ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Artificial Intelligence And Work: The Two Implementing Decrees Complete The New Regulatory Framework
Two new Italian legislative decrees implement the EU AI Act, establishing comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence use in employment relationships.
Two legislative decrees have been issued to implement the delegations of power in Law 132/2025: Legislative Decree 160/2026 and Legislative Decree 179/2026. These two measures complement the national framework for adaptation to Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 on artificial intelligence, the so-called AI Act (read our newsflash “First Law on Artificial Intelligence Passed” of 23 September 2025 and “Artificial Intelligence: EU Regulation published” of 12 July 2024).
The two decrees address separate yet closely connected profiles:
– Legislative Decree 179 of 7 October 2026 regulates the use of artificial intelligence in decision-making processes relating to employment relationships, strengthening the guarantees in terms of human intervention and transparency;
– Legislative Decree 160 of 9 September 2026 introduces a specific offence into the Italian Criminal Code related to the use of high-risk artificial intelligence systems and the omission of human oversight measures.
Legislative Decree 179 of 7 October 2026
Human intervention
The final decisions most relevant to workers — including hiring, changes in the relationship, disciplinary measures, performance evaluations, and dismissals — cannot be adopted exclusively on the basis of automated processing, as intervention by a natural person is always required. However, the decree specifies that candidate search and selection activities, even when these lead to exclusion from the subsequent selection phases, do not constitute final decisions relating to the establishment of the employment relationship. The worker’s consent does not, in any case, allow a waiver of the prohibition of exclusively automated decisions.
Transparency
Employers must still, prior to processing, comply with the disclosure obligations provided for by art. 1-bis of Legislative Decree 152/1997 in relation to the use of automated decision-making or monitoring systems.
The decree adds further protection regarding effectively adopted single decisions: workers can request clear justification of the decision concerning them, with indication of the incidence of the use of AI in the decision-making process. Finally, the decree also reiterates workers rights to access data recognised by the GDPR.
Dismissals and sanctions
In terms of consequences for employers, the decree expressly provides for the invalidity of dismissals that violate the prohibition of exclusively automated decisions, extending this consequence also to other decisions made by the employer in violation of the same prohibition.
The measure also regulates the Italian sanctions regime for violations of the AI Act, reassuming the administrative fines already provided for by the European Regulation and introducing further specific provisions. Among other things, these fines apply to the use of AI systems to infer the emotions of workers in the workplace, except for medical or safety reasons, as well as the violation of the obligations relating to the use of high-risk AI systems, human surveillance, monitoring of their correct functioning, and prior information provided to workers and their representatives. Fines will also be incurred, in the cases in question, for violations of the obligations relating to the impact assessment on fundamental rights and the right to explanation of decisions.
Health and safety at work
The decree introduces specific provisions to ensure that the use of artificial intelligence in work contexts complies with the health and safety of workers.
In particular, AI systems that affect the organisation of work, production rates, performance methods or decision-making processes relevant to safety must be considered as part of the risk assessment provided for by art. 28 of Legislative Decree 81/2008.
Employers are also required to ensure adequate information and training for workers in relation to the specific risks associated with the use of these systems and the prevention and protection measures adopted.
Legislative Decree 160/2026 of 9 September 2026
Human oversight and criminal responsibility
The measure introduces the new article 437-bis into the criminal code, which punishes professional users (i.e. employers) who, when using high-risk AI systems for personnel management, intentionally omit the adoption of the human oversight measures envisaged for such systems with consequent danger to life, public and individual safety or the safety of the State.
The disciplinary therefore prioritises identification of the individuals in charge of human oversight, to whom skills and effective powers of intervention on the system must be attributed.
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