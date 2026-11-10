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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN Urges Presidential Candidates To Address Petroleum Pricing And The Cost Of Living

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL)
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Nigeria's 2027 presidential election will hinge on fuel pricing policy as skyrocketing costs devastate citizens. Dr. Olisa Agbakoba presents four potential scenarios for petroleum pricing, advocating for a differential pricing model that could deliver petrol at ₦400-700 per litre by decoupling domestic crude from volatile international markets.

NigeriaEnergy and Natural Resources
Olisa Agbakoba
Olisa Agbakoba

STATEMENT TO THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES ON PETROLEUM PRICING AND THE COST OF LIVING

The skyrocketing cost of living in Nigeria has reached a critical point and will undoubtedly serve as a defining issue in the 2027 General Election. High fuel prices have created a severe domino effect, driving up the costs of transport, food, rent, education, and basic consumer goods across the board. Nigerian voters urgently need clarity on where each presidential candidate stands on this vital matter.

In analyzing the energy landscape, I have identified four potential scenarios for fuel policy:

  1. Total Subsidy Removal
  1. A Return to Fuel Subsidies
  1. The Discount Pricing Approach
  1. Differential Pricing

As a stakeholder and shareholder in the Nigerian enterprise, understanding which of these pathways a Presidential candidate intends to adopt is fundamental to evaluating their economic vision.

Correct petroleum pricing is a defining policy issue, much like historical electoral game-changers seen globally. Margaret Thatcher transformed British politics by offering council tenants the right to buy their rented homes. More recently, Kemi Badenoch, leader of the UK Conservative Party, pledged to abolish inheritance tax on family homes as a flagship campaign issue. Both were deeply emotive policies; the former brought Thatcher to power, and time will tell if the latter achieves a similar outcome. How our candidates address the cost of fuel will similarly shape the outcome of Nigeria’s 2027 elections.

In my own analysis, I advocate for the Differential Pricing Model. By decoupling domestic crude oil pricing from international market volatility, this model establishes an affordable price for petrol tailored to the local economy. It treats petroleum not merely as an international export for maximum profit, but as a crucial national resource managed for the public good.

Using a cost-plus-profit formula which allows the government a reasonable profit margin without subjecting citizens to exorbitant global rates and assuming national consumption of approximately 40 million litres per day, this model yields a realistic domestic price of ₦400 to ₦700 per litre.

While no pricing framework is entirely infallible, this model offers a pragmatic, affordable path forward that bypasses the fraught debate over subsidies. Nigerians deserve clear, actionable answers from their prospective leaders before casting their votes.

The Four Scenarios for Petroleum Pricing Explained

Scenario Strategic Focus Mechanism / Impact
1. Complete Removal of Subsidy Full Deregulation Exposes domestic consumers entirely to global crude price volatility and exchange rate fluctuations.
2. Return to Subsidy State Intervention Re-introduces direct government price suppression, which can strain state budgets and foster fiscal opacity.
3. Discount Approach Selective Price Relief Offers targeted price reductions for specific sectors or vulnerable populations.
4. Differential Pricing Cost-Plus Domestic Resource Pricing Decouples domestic crude pricing from international market rates, applying a cost-plus profit margin for domestic consumption.

Conclusion

Candidates must move beyond vague promises and commit to a clear petroleum pricing framework to earn voters’ trust.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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