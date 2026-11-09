How To Enter Nigeria’s Upstream Oil And Gas Sector In 2026: Licences, NUPRC Requirements And Investor Risks

Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector offers investment opportunities in petroleum exploration, field development and production. However, investors must navigate a regulatory framework that places significant obligations on licence holders and increasingly emphasises the development of awarded assets.

In September 2026, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) issued a compliance circular to Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) holders from the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, the 2022/2023 Mini Bid Round and the 2024 Licensing Round. The Commission requested information on the execution of the work programme, operational constraints, and proposed remedial measures by 31 October 2026.

The circular highlights an important principle: obtaining a petroleum licence does not guarantee the right to retain it indefinitely without meeting statutory and contractual obligations.

For prospective investors, successful entry requires more than acquiring petroleum acreage. It demands appropriate licensing, adequate financing, regulatory compliance and a credible development strategy.

This guide explains how investors can enter Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA), the available licensing options, and the legal risks they must address.

1. What Laws Govern Upstream Oil and Gas Investment in Nigeria?

The Petroleum Industry Act 2021 provides Nigeria’s principal statutory framework for upstream petroleum operations.

The PIA establishes the licensing system, defines regulatory responsibilities and imposes obligations relating to exploration, production, environmental management and host communities.

NUPRC regulates upstream petroleum activities, while the Minister of Petroleum Resources retains statutory powers to grant petroleum licences and leases, subject to the PIA.

Other relevant instruments include the Petroleum Licensing Round Regulations 2022, applicable licensing guidelines and upstream petroleum regulations.

Section 70(2) of the PIA requires a petroleum licence or lease holder to be a company incorporated and validly existing in Nigeria.

Foreign investors must therefore consider an appropriate Nigerian corporate structure before applying for petroleum rights.

2. What Are the Three Upstream Petroleum Licences in Nigeria?

Section 70 of the PIA establishes three principal instruments: the Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL), the Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL), and the Petroleum Mining Lease (PML).

Instrument Principal purpose Statutory duration PEL Non-exclusive petroleum exploration and reconnaissance Three years, renewable once PPL Exploration, appraisal drilling and permitted test production Generally up to six years onshore/shallow water or ten years deep offshore/frontier, including extensions PML Commercial development and production Twenty years, subject to renewal

Petroleum Exploration Licence

A PEL authorises non-exclusive exploration activities within its defined scope. It does not confer the exclusive drilling and production rights associated with a PPL or PML.

It may suit businesses undertaking geological and geophysical exploration.

Petroleum Prospecting Licence

A PPL permits exploration and appraisal drilling within specified acreage and authorises corresponding test production under the statutory framework.

The licence ordinarily carries an approved work programme and defined exploration commitments.

Petroleum Mining Lease

A PML authorises commercial petroleum development and production, subject to its terms and applicable regulatory requirements.

The PIA provides a pathway for qualifying PPL holders to obtain a PML following a commercial discovery and approval of the relevant Field Development Plan.

Investor consideration: The appropriate instrument depends on the proposed activity, the project’s development stage and the rights already attached to the asset.

3. How Can Investors Enter Nigeria’s Upstream Sector?

Investors generally have three commercial entry options.

Competitive licensing rounds: Investors may participate in NUPRC-administered licensing exercises, subject to published qualification, bidding and award requirements.

Investors may participate in NUPRC-administered licensing exercises, subject to published qualification, bidding and award requirements. Acquisition of existing petroleum interests: Investors may acquire participating interests in existing licences or leases, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Investors may acquire participating interests in existing licences or leases, subject to applicable regulatory approvals. Farm-in or joint venture arrangements: Investors may negotiate participation in existing petroleum projects through contractual arrangements with current interest holders.

Each route presents different legal risks.

A licensing round requires careful assessment of qualification requirements and financial commitments. An acquisition demands extensive due diligence on existing liabilities. A farm-in requires clear contractual allocation of funding, operational responsibilities and decision-making rights.

Investors should also distinguish the acquisition of shares in a petroleum company from the direct assignment of petroleum rights. Both structures require transaction-specific regulatory analysis.

4. What Obligations Apply to PPL Holders?

A PPL creates continuing obligations that investors must incorporate into their financial and operational planning.

Work programme compliance

Licence holders must execute applicable work commitments within the prescribed periods.

These commitments may include seismic acquisition, geological studies, appraisal drilling and other specified exploration activities.

NUPRC may assess compliance through reports, regulatory submissions and monitoring of approved operations.

Host community obligations

Chapter Three of the PIA establishes the Host Communities Development framework.

Sections 234–258 address Host Communities Development Trusts, funding and related responsibilities.

Section 240 provides for annual contributions based on three per cent of the settlor’s actual operating expenditure in the preceding financial year.

Investors must assess when the statutory obligations arise and how the framework applies to their specific operations.

Environmental and decommissioning obligations

Upstream operators must comply with applicable environmental management requirements and the PIA’s decommissioning and abandonment framework.

The timing and extent of planning, funding and reporting obligations depend on the relevant statutory provisions, regulations and operational circumstances.

Ownership transparency

Applicants must satisfy applicable corporate disclosure and beneficial ownership requirements.

Investors should ensure that their ownership structures, financing arrangements and application disclosures remain accurate.

Compliance should form part of the investment budget from the outset, rather than become an issue only when production begins.

5. How Does a PPL Become a Petroleum Mining Lease?

Section 81 of the PIA establishes the principal statutory framework for granting a PML following a commercial discovery.

A PPL holder seeking production rights must demonstrate compliance with applicable licence conditions and obtain approval of the relevant Field Development Plan.

The process generally involves:

Establishing a commercial petroleum discovery.

Completing the applicable appraisal and development requirements.

Preparing and submitting a Field Development Plan.

Obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

Securing the grant of a PML under the statutory procedure.

Investors must carefully assess the statutory timelines, including requirements concerning declaration of commerciality and submission of development plans.

Failure to meet relevant conditions may expose the holder to regulatory consequences, including potential relinquishment or loss of rights.

The PML 66 precedent

On 12 September 2025, NUPRC announced the conversion of PPL 202 into PML 66 for Ingentia Energies Limited and its participating interest holders.

The conversion followed a commercial discovery and compliance with the requirements for granting a PML under Section 81(1).

The development demonstrated the practical operation of the PIA’s licensing framework.

However, investors should not assume that every project will follow an identical development timetable. Geological, technical, financial and regulatory circumstances differ.

6. What Is NUPRC Enforcing in 2026?

NUPRC’s September 2026 circular highlights increased attention to licence performance.

The circular addressed PPL holders from specified licensing rounds and requested information concerning work programme implementation, constraints, mitigation measures and revised timelines.

The Commission set 31 October 2026 as the deadline for the requested submissions.

Sections 96 and 97 of the PIA establish statutory mechanisms relating to suspension and revocation.

However, failure to meet a regulatory deadline does not necessarily produce automatic licence revocation. The Commission must exercise its powers within the applicable statutory framework.

For investors, the circular reinforces three practical considerations.

First, licence holders must monitor and document progress against approved work programmes.

Second, internal disagreements between project participants do not automatically suspend regulatory obligations.

Third, prospective purchasers must examine existing compliance exposure before acquiring petroleum interests.

Investors should treat regulatory performance as a central component of asset valuation.

7. What Due Diligence Should Investors Conduct Before Acquiring a PPL?

A petroleum licence may appear commercially attractive while carrying substantial undisclosed liabilities.

Before acquiring an interest, investors should investigate the licence’s legal validity, remaining tenure, work programme commitments and regulatory compliance history.

They should also review outstanding fees, environmental obligations, host community commitments, ownership arrangements and existing disputes.

Where the transaction involves a joint venture, investors must examine operating agreements, funding defaults, voting arrangements and transfer restrictions.

Regulatory consent requirements should be included in the transaction timetable.

A buyer should not assume that acquiring an interest automatically extinguishes historical compliance problems.

Appropriate warranties, indemnities, conditions precedent and contractual remedies can help allocate identified risks.

8. OAL Expert Insight: A Petroleum Licence Is a Development Commitment

The PIA’s licensing framework reinforces a fundamental distinction between holding petroleum rights and effectively exercising them.

The commercial value of a PPL depends not only on geological prospects but also on the holder’s ability to finance and execute its work programme within the applicable regulatory timetable.

The 2025 PML 66 conversion illustrates the route from exploration to production. NUPRC’s 2026 compliance circular highlights the risks associated with delayed execution.

Investors should treat regulatory compliance as an essential component of petroleum asset valuation, not merely a post-acquisition administrative obligation.

A disciplined entry strategy should therefore integrate legal due diligence, financing, operational planning, and regulatory engagement before substantial capital commitments are made.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can foreign companies obtain upstream petroleum licences in Nigeria?

Foreign investors may participate through Nigerian-incorporated companies that satisfy the applicable statutory, technical and financial requirements.

Can investors acquire an existing PPL?

Yes. Investors may acquire interests in existing PPLs, subject to the PIA, applicable regulations, contractual restrictions and required approvals.

Does a PPL authorise commercial production?

A PPL permits exploration, appraisal and corresponding test production. Commercial development and production generally require a PML.

Can NUPRC revoke a PPL for non-compliance?

Yes. The PIA provides statutory suspension and revocation mechanisms, subject to the applicable grounds and procedures.

What is the first step for a new upstream investor?

The investor should identify the intended petroleum activity, select an appropriate entry structure and assess licensing eligibility, capital requirements and regulatory obligations.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector offers opportunities for investors prepared to meet its legal, technical and financial requirements.

The PIA provides a structured pathway from exploration to production, while NUPRC’s regulatory oversight places continuing responsibilities on petroleum rights holders.

Investors should select appropriate licensing arrangements, conduct thorough due diligence, fund realistic work programmes and maintain regulatory compliance.