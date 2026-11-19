ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Newsletter On The Petroleum Licensing Round (Amendment) Regulations, 2026
Tope Adebayo LPView firm profile
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has issued the Petroleum Licensing Round (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, introducing targeted changes to consortium qualification requirements, bid submission processes, reserve bidder designations, and work commitment guarantee valuations. These amendments modify key mechanics of petroleum licensing rounds under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.
Introduction
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (the “Commission”) has issued the Petroleum Licensing Round (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (the “Amendment Regulations”), which came into force on 9 March 2026.
The instrument does not repeal or replace the Petroleum Licensing Round Regulations, 2022 (the”Principal Regulations”). It is a short, targeted amendment of three regulations of the Principal Regulations: Regulations 10, 12 and 213. Even so, the changes touch the core mechanics of a licensing round: consortium qualification requirements, bid submission requirements, number of reserve bidders to be designated, and the valuation of work commitment guarantees.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.