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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Four Key Considerations In Italian Cross-Border M&A Transactions

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This article explores the regulatory complexities that arise when Italian companies use foreign-listed shares as acquisition currency in cross-border M&A transactions.

ItalyCorporate/Commercial Law
Valentina Ladislao
Valentina Ladislao
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Valentina Ladislao has contributed an article to the November 2026 edition of Forum Views, a monthly publication of the Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum (BFF), exploring the legal and regulatory challenges arising in cross-border acquisition transactions financed through the issuance of listed shares.

The article examines the interaction between Italian corporate law and foreign market regulations through the lens of a recent cross-border transaction involving an Italian company listed on a foreign trading venue. It considers the regulatory complexities associated with foreign listings, the exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights in capital increases, minority shareholder protections, valuation safeguards in contribution-in-kind transactions, and the application of Italy’s mandatory takeover bid regime.

The contribution highlights the importance of balancing multiple layers of investor protection in international M&A transactions and offers practical insights into navigating the legal, corporate governance, and capital markets considerations that arise when listed shares are used as acquisition currency.

Read the full article here or download below.

Four Key Considerations in Italian Cross-Border M&A Transactions

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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