workplace health and safety, and the rights of host communities.
It also examines the growing importance of human rights due diligence, effective grievance and remediation mechanisms, internal policies and procedures, and the need for organisations to identify and address potential human-rights risks across their operations and supply chains.
With mandatory ESG reporting expected to be implemented in phases, businesses may increasingly be required to demonstrate not only the existence of appropriate policies, but also how effectively those policies are implemented, monitored, and reported.
Non-compliance may expose organisations to legal, regulatory, financial, and reputational consequences.
For businesses operating in Nigeria, the message is clear: responsible labour practices and respect for human rights are increasingly becoming important components of sound corporate governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance.
Read the full article to understand the legal obligations, compliance considerations and practical steps organisations should have on their radar.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.