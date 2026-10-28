Employee Privacy In Nigeria: Is It Legal For Your Boss To Monitor Your Phone In Nigeria?

Employee privacy in Nigeria raises an important question: can your boss monitor your phone? Sometimes, but not without limits.

Under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, an employer can monitor some work activity if it has a lawful reason, tells you what it is collecting, and collects only what it needs. It cannot treat a salary as permission to watch everything you do. And the duty does not end when you leave: in February 2026, the National Industrial Court ordered Lafarge Africa to pay a former employee ₦2 million for continuing to use his name and phone number years after he left. Here is what employers can monitor, where the line is drawn, and what you can do if it is crossed.

Can Your Employer Monitor You at Work in Nigeria?

Can your employer monitor your work email? Sometimes. Track a company vehicle? Possibly. Record every keystroke on your laptop, follow your location after work and analyse your behaviour with AI? That needs much closer scrutiny.

Under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, personal data must be processed fairly, lawfully, and transparently; collected for specified purposes; and limited to what is necessary for those purposes. See sections 24 and 25 of the Act.

Consent is not the only lawful basis for monitoring, but having a lawful basis does not make every monitoring method acceptable.

Section 25 recognises several lawful bases, including consent, contractual necessity, legal obligation and legitimate interests. But an employer relying on legitimate interests cannot simply say, “We need to monitor our staff,” and consider the matter settled. The employee’s rights and reasonable expectations still matter.

A company may have a genuine reason to protect confidential information. That does not automatically justify recording everything an employee types, including personal information unrelated to work. The employer must also explain what it collects and why. Section 27 covers information that must be given to data subjects, while section 28 requires a Data Privacy Impact Assessment where processing is likely to pose a high risk to people’s rights and freedoms.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission’s General Application and Implementation Directive 2025 provides further guidance on high-risk processing, including systematic monitoring, profiling and certain automated decisions.

So, if monitoring software is installed on your personal phone because you occasionally check work emails on it, do not assume that the company automatically has the right to inspect everything on that phone. Equally, do not assume that every form of workplace monitoring is illegal. The purpose, the information collected, the lawful basis, and the safeguards all matter.

Can a Former Employer Keep Using Your Data? The Lafarge Case

In Johnson v Lafarge Africa Plc (Suit No NICN/LA/60/2022), Kehinde Johnson left Lafarge in November 2019. Two years later, he was still getting calls, emails and WhatsApp messages from suppliers, because his name, phone number and email were still printed on Lafarge’s purchase orders. Lafarge blamed a system glitch. The National Industrial Court was not persuaded. In February 2026, it held that the company had violated his rights under the Nigeria Data Protection Act and the Constitution, ordered his details wiped from its systems, and awarded him ₦2 million, far less than the ₦50 million he asked for, but a clear message all the same.

This was not a case about an employer secretly recording a worker’s screen. It was about what happened to personal information after the employment relationship ended. That distinction matters.

The judgment is a useful warning to employers: an employee’s exit is not merely an HR checklist. Procurement systems, supplier records, email templates, access permissions and contact lists may all need updating. Leaving old details in circulation can create legal and practical problems long after someone has returned their ID card.

The case is also a reminder to employees that a former employer’s continued use of personal information may be something they can challenge. It does not mean that every continued use is unlawful or that every claimant will receive damages. The facts and evidence matter.

What to Do If Your Employer Breaches Your Privacy

First, establish what is happening. Is the company monitoring its own devices for clear security purposes, or is it collecting information beyond what is reasonably necessary? Has it explained the monitoring? Is it using the information to make a significant employment decision?

Keep copies of relevant policies, privacy notices and communications. Record the dates and nature of the monitoring you are concerned about. If your former employer continues to use your details, retain messages, emails, or documents showing where and how your information is still being used. Do not obtain evidence by unlawfully accessing company systems or taking confidential information you are not authorised to possess.

You can raise a complaint with the employer and, where appropriate, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission. Sections 46 and 48 of the Act provide for complaints, investigations, and enforcement; section 51 recognises civil remedies for people who suffer injury, loss, or harm arising from a data protection violation.

For employers, the work begins before a complaint arrives. Review monitoring tools, explain their operation to employees, limit access to collected data, set retention periods and assess high-risk systems before deploying them. When an employee leaves, make sure their personal data is no longer used for purposes that are no longer justified.

The uncomfortable question is, if your organisation can explain why it collected an employee’s data, can it also explain why it still has it three years after that employee left?

Because the right to manage a business is not the same as an unlimited right to watch people or retain their information.

FAQs

1. Can my employer monitor my phone in Nigeria?

An employer may monitor certain work-related activity where the processing has a lawful basis, but it does not have unlimited permission to monitor your personal information. Sections 24 and 25 of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 require that personal data be processed in accordance with statutory principles and an appropriate lawful basis. Whether monitoring is justified depends on its purpose, scope, the data collected and the safeguards in place. A company-issued device and a personal phone used for work may raise different practical issues. Check the monitoring policy and privacy notice, and seek clarification where the company appears to be collecting information unrelated to work.

2. Can I sue my former employer for using my personal data after I leave?

Yes, civil proceedings may be available if a former employer unlawfully processes your personal data and you suffer injury, loss or harm as a result. Section 51 of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 provides for damages in qualifying cases. In Johnson v Lafarge Africa Plc, the National Industrial Court found a breach: a former employee’s details continued to appear on purchase orders, ordered their removal from relevant systems, and awarded ₦2 million in damages. That decision does not guarantee the same result in another case. Keep evidence of the continued use, the complaint you made and any resulting loss or harm.

3. Does an employer need my consent to monitor me at work?

Not always; consent is one of the lawful bases for processing personal data under section 25 of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, but it is not the only one. Other bases include contractual necessity, compliance with a legal obligation and legitimate interests, subject to the conditions in the Act. An employer must still comply with the principles in section 24 and provide the required information under section 27. A signed employment handbook does not automatically make every monitoring method lawful. High-risk monitoring may also require a Data Privacy Impact Assessment under section 28.