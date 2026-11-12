Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

AI At Workplace: Human Involvement Required In Employment Decisions

DL-Law Avvocati Giuslavoristi
Explore more from DL-Law Avvocati Giuslavoristi

Italy's Legislative Decree No. 179 mandates that employers using AI systems must ensure human involvement in critical employment decisions such as hiring, termination, and performance assessments. The decree, which aligns Italian law with the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, establishes that automated decisions alone are insufficient and grants employees the right to receive clear explanations of AI-influenced decisions affecting their employment.

ItalyEmployment and HR
DL-LAW Avvocati Giuslavoristi
DL-LAW Avvocati Giuslavoristi

Legislative Decree No. 179 of 7 October 2026, effective from 23 October 2026, brings the Italian legal framework into line with the EU Artificial Intelligence Act and introduces specific provisions applicable to the employment context.

The key change is set out in Article 41, which provides that, where an employer uses artificial intelligence systems, final decisions concerning hiring, modification or termination of employment, including disciplinary measures and performance assessments, may not be based solely on automated processing. Such decisions must be subject to effective and independent human decision-making, and this requirement cannot be waived, even with the employee’s consent.

Recruitment and candidate selection activities are, however, excluded from this requirement, including where they result in a candidate not progressing to subsequent stages of the selection process.

Employees will also be entitled, upon request, to obtain, with human involvement, a clear and understandable explanation of the reasons underlying the decision, including the extent to which the AI system contributed to it and the main parameters taken into account.

As regards the consequences of non-compliance, employer decisions taken in breach of the human involvement requirement, including dismissals, will be null and void.

Finally, from a health and safety perspective, the Decree provides that the use of AI systems affecting the organisation of work, production rates, the manner in which work is performed or decision-making processes relevant to workplace safety must be taken into account as part of the risk assessment required under Article 28 of Legislative Decree No. 81/2008.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Navigating Italy’s Pay Transparency Law: Takeaways From Decree 96/2026

Italy's Legislative Decree No. 96/2026 implements the EU Pay Transparency Directive, introducing a comprehensive framework that shifts equal pay from an HR objective to a rigorous legal mandate with severe consequences for non-compliance. The legislation reverses the burden of proof in discrimination cases, prohibits pay secrecy clauses, and grants government agencies unprecedented access to corporate pay structures through automated reporting systems.
ItalyEmployment and HR
GGI | Global Alliance
GGI | Global Alliance
Article

New EU Rules On The Coordination Of Social Security: Implications For Secondments Abroad

The European Parliament has approved significant revisions to EU social security coordination rules that will impact companies with workers operating across member states. Key changes include new pre-secondment requirements, advance notification obligations for posted workers, and clarified criteria for determining applicable social security legislation. These modifications introduce stricter compliance measures while also expanding unemployment benefit portability for workers moving between EU countries.
European UnionEmployment and HR
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

Sick Leave: Protection Extended To The Day Preceding The Certificate Also For Outpatient Medical Visits

INPS Circular No. 92 introduces significant changes to sick leave protection, extending coverage to include the day before a medical certificate is issued, even when the examination occurs at a doctor's office rather than through a home visit. This expansion addresses potential disadvantages employees face when delays occur in obtaining medical examinations, though specific exceptions apply for weekends and midweek holidays.
ItalyEmployment and HR
DL-Law Avvocati Giuslavoristi
DL-Law Avvocati Giuslavoristi
Article

Garante Privacy: I Controlli Tramite Sistemi Di Geolocalizzazione

Il Garante Privacy ha sanzionato un'azienda per l'utilizzo illecito di sistemi GPS sui veicoli aziendali che monitoravano i dipendenti ogni 60 secondi. Il provvedimento evidenzia le violazioni dei principi di minimizzazione e proporzionalità del GDPR, nonché l'assenza di una valutazione d'impatto preventiva. La decisione chiarisce quando il controllo tramite geolocalizzazione supera i limiti della liceità, anche in presenza di accordo sindacale.
ItalyEmployment and HR
DL-Law Avvocati Giuslavoristi
DL-Law Avvocati Giuslavoristi