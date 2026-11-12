Regulatory Pulse - October 2026

1. FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL APPROVES NATIONAL CARE, MENSTRUAL HEALTH AND CHILD PROTECTION INSTRUMENTS

On 29 October 2026, the Federal Executive Council announced the approval of three national socialsector instruments: the National Action Plan on Ending Violence Against Children, the National Policy on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (2026–2030), and the National Care Policy and Implementation Plan (2026–2030). The instruments address child protection, menstrual health, unpaid care work and the development of regulated childcare and elderly care services, including proposed minimum standards for care centres and a National Care Fund.

The policy instruments apply to childcare providers, elderly care facilities, schools, social workers, child protection agencies and organisations providing services to women, children and vulnerable populations. These stakeholders should monitor the implementation frameworks and subsequent guidance, particularly proposed minimum standards, professional requirements and safeguarding arrangements.

2. NATIONAL TELEMEDICINE GUIDELINES VALIDATED

In October 2026, stakeholders completed the validation of Nigeria’s National Telemedicine Guidelines and Implementation Plan (2027–2031). The guidelines are intended to support the expansion of digital healthcare services while establishing standards for patient safety, professional practice, referral systems, and the delivery of telemedicine services.

The development is relevant to telemedicine providers, hospitals, healthcare professionals, medical regulators and technology companies offering digital health services. These stakeholders should monitor the formal approval and implementation of the guidelines. Telehealth businesses and digital health service providers are encouraged to seek regulatory guidance, particularly in relation to clinical standards, professional responsibilities, patient data protection and referral arrangements.

3. NIGERIA RATIFIES AFRICAN MEDICINES AGENCY TREATY

Nigeria deposited its instrument of ratification of the Treaty for the Establishment of the African Medicines Agency (AMA) on the 26 th of October, 2026, becoming the 34th African Union Member State to complete the ratification process. The development is expected to strengthen continental cooperation and harmonisation in medicines regulation, improve access to quality- assured medical products and support efforts to address substandard and falsified medicines.

The ratification is relevant to pharmaceutical manufacturers, importers, medicines regulators and other stakeholders in the pharmaceutical supply chain, who should monitor the Agency’s operational development and subsequent harmonisation initiatives, particularly those affecting regulatory cooperation, product registration and cross-border market access. Implementation will, however, be dependent on Nigeria’s domestication of the treaty, in line with section 12(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Stakeholders should therefore monitor any steps towards domesticating the AMA Treaty and the adoption of relevant legislative or regulatory measures to implement its obligations in Nigeria.

4. BENUE STATE PASSES TUBERCULOSIS ELIMINATION AND ANTI-DISCRIMINATION BILL

In October 2026, the Benue State House of Assembly passed the Tuberculosis Elimination, Human Rights Protection and Anti-Discrimination Bill, 2026 into law. Once assented to, the law will establish a framework for tuberculosis prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care and elimination in the state. It specifies the responsibilities of state authorities and institutions, while protecting the rights and dignity of persons affected by the disease.

The proposed legislation is relevant to healthcare providers, employers, schools, public institutions and organisations involved in tuberculosis prevention and treatment. These stakeholders should monitor the assent and implementation process, particularly provisions relating to confidentiality, access to healthcare, anti-discrimination safeguards and institutional responsibilities.

5. LAGOS STATE SETS 31 DECEMBER DEADLINE FOR MANDATORY HEALTH INSURANCE ENROLMENT

On 28 October 2026, the Lagos State Government set the deadline for residents, employers and workers to obtain health insurance ahead of full enforcement of mandatory health insurance from 1 January 2027. The announcement accompanied the launch of the Lagos Private Health Plans (LPHP) Partnership, which complements the existing Ilera Eko scheme by providing additional coverage options for salaried employees and corporate organisations.

The development is relevant to employers, employees, healthcare providers and health insurers operating in Lagos State. Employers and residents should review their existing coverage and enrolment arrangements, while healthcare providers and insurers should monitor implementation requirements and seek operational guidance to ensure compliance ahead of the enforcement deadline.

6. TECHNICAL WORKING GROUP VALIDATES NATIONAL MENTAL HEALTH STRATEGIC ACTION PLAN 2027–2031

From 26 to 30 October 2026, a five-day Technical Working Group meeting convened by the National Mental Health Programme and sectoral partners reviewed and validated Nigeria’s National Mental Health Strategic Action Plan (NMHSAP) 2027–2031, developed under the technical guidance of Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe.

The Strategic Action Plan is significant for mental health practitioners, healthcare institutions, policymakers and persons living with mental health conditions, particularly in strengthening protections for patient rights and improving access to care. Its implementation is expected to provide a strategic framework for advancing mental healthcare in Nigeria, including the care, treatment and protection of persons living with mental health conditions. Effective implementation will be critical to translating these priorities into accessible, equitable and rights-respecting mental health services.