ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
Agritech Capital Moves Closer To Farmers And Commercial Scale
Adams & Adams
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Africa's agritech finance landscape is evolving as capital flows increasingly toward integrated platforms that combine finance, infrastructure, services and market access. Major investments including Nigeria's US$5 billion AgriConnect Compact, East Africa Foods' US$40 million raise, and IFAD's US$200 million climate adaptation mechanism demonstrate a growing preference for models that deliver farmer reach, repayment capacity and measurable resilience outcomes.
Africa’s agritech finance landscape is broadening beyond startup equity as capital increasingly flows towards platforms that integrate finance, infrastructure, services and market access that support investment in farmers and agricultural businesses. Nigeria’s AgriConnect Compact accelerated this shift, targeting approximately US$5 billion over five years from government, development partners and the private sector to expand access to finance, insurance, digital tools and markets across the country’s priority agricultural value chains. Elsewhere, East Africa Foods raised approximately US$40 million to expand processing, storage, logistics and its digital platform. The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Equity Group launched a US$200 million climate adaptation financing mechanism that combines lending capital with technical assistance. Ghana’s Complete Farmer also secured a US$2.4 million International Finance Corporation (IFC) convertible loan to expand input financing and agronomy services. Together, these investments reflect a growing preference among capital providers for models that demonstrate farmer reach, repayment capacity and practical resilience outcomes.
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