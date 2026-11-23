Nigeria’s Revised National Biotechnology Policy 2026 signals a renewed focus on biotechnology as part of the country’s wider science, technology and innovation ecosystem. Our latest #JEETechTuesday examines what the revised framework could mean for businesses, investors and innovators across healthcare, agriculture, life sciences, industrial biotechnology and other emerging sectors.

Nigeria has approved its Revised National Biotechnology Policy 2026, updating a framework that had been in place since 2001 and setting a new direction for biotechnology research, development, commercialisation and investment.

The revised policy extends across agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, industrial biotechnology, environmental sustainability and emerging areas such as genomics, gene editing, precision agriculture and climate smart technologies.

A significant feature of the new direction is its emphasis on moving scientific innovation beyond research and towards commercial application. This could create greater opportunities for research partnerships, technology licensing, commercialisation arrangements, investment and collaboration between government institutions, universities, research organisations and industry.

Nigeria’s participation in the Global Biotechnology Partnership may also support greater international research collaboration, technology transfer, cross border partnerships and access to biotechnology investment.

However, increased commercial activity will also bring important legal and regulatory considerations.

Businesses operating within the biotechnology ecosystem may need to consider issues relating to intellectual property ownership, technology transfer, regulatory approvals, biosafety, research compliance, genomic and sensitive biological data, commercialisation agreements and cross border transactions.

While the revised policy provides an important direction for Nigeria’s biotechnology sector, much will depend on how it is translated into regulations, programmes and institutional action.

As Nigeria develops its biotechnology ecosystem, businesses and investors will need to consider not only the opportunities created by scientific innovation, but also the legal and regulatory frameworks required to commercialise that innovation successfully.