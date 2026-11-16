Collective Bargaining: Agreement Reached On Representation And Renewals

On 12 November 2026, following months of negotiations, CGIL, CISL and UIL and thirteen employers’ associations – including Confindustria and Confesercenti – reached an interconfederal agreement designed to clarify bargaining representation, identify the relevant collective agreements and preventing contractual dumping. contractual benefit

The agreement confirms a two-tier bargaining system: the National Collective Labour Agreement, designed to guarantee pay and regulatory conditions across the sector nationwide, and company- or regional-level bargaining, aimed at enhancing productivity, work organisation, participation, training and safety.

With regard to representation, for trade unions, the combination of membership numbers and votes obtained during elections for workers’ representatives remains central. For employers’ organizations, qualitative criteria are required, including historical standing, a European presence and contractual welfare provisions, alongside a quantitative criterion based on worker coverage, as recorded in INPS and CNEL data.

In terms of remuneration, national collective agreements must specify, for each professional level, the minimum remuneration package, consisting of the minimum rates and any additional components provided for, and the total remuneration package, which also includes fixed and ongoing components and the value of contractual welfare benefit

For collective bargaining agreements expiring after 1 July 2027, renewal proposals must be submitted at least six months in advance. The receiving party must respond within 30 days, and negotiations should begin within two months of receipt. If an agreement remains unrenewed nine months after expiry, pay must be adjusted by 50% of the change in the IPCA index, unless otherwise provided.

The agreement is due to be formally signed on 14 December, following internal consultations, and the parties intend to request that the Government implement it.