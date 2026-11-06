How To Apply For An Oil Block In Nigeria: Legal Requirements Under The PIA 2021

Nigeria’s oil and gas licensing framework offers investors opportunities to acquire petroleum exploration and development rights through a regulated competitive process. However, securing an oil block requires more than submitting a successful bid. Applicants must demonstrate technical and financial capacity, satisfy statutory eligibility requirements and understand the obligations attached to petroleum rights.

On 6 October 2026, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) announced the Nigeria 2026 Licensing Round, offering 40 oil and gas blocks across onshore, shallow-water and deepwater terrains.

The announcement followed the 2025 Licensing Round, in which 143 companies submitted 200 bids for 37 blocks, with 31 companies emerging as successful bidders.

For investors asking how to apply for an oil block in Nigeria, the starting point is the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA), together with applicable licensing regulations and the guidelines governing the particular bidding exercise.

This guide explains the legal requirements, application process, investment considerations and post-award obligations investors should understand before participating.

1. What Law Governs Oil Block Applications in Nigeria?

The Petroleum Industry Act 2021 provides the principal legal framework for petroleum licensing in Nigeria.

The Act establishes NUPRC as the regulator responsible for upstream petroleum operations.

NUPRC administers competitive licensing rounds, assesses applications and performs regulatory functions relating to petroleum licences and leases.

However, the Minister of Petroleum Resources retains statutory powers concerning the grant of petroleum rights, subject to the PIA.

The Petroleum Licensing Round Regulations 2022, subsequent amendments and the applicable licensing-round guidelines provide additional procedural requirements.

Investors should examine these instruments together rather than rely solely on announcements concerning available blocks.

2. What Petroleum Licence Does an Oil Block Investor Need?

Section 70 of the PIA recognises three principal upstream petroleum instruments.

Instrument Principal purpose Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) Non-exclusive petroleum exploration and reconnaissance Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) Exploration, appraisal and permitted test production Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) Commercial petroleum development and production

Competitive licensing rounds commonly provide opportunities to obtain PPLs.

A PPL grants defined exploration rights within specified acreage, subject to statutory conditions and an approved work programme.

A PML provides the principal legal authority for commercial development and production.

The PIA establishes procedures through which qualifying PPL holders may obtain PMLs following commercial discoveries and approval of relevant development plans.

The distinction matters because winning an exploration licence does not automatically authorise full commercial production.

Investors should therefore evaluate both the initial exploration commitments and the capital required to progress towards development.

3. What Are the Eligibility Requirements for an Oil Block in Nigeria?

Eligibility depends on the PIA, applicable regulations and the published guidelines for the relevant licensing round.

Nigerian incorporation

Section 70(2) of the PIA requires petroleum licence and lease holders to be companies incorporated and validly existing in Nigeria.

Foreign companies may participate in competitive bidding where the applicable guidelines permit them to do so.

For example, NUPRC’s 2025 Licensing Round guidance allowed foreign companies to bid before incorporating locally, provided they satisfied the Nigerian incorporation requirement before the licence award.

Investors should confirm whether the 2026 guidelines adopt the same approach.

Financial capacity

Applicants must demonstrate the financial resources required to undertake their proposed petroleum operations.

NUPRC may assess financial statements, available capital, financing commitments and other evidence prescribed by the licensing guidelines.

The required financial capacity may vary according to the terrain, project complexity and specific bidding conditions.

Technical competence

Applicants must demonstrate their ability to conduct petroleum exploration and related operations safely and effectively.

Relevant considerations may include operational experience, technical personnel, access to specialised expertise and the proposed work programme.

Beneficial ownership disclosure

NUPRC has announced that the 2026 Licensing Round guidelines will require disclosure of bidders’ beneficial owners.

This requirement supports transparency concerning the persons who ultimately own or control participating entities.

Regulatory standing

Applicants should examine any outstanding statutory liabilities, previous licensing defaults or regulatory non-compliance that could affect eligibility.

The precise grounds for disqualification must be determined from the applicable published guidelines.

4. How Do Investors Apply for an Oil Block in Nigeria?

The application process follows the framework established by the relevant licensing regulations and bidding documents.

Step 1: Review the official licensing announcement

Investors should begin with the NUPRC website and the designated licensing-round portal.

The Commission publishes information concerning available acreage, eligibility, application procedures and relevant deadlines.

Step 2: Register and seek prequalification

Applicants submit the corporate, financial, technical and ownership information required by the applicable guidelines.

NUPRC assesses whether applicants satisfy the conditions for participation.

Step 3: Examine geological and technical data

Qualified bidders may obtain access to geological, geophysical and other relevant information under the prescribed data access arrangements.

Investors should assess geological prospects, development challenges, infrastructure requirements and potential environmental liabilities.

Step 4: Prepare technical and commercial bids

Applicants prepare their bids in accordance with the published evaluation criteria.

Technical submissions may address proposed exploration activities, operational capacity and work programme commitments.

Commercial submissions must satisfy the applicable bidding requirements.

Step 5: Participate in bid evaluation

NUPRC evaluates qualifying bids through the procedures established for the licensing exercise.

The Commission has indicated that the 2026 framework will provide greater transparency concerning evaluation methodology and publication of results.

Step 6: Complete the award process

Successful bidding does not automatically confer a petroleum licence.

Applicants must satisfy the relevant approval, payment, documentation and other award conditions.

The applicable statutory authority must then grant the petroleum right in accordance with the PIA.

Step 7: Implement the approved work programme

Once the licence takes effect, the holder must comply with its terms, including applicable exploration commitments, reporting requirements and regulatory obligations.

5. How Much Does It Cost to Apply for an Oil Block?

The cost of participating in a licensing round extends beyond any signature bonus.

Investors should budget for registration and application charges, geological data, technical advisers, legal due diligence, financial arrangements and required bid securities.

Successful bidders may also incur signature bonuses and other prescribed payments.

However, investors should not assume that fees or signature bonuses from previous licensing rounds automatically apply to the 2026 exercise.

The applicable amounts, payment deadlines and consequences of non-payment must be confirmed against the official 2026 guidelines.

More importantly, investors should assess the total cost of executing the exploration programme after the licence is awarded.

An attractive bid may become commercially unsustainable if the bidder underestimates its subsequent funding commitments.

6. What Obligations Follow the Award of a Petroleum Prospecting Licence?

A PPL creates continuing statutory and contractual obligations.

Work programme execution: Licence holders must undertake the exploration activities and meet the milestones specified in their approved programmes.

Licence holders must undertake the exploration activities and meet the milestones specified in their approved programmes. Regulatory reporting: Holders must submit applicable operational information and reports within prescribed periods.

Holders must submit applicable operational information and reports within prescribed periods. Host community development: Chapter Three of the PIA establishes obligations concerning Host Communities Development Trusts. Section 240 provides for contributions calculated by reference to three per cent of the settlor’s actual operating expenditure in the preceding financial year.

Chapter Three of the PIA establishes obligations concerning Host Communities Development Trusts. Section 240 provides for contributions calculated by reference to three per cent of the settlor’s actual operating expenditure in the preceding financial year. Environmental compliance: Operators must comply with applicable environmental management, remediation and decommissioning requirements.

Operators must comply with applicable environmental management, remediation and decommissioning requirements. Nigerian content: The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 imposes relevant obligations concerning Nigerian participation, procurement and project execution.

The precise timing and extent of these obligations depend on the applicable statutory provisions, regulations and operational circumstances.

Investors should incorporate compliance costs into their project budgets before bidding.

7. Can NUPRC Revoke an Oil Block for Non-Performance?

The PIA provides statutory mechanisms for addressing non-compliance with petroleum licence and lease conditions.

Sections 96 and 97 establish provisions concerning suspension and revocation.

In September 2026, NUPRC issued a compliance circular addressing PPL holders from specified previous licensing rounds.

The Commission required affected holders to provide information concerning work programme execution and operational constraints by 31 October 2026.

This development highlights the regulatory importance of implementing approved exploration commitments.

However, failure to meet a work programme obligation does not necessarily result in automatic revocation. NUPRC must exercise its powers in accordance with the relevant statutory grounds and procedures.

For prospective bidders, the practical implication is clear: a petroleum licence should be valued as a development commitment, not merely an asset that can be held indefinitely without investment.

8. OAL Expert Insight: Winning the Bid Is Only the Beginning

The commercial value of an oil block depends on more than the successful acquisition of petroleum rights.

An investor must also establish that the acreage offers viable geological prospects, that sufficient capital exists to implement the work programme and that the project can satisfy its regulatory obligations.

The 2026 Licensing Round presents an opportunity for investors to acquire petroleum interests within Nigeria’s PIA framework.

However, the regulatory emphasis on licence performance makes pre-bid planning particularly important.

Investors should evaluate the legal and financial consequences of winning an oil block before deciding how much to bid for it.

This approach requires integrated legal, technical and commercial due diligence, supported by realistic financing and development plans.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many oil blocks are available in Nigeria’s 2026 Licensing Round?

NUPRC announced 40 blocks across onshore, shallow-water and deepwater terrains on 6 October 2026.

Can a foreign company apply for an oil block in Nigeria?

Foreign companies may participate where the applicable licensing guidelines permit. However, Section 70(2) of the PIA requires the eventual licence holder to be incorporated in Nigeria.

Does winning an oil block automatically grant a PPL?

No. Successful bidders must satisfy the applicable approval, payment and documentation requirements before the competent authority grants the licence.

Is a signature bonus refundable?

Refundability depends on the applicable bidding terms. Investors should review the specific provisions governing payments, withdrawal, default and unsuccessful applications.

Can NUPRC revoke a petroleum licence?

Yes. The PIA provides statutory grounds and procedures for suspension and revocation, including circumstances involving non-compliance.

Conclusion

Applying for an oil block in Nigeria requires careful preparation, regulatory compliance and sufficient financial capacity.

The PIA establishes the principal licensing framework, while NUPRC administers competitive bidding and monitors compliance with petroleum obligations.

Investors should examine the official licensing guidelines, understand the conditions attached to the relevant petroleum rights and assess the financial implications of exploration and development.