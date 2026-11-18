As artificial intelligence becomes part of the everyday operations of family offices, the question is no longer whether these tools can improve efficiency. The more important issue is whether they are being used with the right safeguards around confidentiality, governance and accountability.

Family offices may not see themselves as particularly exposed to AI-related risk. Yet the nature of the information they hold makes the issue especially relevant.

Investment strategies, details of family wealth and beneficiaries, private investment information, trust and holding structures, tax and succession planning data and highly confidential communications can all pass through the systems used by a family office. As AI tools become embedded in productivity platforms, financial analysis, research and reporting, understanding how that information is handled becomes increasingly important.

Confidentiality starts with understanding where the data goes

One of the most immediate concerns is what happens to information shared with an AI platform.

Before confidential documents or data are uploaded, family offices should understand where the information is processed and stored, who can access it, how long it is retained and whether the provider has any right to use the data for purposes beyond delivering the service.

This is not purely a technology issue. It is also a contractual and legal one.

A family office may already be using AI-enabled applications under standard contractual terms that have never been reviewed from the perspective of confidentiality, data protection or the particular sensitivity of family information. Those standard terms may define important issues such as rights over uploaded content, data retention and deletion, the use of subcontractors, applicable security standards and limitations of liability.

The fact that a service is widely used, or embedded within an established technology platform, does not in itself mean that its contractual terms are appropriate for highly sensitive family, financial or investment information. Understanding exactly what has been agreed with technology providers should therefore form part of any meaningful assessment of AI risk.

When AI becomes part of investment decision-making

The governance questions become more complex when AI moves beyond administrative efficiency and begins to support investment activity.

If an AI system contributes to the analysis of an investment opportunity, portfolio strategy or asset allocation decision, the family office should be able to understand and document the process behind that recommendation.

What data was used? What assumptions or parameters shaped the analysis? How did the investment team assess the output? And, ultimately, where did human judgement enter the decision?

The ability to answer these questions may become particularly important where an investment decision is later challenged or scrutinised. In that situation, it may not be sufficient simply to show the final investment decision. The family office may also need to demonstrate how the recommendation was reached, the information on which it relied and the role played by human judgement and oversight.

This may be relevant not only in the context of regulatory scrutiny, but also where decisions are questioned by family members, beneficiaries, trustees, investment committees or other stakeholders.

For that reason, maintaining appropriate records of AI-assisted analysis and the subsequent human decision-making process can become an important component of effective governance.

A governance issue, not simply a technology issue

For family offices operating internationally, AI also needs to be considered within existing governance, risk and compliance structures.

Regulatory approaches to AI are continuing to evolve across jurisdictions. In the European Union, for example, the EU AI Act introduces a regulatory framework based on the risks associated with different types of AI systems.

For internationally active families, however, regulation is only one part of the picture. AI governance may also intersect with data protection requirements, confidentiality obligations, fiduciary responsibilities, cybersecurity policies, contractual duties and the family office's own internal governance arrangements.

The practical challenge is therefore not simply to “comply with AI regulation”, but to understand how AI fits into the wider legal and governance framework through which the family's affairs are managed.

Three practical priorities for family offices

1. Map the AI tools already in use

The first step is to identify what AI applications are already being used across the family office, including tools incorporated into existing software platforms.

This exercise should look not only at officially approved systems but also at how individual employees, advisers and investment professionals are using publicly available generative AI tools.

2. Review contracts and data exposure

Technology agreements should be reviewed to understand the provider's rights in relation to data, confidentiality protections, security standards, data retention and deletion, subcontractors and limitations of liability.

Particular attention should be paid to standard terms that may have been accepted when a tool was first introduced without a specific legal review of their implications for confidential family and investment information.

For a family office, this exercise should focus particularly on whether highly sensitive family, financial or investment information is being transferred outside systems that were designed to protect it, and on what contractual basis that information is being processed.

3. Establish clear human oversight

Where AI influences analysis or decision-making, policies should define who remains responsible for reviewing and approving the output.

Maintaining an appropriate record of the information considered, the AI-supported analysis and the human judgement applied can be important if a decision is later challenged. Clear human accountability is particularly relevant where AI-generated analysis contributes to material investment, financial or governance decisions.

Starting with the right questions

Family offices do not necessarily need an extensive AI governance programme from day one.

A more effective starting point may be a focused assessment:

Which AI tools are we already using?

What information are we sharing with them?

On what contractual terms?

Are AI outputs influencing investment or other significant decisions?

Who is responsible for checking and approving those outputs?

Can we explain and document the decisions that follow?

For many family offices, answering these questions will provide a much clearer sense of their actual exposure and help determine where stronger safeguards are needed.

Importantly, carrying out this exercise before a problem arises is likely to be considerably simpler than having to reconstruct how information was processed, which contractual terms applied and how a decision was reached after a security incident, dispute or regulatory enquiry.

The starting point need not be complex. Understanding which tools are already being used, for what purposes, with what information and under what contractual arrangements can provide a practical picture of the areas of greatest exposure and where action should be prioritised.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into the way family offices operate, effective governance will depend not simply on adopting the right technology, but on understanding how that technology interacts with the family's information, investments, legal obligations and decision-making processes.