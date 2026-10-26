Nigeria’s Deep Offshore Investment Framework: Legal And Fiscal Guide For Investors

Nigeria’s deep offshore petroleum sector is entering a potentially significant investment phase. Recent fiscal reforms and contractual developments have renewed attention to projects that require substantial capital, advanced technology and long-term commercial commitments.

On 24 August 2026, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) and the contractor parties to Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118 executed addenda to their Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and Dispute Settlement Agreement. The transaction represents an important milestone towards a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Bonga Southwest/Aparo project.

The development followed the Federal Government’s introduction of the Deep Offshore Oil and Gas Projects Incentives (Tax Remission) Order 2026, intended to improve the competitiveness of Nigeria’s deepwater investment environment.

However, fiscal incentives alone do not guarantee investment certainty. Investors must also consider the enforceability of PSC obligations, applicable tax legislation, regulatory approvals, cost recovery, environmental liabilities and the legal durability of negotiated commercial arrangements.

This article examines Nigeria’s deep offshore investment framework, the significance of the 2026 reforms and the principal legal risks investors should assess before committing capital.

1. What Is the Legal Framework for Deep Offshore Investment in Nigeria?

Deep offshore petroleum operations generally concern offshore areas beyond the 200-metre water-depth boundary recognised in Nigeria’s petroleum legislation.

The principal legal instruments relevant to deep offshore investment include:

The Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA).

The Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act, as amended, insofar as its provisions remain applicable.

The Nigeria Tax Act 2025 and other applicable fiscal legislation.

The Deep Offshore Oil and Gas Projects Incentives (Tax Remission) Order 2026.

Applicable upstream petroleum regulations and individual PSC arrangements.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) regulates upstream petroleum activities, including relevant licensing, field development, operational and environmental requirements.

NNPC Limited also performs important commercial functions as a participant or contracting party in petroleum arrangements.

However, the precise identity of the licence holder, concessionaire and contractor must be determined from the applicable licence, PSC and statutory framework. It should not be assumed that every deepwater project follows an identical contractual structure.

2. How Production Sharing Contracts Operate

A Production Sharing Contract is a petroleum development arrangement under which contractor parties ordinarily finance and undertake exploration and production activities in return for contractually defined production entitlements.

A typical PSC addresses royalty obligations, recoverable petroleum costs, production allocation and the respective rights of the contracting parties.

Contractors generally assume significant exploration and development risks, while their economic returns depend on the contractual cost recovery and production-sharing arrangements.

For investors, the most important provisions include:

Cost recovery limits and eligible expenditure.

Production allocation and profit oil mechanisms.

Work commitments and development obligations.

Contract duration and termination.

Assignment, change of control and dispute resolution.

These provisions directly influence the commercial viability of deepwater projects.

Legacy PSCs require particular attention because their contractual terms and transitional statutory treatment may differ from arrangements established under the PIA.

Investor consideration: Legal due diligence must examine the actual PSC and petroleum title rather than relying exclusively on general descriptions of Nigeria’s petroleum fiscal regime.

3. Understanding the Deep Offshore Fiscal Framework

The fiscal treatment of deepwater projects is central to investment decision-making.

The PIA introduced a revised upstream fiscal structure, including royalties, Companies Income Tax and Hydrocarbon Tax provisions.

However, an important distinction must be maintained.

Section 260(3) of the PIA excludes deep offshore operations from the Hydrocarbon Tax regime established under that Part of the Act.

Consequently, Hydrocarbon Tax should not be presented as a general tax imposed on deep offshore production.

The applicable fiscal analysis must instead consider Companies Income Tax, relevant petroleum-specific provisions, royalties, transitional arrangements and the treatment of existing PSCs under subsequent legislation.

The Nigeria Tax Act 2025 also requires consideration when assessing the current fiscal treatment of production-sharing arrangements.

Royalty obligations are determined by the applicable statutory provisions and petroleum title, including relevant production-based and price-based components.

Investors should distinguish between the government’s fiscal entitlement and the contractual sharing of petroleum production.

A financially viable project therefore requires an integrated model addressing taxation, royalties, recoverable costs and contractor production entitlements.

4. What Changed Under the Deep Offshore Tax Remission Order 2026?

The Deep Offshore Oil and Gas Projects Incentives (Tax Remission) Order 2026 represents an important development in Nigeria’s investment policy.

According to the Federal Government’s announcement of 11 August 2026, the framework seeks to replace repeated project-specific negotiations with clearer eligibility criteria and implementation processes.

The Order introduces incentive mechanisms including:

Standard Production Tax Credits: Tax relief mechanisms available to qualifying deep offshore developments, subject to the Order’s conditions.

Tax relief mechanisms available to qualifying deep offshore developments, subject to the Order’s conditions. Supplementary Production Tax Credits: Additional incentives subject to applicable eligibility and calculation requirements.

Additional incentives subject to applicable eligibility and calculation requirements. Profit Oil Reset: A mechanism affecting the relevant contractual allocation of profit oil, subject to the Order and necessary contractual implementation.

The framework also contains provisions addressing qualification, incentive administration and potential recovery of benefits.

For specified existing leases, the Order links eligibility to an FID occurring within the prescribed period ending 31 December 2029. Different conditions may apply to qualifying future leases.

The availability of an incentive should not be assumed merely because a project is situated offshore.

Investors must establish eligibility, identify applicable exclusions, calculate the economic benefit and determine whether amendments to existing contractual arrangements are required.

The legal significance of the Order lies in its potential to improve investment predictability, provided that the statutory incentives are consistently implemented and reflected in enforceable project documentation.

5. Bonga Southwest/Aparo: Why the August 2026 PSC Addenda Matter

The Bonga Southwest/Aparo development provides a practical illustration of the relationship between fiscal policy and contractual certainty.

On 24 August 2026, NNPC Limited executed addenda to the OML 118 PSC and Dispute Settlement Agreement with Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Deepwater) Limited and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited.

NNPC confirmed that the agreements gave effect to fiscal and commercial terms approved by the Federal Government to support the project’s development.

The project has been associated with substantial projected investment and production potential.

The legal importance of the addenda is that they document agreed changes to the parties’ commercial framework and address matters covered by their dispute settlement arrangements.

However, execution of the addenda should not be interpreted as confirmation that every project risk has been eliminated.

NNPC’s announcement indicated that further engineering and commercial work remained necessary before FID, including progress towards Front-End Engineering Design.

For lenders and investors, the addenda provide an important contractual foundation, but financing decisions will still depend on satisfactory technical, commercial, legal and regulatory due diligence.

The broader lesson is that fiscal reform becomes commercially meaningful when it is translated into clearly documented contractual rights and obligations.

6. Contractual Stability and Change-in-Law Risk

Deep offshore projects frequently involve investment horizons extending over several decades.

During that period, fiscal legislation, regulatory requirements and government policy may change.

Investors should therefore examine whether their PSCs contain fiscal stability provisions, economic equilibrium mechanisms or contractual procedures for addressing changes in law.

Such clauses may provide for negotiation or adjustment when specified legal changes materially affect project economics.

However, contractual stabilisation provisions should not be assumed to prevent the lawful exercise of legislative or regulatory powers.

Their effectiveness depends on their precise wording, applicable law and the remedies available for breach.

A sound investment structure should distinguish between protection against contractual non-performance and exposure to legitimate changes in the legal framework.

7. Licensing, Assignment and Regulatory Approvals

Deep offshore investments may involve the acquisition of petroleum interests, participation in existing PSCs or the development of newly awarded acreage.

Each transaction requires examination of the applicable petroleum title and regulatory requirements.

Relevant issues include licence duration, renewal rights, development approvals, minimum work obligations and the consequences of non-compliance.

Assignments and transfers of participating interests may require regulatory consent under the PIA and applicable regulations.

Corporate acquisitions should also be assessed to determine whether their structure triggers relevant change-of-control or consent requirements.

Investors should avoid assuming that contractual completion automatically transfers all necessary petroleum rights.

A properly structured transaction should identify the regulatory approvals required, allocate responsibility for obtaining them and make completion conditional on satisfaction of material legal requirements.

8. Decommissioning and Environmental Liabilities

Decommissioning is a substantial financial consideration in deepwater petroleum projects.

The PIA and applicable upstream decommissioning regulations establish obligations concerning abandonment planning, funding and regulatory oversight.

The Nigeria Upstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulations 2026 further address the framework applicable to upstream operators.

Deepwater decommissioning may involve wells, subsea installations, pipelines and floating production infrastructure.

Investors must assess the applicable requirements for approved decommissioning plans, funding arrangements and financial contributions.

Particular attention should be paid to the allocation of abandonment liabilities where petroleum interests are transferred, or contractors enter and exit a project.

These obligations can materially affect project valuation and financing.

Environmental compliance also requires consideration of applicable environmental management, remediation and host-community obligations.

The central question for investors is whether future liabilities have been identified, adequately funded and allocated among the responsible parties.

9. Nigerian Content Requirements and Project Execution

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 establishes important obligations concerning Nigerian participation in petroleum operations.

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) administers the statutory framework.

Deepwater project developers must consider Nigerian Content Plan requirements, applicable procurement priorities, employment and training obligations, and relevant contracting procedures.

These requirements can affect project schedules, procurement strategies and contractor selection.

For large developments such as Bonga Southwest/Aparo, Nigerian fabrication, marine services and engineering capacity may represent significant areas of local participation.

However, Nigerian content compliance should be integrated into project planning rather than addressed only after commercial contracts have been negotiated.

10. Dispute Resolution and Investor Protection

Disputes in deep offshore investments may arise from cost recovery, production allocation, tax treatment, contractual interpretation, regulatory action or alleged non-performance.

PSCs should therefore contain carefully drafted dispute resolution provisions.

Relevant considerations include governing law, arbitration agreements, the arbitral seat, applicable rules and the enforceability of awards.

Nigeria’s Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 provides an important framework for arbitration and the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards.

Investors must nevertheless distinguish commercial disputes capable of contractual arbitration from matters involving statutory regulatory powers or public-law remedies.

Effective investor protection requires both well-drafted contractual remedies and a clear understanding of the legal limits within which those remedies operate.

11. OAL Expert Insight: Fiscal Incentives Are Not a Substitute for Legal Certainty

Nigeria’s deep offshore investment challenge is not simply the availability of petroleum resources or attractive fiscal incentives.

The more fundamental question is whether investors can rely on a predictable legal framework throughout the commercial life of their projects.

The 2026 Tax Remission Order and the Bonga Southwest/Aparo PSC addenda demonstrate how government policy and contractual restructuring can work together to improve investment conditions.

However, their long-term effectiveness depends on consistent regulatory implementation, clarity of fiscal obligations and the enforceability of contractual commitments.

The true measure of Nigeria’s deepwater investment competitiveness is the durability of its legal and commercial framework, not merely the generosity of its incentives.

Investors should therefore evaluate fiscal benefits alongside contractual stability, regulatory compliance, dispute resolution and long-term financial liabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What law governs deep offshore investment in Nigeria?

The PIA 2021 provides the principal petroleum regulatory framework, alongside applicable tax legislation, surviving provisions of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act, regulations and individual PSC terms.

Does Hydrocarbon Tax apply to deep offshore projects?

Section 260(3) of the PIA excludes deep offshore operations from the Hydrocarbon Tax regime under that Part. Other applicable taxes and petroleum fiscal obligations must still be assessed.

What is the purpose of the 2026 Deep Offshore Tax Remission Order?

The Order establishes targeted fiscal incentive mechanisms for qualifying deep offshore developments, subject to eligibility conditions and implementation requirements.

Has Bonga Southwest/Aparo reached Final Investment Decision?

The August 2026 PSC and dispute settlement addenda advanced the project towards FID. Their execution did not itself constitute an announced FID.

What are the principal legal risks for deepwater investors?

Key risks include fiscal changes, PSC interpretation, regulatory approvals, cost recovery disputes, decommissioning liabilities, Nigerian content compliance and enforceability of contractual rights.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s deep offshore sector offers significant investment opportunities, supported by recent fiscal reforms and renewed progress on major developments.

Nevertheless, successful investment requires more than favourable tax treatment.

The interaction between the PIA, applicable tax legislation, PSC obligations, regulatory approvals and environmental liabilities must be carefully evaluated.

For investors, the priority should be to establish a legally secure, commercially viable and financeable project structure.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) advises investors, operators and financiers on petroleum transactions, PSC structuring, regulatory compliance and energy-sector disputes.