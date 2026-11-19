Introduction

Human rights and fair labour practices are becoming increasingly central to corporate sustainability and regulatory compliance in Nigeria.

As businesses prepare for the evolving ESG reporting landscape, organisations must look beyond traditional financial and operational considerations and pay closer attention to how their activities affect employees, supply chains, host communities, and other stakeholders.

In this article, Nkem Isiozor, Senior Associate, examines the legal framework governing corporate obligations relating to human rights and labour practices in Nigeria.

The article considers key issues including child and forced labour, discrimination, freedom of association, collective bargaining, wages and benefits, workplace health and safety, and the rights of host communities.

It also examines the growing importance of human rights due diligence, effective grievance and remediation mechanisms, internal policies and procedures, and the need for organisations to identify and address potential human-rights risks across their operations and supply chains.

With mandatory ESG reporting expected to be implemented in phases, businesses may increasingly be required to demonstrate not only the existence of appropriate policies, but also how effectively those policies are implemented, monitored, and reported.

Non-compliance may expose organisations to legal, regulatory, financial, and reputational consequences.

For businesses operating in Nigeria, the message is clear: responsible labour practices and respect for human rights are increasingly becoming important components of sound corporate governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance.