Artificial Intelligence And Work: The Two Implementing Decrees Complete The New Regulatory Framework

Two legislative decrees have been issued to implement the delegations of power in Law 132/2025: Legislative Decree 160/2026 and Legislative Decree 179/2026. These two measures complement the national framework for adaptation to Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 on artificial intelligence, the so-called AI Act (read our newsflash “First Law on Artificial Intelligence Passed” of 23 September 2025 and “Artificial Intelligence: EU Regulation published” of 12 July 2024).

The two decrees address separate yet closely connected profiles:

– Legislative Decree 179 of 7 October 2026 regulates the use of artificial intelligence in decision-making processes relating to employment relationships, strengthening the guarantees in terms of human intervention and transparency;

– Legislative Decree 160 of 9 September 2026 introduces a specific offence into the Italian Criminal Code related to the use of high-risk artificial intelligence systems and the omission of human oversight measures.