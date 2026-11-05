ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
Legal Risks And Opportunities In Nigeria’s Lithium Economy: A Vital Mineral In Focus
Nasarawa State in Northern Nigeria has emerged as a significant hub for lithium mining and processing, driven by the global shift towards renewable energy and the surging demand for this critical battery component. As lithium becomes increasingly vital for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, understanding the legal and regulatory framework governing its extraction in this region becomes essential for stakeholders in the renewable energy sector.
The global shift towards renewable energy has given rise to the demand for lithium, often referred to as “white gold.”1 It is a core component in batteries used for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and, by extension, energy storage in general. Nasarawa State, located in Northern Nigeria, has emerged as a significant hub for lithium mining and processing due.
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