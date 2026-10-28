Global Industry Figures Reflect Jersey’s Tokenisation Growth And Future Opportunity

Industry figures tracking the tokenisation of real-world assets globally show that Jersey currently occupies a leading position as an issuer domicile for tokenised equities and indicate significant potential for further growth.

According to data taken from the RWA.xyz platform, the value of tokenised equities issued through Jersey structures has grown to stand at US$651.4m (as at 5 September 2026), up 312% since December 2025 and 77% over the quarter from June 2026.

It means that Jersey is currently the leading issuer domicile, accounting for 27.4% of the global tokenised equity market – ahead of other jurisdictions including the BVI, the UAE and the US.

In addition, the data also shows that the value of Jersey’s tokenised Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has grown by 321.4% since December 2025 and by 80.5% over the latest quarter, to reach US$118.4 million, with its market share rising to 22.9%.

Combined, Jersey’s tokenised equities and ETFs business has grown by 313.4% since December 2025 and by 77.5% over the most recent quarter to stand at US$769.8 million, outpacing most other jurisdictions.

These figures reflect the value of tokenised equities and ETFs issued through Jersey structures, rather than assets under administration in Jersey, and provide an indication of Jersey’s success in attracting issuers and its growing appeal as a jurisdiction of choice for tokenisation.

The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) published updated guidance on the Tokenisation of Real-World Assets in 2024, providing a sound regulatory basis for Jersey’s digital assets proposition, spanning substance of structures, governance, administration, disclosure and asset backing.

Commenting on the considerable growth trajectory, Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance, said:

“These are clearly encouraging figures for Jersey, reflecting the scale of tokenisation work the island is already doing. This is not a future opportunity – tokenisation has moved mainstream and we are seeing it in real time in Jersey, including through the growing number of issuers of tokenised equities finding appeal in Jersey.”

“There is good reason for this success. Tokenised investments need appropriate legal structures, governance and administration, and these are all services Jersey already provides through corporate vehicles, funds and CLOs. It means that issuers of tokenised products can have confidence in Jersey to house their structures and enable them to connect those structures to custody, technology and distribution channels elsewhere.”

With the figures highlighting the leading role Jersey is already playing in enabling issuers to reach investors through international exchanges, distributors and wallets, there is a clear growth opportunity for Jersey to capitalise on, as Elliot explains:

“The business we are already seeing gives us a good base from which to expand Jersey’s product range further, and we are focused on building that business, enhancing our distribution and attracting more issuers. If we can continue to grow our tokenised equities and ETF business at the same rate we have seen over the past year, then we have a very good opportunity to make Jersey the global centre for tokenisation.”

RWA.xyz is a global registry for tokenised real-world assets.

Visit Jersey Finance’s website to learn more about Jersey tokenisation offering.

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