Cross-Border Petroleum Trade: A Signed Nigerian Crude Supply Deal Is Not A Guaranteed Cargo

Buying Nigerian crude? A signed sale and purchase agreement does not guarantee your cargo. Cross-border petroleum trade involving Nigerian crude is subject to domestic supply obligations Under Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act and the 2023 domestic crude supply rules, local refineries can claim volumes before a producer is allowed to export. Your payment can stall on bank documents or foreign-exchange rules. A counterparty or vessel can become a sanctions problem after you have signed. And if the deal collapses, an arbitration award will not move a cargo already sitting at a discharge port.

Here are the five risks your crude oil supply agreement needs to cover, before the vessel loads, not after the dispute begins.

Can Nigeria’s Domestic Crude Obligation Affect Your Export Contract?

Yes. An existing export agreement does not give a producer an unconditional right to export every contracted barrel. Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act 2021 and the Production Curtailment and Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation Regulations 2023 allow domestic supply requirements to affect export volumes and permits. Under section 109 of the PIA, domestic crude supply operates on a willing supplier, willing buyer basis, with NUPRC empowered to impose obligations through regulations.

Regulations 12–15 of the 2023 Regulations provide a mechanism for identifying producers, allocating domestic supply volumes and controlling exports. Existing refinery supply contracts, existing export contracts, production quotas and crude specifications are among the factors considered when allocating obligations.

Where the specified conditions arise, NUPRC can impose an obligation to supply. Regulation 15 also requires a producer whose quarterly production falls below its allocated quota to fulfil its domestic supply obligation before exporting, subject to the absence of domestic refinery demand. NUPRC reported on 26 October 2026 that more than 127 million barrels of Nigerian crude oil and condensate had gone to domestic refineries between January and September 2026.

This is not a theoretical risk. Your SPA needs to address what happens when an allocated volume, production shortfall or regulatory requirement affects the cargo you contracted to receive.

When Will You Actually Get Paid? CBN Rules on Oil Export Proceeds

A contractual payment deadline does not override bank documentation requirements, foreign-exchange procedures or sanctions-related restrictions affecting the payment route. For Nigerian oil and gas exports, the CBN’s Fourth Edition Foreign Exchange Manual provides for export proceeds to be credited to the exporter’s domiciliary account within 90 days of shipment.

There has also been a significant change for international oil companies. On 25 March 2026, the CBN permitted IOCs to repatriate 100% of their export proceeds through authorised dealer banks, removing the previous cash-pooling restriction. However, that relaxation should not automatically be assumed to cover every independent trader, marketer or other petroleum exporter.

The payment mechanism must reflect the actual parties, banks and transaction structure.

A letter of credit that looks acceptable in the SPA may still become a problem when the bank examines the documents or encounters a counterparty, vessel or compliance issue.

What If Your Counterparty or Vessel Is Sanctioned After Signing?

A counterparty may become designated. A vessel’s ownership or management may change. The cargo origin may become questionable, or an insurer, shipowner or intermediary may create a sanctions exposure. Whether US, UK or EU sanctions apply depends on the relevant jurisdictional connections. But banks, insurers and other service providers may also impose contractual or internal restrictions that affect whether a transaction can proceed.

The commercial question is what happens next.

Does the SPA permit suspension? Can an alternative vessel be nominated? Who bears demurrage, storage or replacement costs? Is there a right to terminate, and what happens to cargo already loaded?

These provisions matter more than a general promise that both parties will comply with applicable laws.

How to Enforce an Arbitration Award in Nigeria

Your dispute-resolution clause should work for the transaction you are actually conducting, not simply contain the name of a prestigious arbitral institution. Under Nigeria’s Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023, sections 57–60 provide for recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards, including qualifying foreign awards under the New York Convention.

But an award obtained years later does not automatically move a cargo currently sitting at a discharge port. Interim protection, security, applicable local law and the location of assets may matter just as much as the chosen arbitration seat.

And do not overlook intermediaries. If a broker introduced the seller, who actually authorised that broker to bind the parties? Who bears responsibility for false cargo documents or misrepresentations? An introduction is not the same as an enforceable undertaking.

Before The Next Cargo Moves

If you are negotiating a Nigerian crude supply agreement, the real work is connecting the commercial terms to DCSO exposure, export documentation, payment security, sanctions screening, vessel nomination and dispute remedies.

The correct allocation of risk depends on the crude source, contract duration, parties, vessel, payment route and destination. A generic SPA will not answer all those questions.

If your cargo is committed, your counterparty is overseas or your Nigerian supply arrangement is exposed to regulatory changes, those issues deserve attention before loading, not after a dispute begins.